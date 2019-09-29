The Chris Ash era at Rutgers University is over.
Pat Hobbs, the university's director of athletics, announced Sunday the school's football coach has been relieved of his duties effective immediately.
The school also said offensive coordinator John McNulty has been dismissed.
Tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile will serve as the team's interim head coach for the remainder of the season.
“We appreciate Chris’s dedicated efforts on behalf of our football program, our department and our University,” Hobbs said in a statement. “This change is especially difficult because of the steadfast commitment that Chris and his family have made to our student-athletes. Progress has been achieved in many areas, but, unfortunately, that progress has not been realized on the field of play. As such, it is in the best interest of the program to make a change.”
The terms of Ash’s and McNulty’s contracts will be honored by Rutgers, exclusively using department-generated funds, the school said.
According to NJ.com, Rutgers will owe Ash approximately $8.47 million. That total includes the remainder of his $2.3 million salary this year and the $7.5 million he’s owed through the 2022 season.
McNulty had another year left on his three-year deal that pays him $625,000 this season. McNulty, who was in his second year as Rutgers’ offensive coordinator, is owed approximately $900,00 as part of his buyout, NJ.com reported.
A national search for a new head coach will take place, with additional details forthcoming, the school said in its statement.
Ash, who came to Rutgers after being the defensive coordinator at Ohio State, had a record of 8-32 overall and 3-26 in the Big Ten with the Scarlet Knights. On Saturday, the Scarlet Knights lost 52-0 to No. 20 Michigan.
