FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Rutgers NCAA college football head coach Greg Schiano speaks at a news conference in Piscataway, N.J. Speaking to the media for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the Big Ten Conference university and its athletic programs last month, Schiano said Thursday, April 16, 2020, his biggest concern is the health of his players and their families. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Fle)
Rutgers University football coach Greg Schiano will help the program host a livestreamed event for its fans next weekend.
Scarlet Knights fans are invited to join “Rutgers Football Virtual Fan Day” at 1 p.m. Saturday (April 25). The event can be viewed on Rutgers' football YouTube channel.
The show will include a question-and-answer segment with host Chris Carlin and Schiano, who returned to the job Dec. 1. Schiano previously coached the Scarlet Knights from 2001-2011, guiding them to six bowl games.
The show also will feature social media posts from fans, gameday videos and the first opportunity for fans to claim their official spring poster.
Fans are encouraged to use #RUFunDay and #RUALLin on social media for the chance to have their posts featured during the show, according to a statement from the university Saturday.
Questions can be tweeted to @RFootball or @ChrisCarlin using #RUFanDay.
Carlin, who previously worked for 94.1 WIP in Philadelphia, is the late-night host for 98.7 ESPN in New York and the radio announcer for Rutgers football.
There has been much local interest in Rutgers since Schiano returned. Vineland senior defensive back Tyreem Powell and Cedar Creek senior wide receiver Malachi Melton have since signed national letters of intent to play for Rutgers.
St. Augustine Prep junior wide receiver Carnell Davis and St. Joseph junior defensive end/ outside linebacker Keshon Griffin verbally committed to Rutgers last month.
Five Press-area high school graduates were on the Scarlet Knights’ roster last season — junior wide receiver Bo Melton (Cedar Creek), sophomore running back Isaih Pacheco (Vineland), sophomore offensive lineman Owen Bowles (Cedar Creek) and freshman linebackers Nihym Anderson (Vineland) and Mohamed Toure (Pleasantville).
