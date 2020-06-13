The Rutgers University football program will begin its transition back to its New Brunswick campus Monday.
The announcement came with statewide restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic being eased.
The football players will be the first Rutgers student-athletes to return to campus to work out, according to a statement from the university Saturday. The athletic department will allow more teams to come back when state health guidelines allow, the statement said.
“The health and safety of our students, coaches and administrators has been our paramount concern throughout this process,” Rutgers athletic director Pat Hobbs said in the statement.
The pandemic led to the cancellation of the end of the NCAA winter sports season and the entire spring sports schedule.
The athletic department has worked closely with Joshua Bershad, chief medical officer at Rutgers, and the Big Ten Conference Task Force for Emerging Infectious Disease, which includes medical officials and expects from across the country, to ensure the safe return of its student-athletes, the university said.
Bershad, who is the executive vice president for physician services at RWJBarnabas Health, had first-hand experience in the fight against COVID-19 and used that experience to help guide the safety and health of the athletes, coaches and support staff.
The medical innovations on the Rutgers campus also offered the athletic department with the transition. The university developed a saliva test for the new coronavirus that the Food and Drug Administration approved. The saliva test allows for the screening of a broader population and is less invasive than the nose and throat swabs.
The coaches and athletes will take an at-home saliva test prior to arriving to campus, which will reduce the risk to exposure. Athletes will undergo daily health screenings and temperature checks.
“Our staff have been entrusted with the well-being of every player on our team,” coach Greg Schiano said in the statement. “This is an immense responsibility, and one we take very seriously. We will continue to work closely with Dr. Bershad and his staff to provide a safe return to campus.”
Five Press-area high school graduates were on the Scarlet Knights’ roster last season — junior wide receiver Bo Melton (Cedar Creek), sophomore running back Isaih Pacheco (Vineland), sophomore offensive lineman Owen Bowles (Cedar Creek) and freshman linebackers Nihym Anderson (Vineland) and Mohamed Toure (Pleasantville).
Rutgers finished 2-10 (0-9 Big Ten Conference) last fall. The Scarlet Knights scored 10 or fewer points eight times — including four scoreless outings — and averaged only 13.2 points per game.
The local interest in Rutgers has risen since former Schiano returned to the program Dec. 1. Schiano previously coached the Scarlet Knights from 2001-2011, guiding them to six bowl games.
Vineland senior defensive back Tyreem Powell and Cedar Creek senior wide receiver Malachi Melton have since signed national letters of intent to play at Rutgers.
St. Augustine junior wide receiver Carnell Davis and St. Joseph junior defensive end Keshon Griffin verbally committed to Rutgers this year.
