HAMPTON, Ga. — Taking advantage of a late caution, Grant Enfinger passed local favorite Austin Hill on the final lap to win the NASCAR Truck Series race in overtime Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Ryan Truex started 20th and finished 13th. He and older brother Martin, the 2017 NASCAR Cup champion, grew up in the Mayetta section of Stafford Township.
Truex, 28, drove the No. 40 Plan B Sales Chevrolet in his Truck Series season debut. He has competed in 43 Truck Series races since 2012, including all 23 in 2017. He also has driven in NASCAR’s Xfinity and Cup series.
In front of empty grandstands, Hill appeared to be cruising to his first win of the year, building a 41/2-second lead after several miscues ruined Kyle Busch’s chances of winning for the sixth time in 12 truck races in Atlanta.
Suddenly, everything changed. Cup star Chase Elliott lost control on worn-out tires coming off turn 2 with three laps to go, sending all the leaders to the pits for tires and setting up a green-white-checkered finish. Enfinger went on to claim his second victory of the interrupted season.
“We didn’t lead too many laps, but we led the ones that mattered,” Enfinger said.
The race fell right into his wheelhouse after Elliott’s spin.
“We didn’t have the best truck on the long runs, but we had the best truck on the short runs,” said Enfinger, who led just seven of 136 laps.
It was a heartbreaking result for Hill, who is from Winston, Georgia, a tiny town west of Atlanta and about 55 miles from a speedway where he first raced as an 8-year-old on the quarter-mile track.
“I wanted to win here so bad,” Hill said. “To get a win would have been really special.”
The two-lap sprint to the finish was an unfortunate break he couldn’t overcome, though he did place in the top 10 for the fourth straight time this season.
“All day on the restarts, it took our truck about five to seven laps to get going,” Hill said. “There at the end on that white-flag lap in turn one, we drove in deeper than we had all day. ... It got tight and I had to lift a little bit. I’ll take the blame on that for not getting the win. We had a dominating truck.”
So did Busch, who won the first two stages and seemed like to add to his collection of Atlanta victories.
But it all fell apart when he was penalized twice for speeding on pit road and slammed the outside wall after getting squeezed by the slower truck of Jordan Anderson.
Busch, who led a race-high 37 laps, wound up 22nd.
Pole-sitter Christian Eckes took third, followed by Todd Gilliland and Zane Smith.
