Ryan Truex will return to the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoor Truck Series on Saturday in Hampton, Georgia.
Truex, who grew up in the Mayetta section of Stafford Township, will race the No. 40 Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports in the Vet Tix Camping World 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The race is the truck division's third race of the season. It will be Truex's first NASCAR Truck race since 2017.
Qualifying for 38 entries will begin at 10:05 a.m. Saturday, and the race with a field of 32 trucks will begin at 1:30 p.m.
NASCAR has said it plans to hold its next two weekends of racing despite the coronavirus pandemic that has led to massive cancellations throughout the sports world, but no fans will be allowed and attendance will be restricted to essential personnel.
Truex, 27, is the younger brother of Martin Truex Jr., the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion. Both are Southern Regional High School graduates who now live in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Ryan Truex raced the last two years in the Xfinity Series but had only six races in 2019, the last in November.
"I'm pretty excited about it," Truex said of his return Truck Series. "I've had a lot of free time. It'll be the first time in a while that I've raced in trucks, but I think it's easier to go from racing cars to trucks than trucks to cars. Trucks have less problem-solving, and the races are shorter. There's no time to waste. The competition is a little closer than Xfinity."
Among the other drivers will be defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, who will seek his 58th Truck Series win. Busch won the most recent trucks race, the Strat 200, on Feb. 21 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Truex will race the No. 40 six more times this year, sharing the season with drivers Ross Chastain, 27, of Alva, Florida, and Carson Hocevar, 17, of Portage, Michigan. Truex's next race after Saturday will be the Vankor 350 on March 27 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Truex said his older brother lives 15 minutes away in Charlotte.
"We see each other a pretty good amount," Ryan said. "We were hanging out together in the week from Christmas to New Year's.
"The last time I was back (in Mayetta) was in September, and I saw some friends."
Truex, a 2010 Southern Regional graduate, has some experience in the top Cup Series, plus seven years in Xfinity and five in trucks from 2012-17 (excluding 2015). He has made 42 starts in the Truck Series, with two poles, two second-place finishes (his best yet in trucks), 10 top-five finishes and 19 top-10 finishes.
"I've basically done a little bit of everything," Truex said. "I'm happy to go back to trucks. Some of the other drivers are inexperienced, so my experience helps me a lot."
But he has endured his share of frustration in the sport in which so many teams and drivers at all levels struggle to find sponsorship funding.
"It's still fun," Truex said."It's full of challenges, but if I didn't think I could do it I would have given it up a long time ago. This year,l there's just as much chance as any to make something happen."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.