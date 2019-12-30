Sa'eed Nelson (St. Augustine Prep) - American

Sa'eed Nelson

Jr., guard

High school: St. Augustine Prep

Hometown: Pleasantville

Height/weight: 6-2, 190

Stats: Nelson scored his 1,000th career point during American's season opener Nov. 9... Nelson averaged 18.6 points in 29 games in 2017-18... Nelson was named to the Patriot League All-Rookie team in 2016-17, averaging 14.9 points per game while starting all 30 games... He was the Press Player of the Year in 2016 and finished his career at St. Augustine with 1,625 points. The Hermits won the state Non-Public A championship his senior year.

Sa’eed Nelson (St. Augustine Prep) had 17 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals in the American University men’s basketball team’s 80-60 loss to Georgetown on Saturday.

Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine) had 17 points, nine rebounds, three steals and two assists in Delaware’s 82-68 win over UNC Wilmington.

Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine) had eight points, two rebounds and two assists in Holy Cross’ 74-62 loss to Siena.

In Cabrini’s 104-64 loss to Virginia Wesleyan, DJ Smith (Wildwood Catholic) scored three, and Pat Costa (Hammonton) added two.

Andrew Schulz (Pinelands Regional) had two points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists in FDU-Florham’s 80-76 win over Albright.

Women’s basketball

Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian) had 20 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals in Cairn’s 77-38 loss to Bluffton. She had 25 points and 10 rebounds in a 76-53 loss to Olivet.

Ashley Toner (Barnegat) had two rebounds, two assists and a steal in Emerson’s 62-54 loss to Massachusetts-Boston.

Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had 17 points and two rebounds in Kean’s 66-58 loss to Mary Washington.

Wrestling

Princeton's Pat D'Arcy (Holy Spirit) competed at the Ken Kraft Midlands Championship in Illinois on Sunday, going 1-2 in the 141-pound bracket. His lone win came via a 6-4 decision in the consolation bracket.

