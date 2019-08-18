PHILADELPHIA — Forget about the chants of "Charlie! Charlie!"
Erase those memories of Bryce Harper sprinting around the bases after a walk-off grand slam.
Things are back to normal at Citizens Bank Park.
The Phillies produced just four hits and lost to the San Diego Padres 3-2 before 36,210 fans Sunday afternoon.
Philadelphia needed a win to validate the good feelings they generated with a four-game winning streak last week.
Instead, the Phillies (64-60) lost their second straight game as well as the three-game series to the sub-.500 Padres (58-65).
Afterward, Phillies manager Gabe Kapler expressed disappointment but then presented an overly optimistic view of Sunday's game that probably caused some fans to raise their eyebrows in disbelief.
"Obviously, frustrating to lose today's baseball game," Kapler said. "But really proud of the grind in the at-bats. We saw 110 pitches off their starter (Joey Lucchesi). We saw 27 pitches in the ninth inning."
It's worth noting that all three Phillies hitters struck out swinging in the bottom of the ninth.
"It's frustrating to lose the game and the series," Kapler said. "But like I said, we had really high-quality at-bats across the board today that didn't end with the best possible results."
Sunday's game was played in steamy, humid conditions. The Phillies' sputtering offense was dealt a blow when outfielder Bryce Harper left the game after five innings with dehydration. Harper said after the game he felt fine.
The Phillies had appeared to change their season narrative last week.
They hired former manager Charlie Manuel as hitting coach. The team responded by belting 13 hits in an 11-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. The fans chanted "Charlie! Charlie!" after each big hit.
The next night, Harper hit a walk-off grand slam 413 feet into the right-field stands as Philadelphia rallied to beat the Cubs 7-5.
Those games gave hope to fans that Philadelphia was about to embark on a much-anticipated hot streak.
But over the weekend, the Phillies looked like the same team that got swept at home by the Miami Marlins in June and lost two of three at home to the Chicago White Sox this month.
Like the Padres, the Marlins and White Sox are under .500, and the Phillies' inability to beat losing teams just might be the most frustrating part of this season.
Sunday's game was tied after six innings. Austin Hedges lined an 0-2 curveball off Phillies reliever Jared Hughes 388 feet into the left-field stands in the top of the seventh to give the Padres a one-run lead they never relinquished.
First baseman Rhys Hoskins, mired in the worst slump of his career, epitomized the Phillies' frustration.
In the eighth inning, Hoskins lined a 98 mph fastball off reliever Andres Munoz toward the deepest part of the ballpark. It looked like it could be a game-tying home run, but Padres center fielder Manuel Margot made the catch right in front of the 401-foot sign on the green outfield fence.
Hoskins is batting .105 (6 for 57) this month. He went 1 for 17 on the six-game homestand that concluded Sunday.
"I feel great," Hoskins said. "Obviously, it (stinks) to not contribute, but swing-wise, I feel great. For whatever reason, things are a little off, and the last couple weeks when I do click something, it’s right at somebody."
Philadelphia will begin a five-game road trip in Boston against the Red Sox on Tuesday. Philadelphia will play in Boston on Tuesday and Wednesday and then has a three game weekend series in Miami against the Marlins.
Kapler called the trip "immeasurably important." Philadelphia remains in contention for a National League wild card.
Hoskins said despite the losses to the Padres, last week's success still has had a positive effect on the team.
"There’s a little more swagger and a little more confidence, and we’re going to play a good team (in Boston)," he said. "We’re going to be ready to play, I can tell you that."
