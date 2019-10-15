HAMMONTON — The Oakcrest High School field hockey team has been a bit under the radar this season, but the Falcons are having a good season.
Oakcrest added to that Tuesday with a 5-0 win over host St. Joseph in a Cape-Atlantic League National Conference game. Senior center midfielder Sarah Brosman led the way with three goals.
The Falcons upped their season mark to 10-5 (6-5 National Conference). St. Joseph, in a rebuilding mode, fell to 3-11-3 (2-6-3).
“I thought we had a really good passing game today. We’ve improved as a team,” said Brosman, a 17-year-old Mays Landing resident. “We’ve definitely won a lot more games this year (after finishing 7-10 last year). We’re communicating, having fun and coming together as a team. We definitely had a lot of fun today.”
The referee ended the Oakcrest-St. Joseph game due to darkness with 9 minutes, 59 seconds left. The contest had been postponed until Tuesday and then was delayed nearly two hours until the referee arrived from an earlier game.
The game was scoreless until Brosman scored from 5 yards out on the left side with 14 minutes, 25 seconds left in the first half.
The Falcons quickly added two more goals, the first by Arianna Miranda and the next by Brosman at the 12:13 mark before halftime. Lyanni Rodriguez made it 4-0 with 8:29 left in the half as put in her own rebound after a St. Joe save and scored. Brosman added her third goal at 11 minutes, 40 seconds into the second half.
“We’ve been working on getting the passing game going and making connections on the field,” Oakcrest coach Jamie Toy said. “We’ve had some close losses where we struggled with scoring. We were shooting but not putting it in the cage. Today we were making connections on the field, and it’s nice to see. We put it together, and hopefully we’ll keep that going into the (South Jersey Group II) playoffs.”
The Wildcats had a few chances but Oakcrest goalie Paige Mlynarczyk only had to make one save. St. Joseph’s MeganRae Burke made nine stops.
St. Joseph’s first-year coach is Shari Grinceri, a former St. Joe and Rider University standout who was also a Stockton University assistant coach for four seasons. She graduated from St. Joseph in 2010, during an era when the Wildcats were often the National Conference’s dominant field hockey power.
“We tied Cedar Creek (Monday), and we were definitely tired and flat today,” Grinceri said. “Today was definitely not our best. We have many players who never played field hockey before. We have a few strong leaders.
“We’ll come back (Wednesday) in practice and keep working. We want to get the program back to where it was when I was a player here.”
