Penn State's Pat Freiermuth, left, Michal Menet, center, and Justin Shorter celebrate Freiermuth's touchdown on a pass reception against Michigan State during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. Penn State won 28-7. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
UCLA running back Joshua Kelley, left, runs for a touchdown past Arizona State defensive lineman Roe Wilkins during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet (24) runs for a 35-yard gain as Notre Dame safety Alohi Gilman (11) pursues in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts watches from the sideline during the final moments of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State won 48-41. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Ohio State defenders Chase Young (2) and Tyreke Smith (11) cause Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan to fumble the ball on fourth down during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Wisconsin 38-7. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Alabama head coach Nick Saban smiles as he chats with former NFL football quarterback Joe Namath, an Alabama alum, before an NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Penn State's Jan Johnson, right, hits Michigan State's Darrell Stewart (25) in the end zone on an attempted pass reception during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Penn State receiver KJ Hamler, right, eludes Michigan State's David Dowell (6) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Penn State's Pat Freiermuth (87) runs in for a touchdown on a pass reception against Michigan State's Josh Butler (19), Tre Mosley (17) and Xavier Henderson, right, during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, center, scores on a two-point conversion against Michigan State during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke throws a pass against Penn State during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Penn State receiver KJ Hamler, left, and quarterback Sean Clifford (14) celebrate Hamler's touchdown reception against Michigan State during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Al Goldis
Marcio Jose Sanchez
Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool (83) catches a pass against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Paul Sancya
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson (2) rushes in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Tony Ding
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson (2) throws against Notre Dame in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney calls out commands during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
Richard Shiro
Clemson's Joseph Ngata (10) is tackled by Boston College's Jason Maitre during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
Richard Shiro
Charlie Riedel
Jay LaPrete
Arkansas tight end Cheyenne O'Grady (85) grabs a pass against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt
Arkansas quarterback Nick Starkel (17) throws against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt
Arkansas head coach Chad Morris, wearing headset, watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt
Vasha Hunt
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio reacts during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Al Goldis
Al Goldis
Al Goldis
Al Goldis
Penn State coach James Franklin watches the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Al Goldis
Al Goldis
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke throws a pass against Penn State during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Al Goldis
In the rain, Penn State's Journey Brown rushes against Michigan State during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Al Goldis
Penn State receiver KJ Hamler, left, and quarterback Sean Clifford (14) celebrate Hamler's touchdown reception against Michigan State during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)