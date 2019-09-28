EAST

Albany (NY) 39, William & Mary 31

Bethune-Cookman 37, Howard 29

Cincinnati 52, Marshall 14

Dartmouth 38, Colgate 3

Drake 41, Marist 17

Fordham 23, Richmond 16

Georgetown 24, Columbia 10

Lehigh 10, Merrimack 3

NC Central 27, Morgan St. 17

New Hampshire 23, Duquesne 6

Penn 28, Lafayette 24

Pittsburgh 17, Delaware 14

Princeton 56, Bucknell 23

St. Francis (Pa.) 16, Bryant 6

Stony Brook 31, Rhode Island 27

Syracuse 41, Holy Cross 3

Temple 24, Georgia Tech 2

UMass 37, Akron 29

Villanova 33, Maine 17

Wagner 24, LIU 14

Wake Forest 27, Boston College 24

Yale 27, Cornell 16

SOUTH

Alabama 59, Mississippi 31

Alabama A&M 63, Central St. (Ohio) 20

Alcorn St. 45, MVSU 19

Appalachian St. 56, Coastal Carolina 37

Arkansas St. 50, Troy 43

Auburn 56, Mississippi St. 23

Austin Peay 52, Jacksonville St. 33

Campbell 34, Mercer 27

Chattanooga 60, W. Carolina 36

Clemson 21, North Carolina 20

E. Kentucky 42, Tennessee St. 16

East Carolina 24, Old Dominion 21

FAU 45, Charlotte 27

Florida 38, Towson 0

Florida A&M 30, Norfolk St. 28

Florida St. 31, NC State 13

Furman 17, ETSU 10

Jacksonville 42, Ave Maria 28

James Madison 45, Elon 10

Kennesaw St. 31, Reinhardt 7

Kentucky St. 33, Jackson St. 25

Liberty 17, New Mexico 10

Louisiana-Lafayette 37, Georgia Southern 24

Louisiana-Monroe 30, South Alabama 17

North Alabama 41, Presbyterian 21

SE Louisiana 44, Northwestern St. 27

SMU 48, South Florida 21

Sam Houston St. 28, McNeese St. 17

Samford 61, The Citadel 55

South Carolina 24, Kentucky 7

Southern Miss. 31, UTEP 13

Stetson 55, NC Wesleyan 21

UCF 56, UConn 21

UT Martin 40, Murray St. 7

Vanderbilt 24, N. Illinois 18

W. Kentucky 20, UAB 13

Wofford 51, VMI 36

MIDWEST

Charleston (WV) 19, Valparaiso 13

Iowa 48, Middle Tennessee 3

Miami (Ohio) 34, Buffalo 20

Michigan 52, Rutgers 0

Michigan St. 40, Indiana 31

Minnesota 38, Purdue 31

Notre Dame 35, Virginia 20

Ohio St. 48, Nebraska 7

Tennessee Tech 40, E. Illinois 29

Toledo 28, BYU 21

W. Michigan 31, Cent. Michigan 15

Wisconsin 24, Northwestern 15

Youngstown St. 45, Robert Morris 10

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 23, Iowa St. 21

Houston 46, North Texas 25

Houston Baptist 68, Texas Southern 31

Incarnate Word 31, Abilene Christian 24

Louisiana Tech 23, Rice 20

Oklahoma 55, Texas Tech 16

Oklahoma St. 26, Kansas St. 13

Prairie View 42, Grambling St. 36

Southern U. 31, Ark.-Pine Bluff 7

Stephen F. Austin 24, Lamar 17

TCU 51, Kansas 14

Texas A&M 31, Arkansas 27

Texas St. 24, Nicholls 3

FAR WEST

Arizona 20, UCLA 17

E. Washington 35, North Dakota 20

Fresno St. 30, New Mexico St. 17

Hawaii 54, Nevada 3

Idaho St. 51, Portland St. 24

Montana 45, UC Davis 20

Montana St. 49, N. Arizona 31

N. Colorado 27, Idaho 24

Stanford 31, Oregon St. 28

Utah 38, Washington St. 13

Utah St. 34, Colorado St. 24

Washington 28, Southern Cal 14

Weber St. 29, N. Iowa 17

Wyoming 53, UNLV 17

