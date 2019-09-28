Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson (2) scores on a two-yard touchdown run in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Rutgers quarterback Artur Sitkowski (8) reacts running to the bench in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (9) lies out to catch a pass as Rutgers linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams (9) defends in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. The pass was incomplete when Peoples-Jones landed out of bounds. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Rutgers head coach Chris Ash, left, and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh shake hands after an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Michigan won 52-0. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins (4) breaks the tackle of Rutgers defensive back Damon Hayes (22) for a 48-yard touchdown reception in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson (2) celebrates his four-yard touchdown run with Nick Eubanks (82) in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins (4) breaks the tackle of Rutgers defensive back Damon Hayes (22) for a 48-yard touchdown reception in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson (2) scores on a two-yard touchdown run in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Rutgers quarterback Artur Sitkowski (8) reacts running to the bench in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (9) lies out to catch a pass as Rutgers linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams (9) defends in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. The pass was incomplete when Peoples-Jones landed out of bounds. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Rutgers head coach Chris Ash, left, and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh shake hands after an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Michigan won 52-0. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins (4) breaks the tackle of Rutgers defensive back Damon Hayes (22) for a 48-yard touchdown reception in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson (2) celebrates his four-yard touchdown run with Nick Eubanks (82) in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins (4) breaks the tackle of Rutgers defensive back Damon Hayes (22) for a 48-yard touchdown reception in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Texas A&M commit Isaiah Raikes scored the game’s first points in the second quarter, a 2-yard run to put the Hermits, No. 6 in The Press Elite 11, up 7-0.
Shawnee, No. 5 in The Elite 11, tied it up in the third quarter when Matt Wesley hit Nate Summerville for a 16-yard touchdown pass.
St. Augustine attempted a go-ahead field goal with 1:34 left in regulation, but Shawnee got a piece of it.
Shawnee got the ball first in overtime, scoring on a 4-yard run from Jake Barnett to go up 14-7. The Hermits couldn’t score on their possession.
St. Augustine 0 7 0 0 0—0
Shawnee 0 0 7 0 7—0
SECOND QUARTER
SA — Raikes 2 run (Snyder kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
S — Summerville 16 pass from Wesley (Stern kick)
OVERTIME
S—Barnett 4 run (Stern kick)
Records—St. Aug. 1-3, Shanwee (4-0).
Barnegat 0, Ocean Twp. 47
Cumberland 14, Triton 20
Triton (2-2) led 20-0 after three quarters. Cumberland fell to 0-4. No other information was available.
Mainland 29, Bridgeton 8
Mainland Regional High School freshman football player Ja’Briel Mace continued his stellar season with a three-touchdown performance in the Mustangs’ 29-8 win over Bridgeton in a West Jersey Football League Independence Division game Friday.
Mace scored from 26, 1 and 70 yards. He carried the ball 15 times for 192 yards.
Mainland’s defense made it 9-0 with a safety in the second quarter. Cole Campbell threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jake Cook. Brady Panas was 3 for 4 in extra point attempts.
Bridgeton scored late when Domitris Mosley scored on a 3-yard fumble return.
Mainland 7 2 13 7—29
Bridgeton 0 0 0 8—8
FIRST QUARTER
MR—Mace 26 run (Panas kick)
SECOND QUARTER
MR—snap out of the endzone
THIRD QUARTER
MR—Mace 1 run (kicked failed)
MR—Cook 5 pass from Campbell (Panas kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
MR—Mace 70 run (Panas kick)
B—Mosley 3 fumble return (Melendez from Smith)
Records—Mainland 4-0, Bridgeton 0-3.
Manasquan 6, Lacey Twp. 7
The score was tied 0-0 after three quarters. Lacey (4-0) had an opportunity to score at the end of the first half but missed a field goal.
Justin Gorski scored the game’s first points with 9:38 left in the fourth quarter, capping an 18-play drive with a 6-yard touchdown run to put the Lions up 7-0.
On the ensuing possession, Rob Pendergist scored on a 65-yard run, but the extra point was blocked, making it 7-6.
Lacey’s defense made several stops on the game, concluded with an interception to end Manasquan’s last drive in the final minute.
Manasquan 0 0 0 6—0
Lacey Twp. 0 0 0 7—0
FOURTH QUARTER
LT—Gorski 6 run (kick good)
M—Pendergist 65 run (kick blocked)
Records—Manasquan 0-3, Lacey 4-0.
Millville 30, Kingsway 20
Shamore Collins scored on a 1-yard run with 32 seconds left in the first half. The Thunderbolts got a 2-point conversion to go up 8-0.
In the third quarter, Nate Robbins connected with Maurice Smith on a 15-yard touchdown to make it 14-0.
Millville 0 8 6 16—30
Kingsway 0 0 6 14—20
SECOND QUARTER
M—Shamore Collins 1 run (2-point conversion)
THIRD QUARTER
M—Maurice Smith 15 pass from Nate Robbins (conversion failed)
KR—Touchdown (conversion failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
M—Touchdown (2-point conversion)
KR—Touchdown (2-point conversion)
KR—Touchdown (conversion failed)
M—LaQuint Allen 8 run (2-point conversion)
Records—Millville 1-3, Kingsway 2-2.
Southern 42, Brick Memorial 32
Vineland 10, Timber Creek 44
Donovan Leary threw four touchdown pass to Tarheeb Still for Timber Creek (3-1). Leary threw a fifth TD pass and rushed for another score.
For the Fighting Clan (1-3), Jonathan Toney caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Tyreem Powell, and Henry Garton kicked a 25-yard field.
Vineland 0 10 0 0—10
Timber Creek 7 16 14 0—44
FIRST QUARTER
TC—Tarheeb Still pass from Leary (Coluccio kick)
SECOND QUARTER
V—Toney 16 pass from Powell (Garton kick)
TC—Leary 12 run (kick failed)
V—Graton 25 field goal
TC—Coluccio 20 field goal
TC—Still from Leary (Coluccio kick)
THIRD QUARTER
TC—Tarheeb Still 4 run (Coluccio kick)
TC—Still from Leary (Coluccio kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
TC—O’Dunlami from Leary (Coluccio kick)
Records—Timber Creek (3-1), Vineland 1-3.
Wildwood 6, Riverside 36
Riverside (1-2) led the WJFL Classic matchup 14-6 at halftime. Wildwood fell to 0-3. No other information was available.
Buena 48, Lower Cape May 7
Pleasantville 42, Gloucester 6
