EAST

Albany (NY) 21, Delaware 17

Army 63, UMass 7

Bucknell 20, Lehigh 10

CCSU 38, St. Francis (Pa.) 31, OT

Colgate 24, Fordham 13

Columbia 17, Harvard 10, OT

Dartmouth 27, Princeton 10

Delaware St. 16, Bethune-Cookman 13

Florida St. 38, Boston College 31

Lafayette 23, Holy Cross 20

Monmouth (NJ) 49, North Alabama 38

Morgan St. 22, NC A&T 16

Penn 21, Cornell 20

Robert Morris 41, Duquesne 21

Sacred Heart 41, Wagner 7

Texas Tech 38, West Virginia 17

Towson 31, Stony Brook 14

Villanova 35, Richmond 28

Yale 59, Brown 35

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 48, Jackson St. 43

Appalachian St. 20, South Carolina 15

Austin Peay 38, UT Martin 24

Charleston Southern 27, Hampton 20, OT

Chattanooga 35, Samford 27

Clemson 55, NC State 10

E. Illinois 49, Tennessee St. 38

FAU 37, FIU 7

Florida 56, Vanderbilt 0

Furman 60, VMI 21

Georgia 27, Missouri 0

Grambling St. 19, Alcorn St. 16, OT

James Madison 54, New Hampshire 16

Kennesaw St. 38, Campbell 35

LSU 46, Alabama 41

Louisiana Tech 52, North Texas 17

Louisiana-Monroe 45, Georgia St. 31

Maine 31, Elon 17

Miami 52, Louisville 27

Mississippi 41, New Mexico St. 3

Nicholls 48, Houston Baptist 27

Norfolk St. 38, NC Central 21

Northwestern St. 34, Lamar 13

Notre Dame 38, Duke 7

Presbyterian 24, Gardner-Webb 14

SC State 62, Howard 21

San Diego 51, Stetson 7

Southern Miss. 37, UAB 2

Southern U. 58, Va. Lynchburg 7

Tennessee 17, Kentucky 13

Tennessee Tech 37, Jacksonville St. 27

Troy 49, Georgia Southern 28

UTSA 24, Old Dominion 23

Virginia 33, Georgia Tech 28

Virginia Tech 36, Wake Forest 17

W. Carolina 23, ETSU 20, OT

William & Mary 55, Rhode Island 19

Wofford 41, Mercer 7

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 48, UConn 3

Davidson 52, Butler 10

Dayton 59, Marist 35

Drake 28, Jacksonville 14

Illinois 37, Michigan St. 34

Illinois St. 27, S. Dakota St. 18

Minnesota 31, Penn St. 26

Morehead St. 27, Valparaiso 21

N. Dakota St. 57, W. Illinois 21

N. Iowa 17, Indiana St. 9

Ohio St. 73, Maryland 14

Purdue 24, Northwestern 22

S. Illinois 37, Missouri St. 14

SE Missouri 38, E. Kentucky 31

South Dakota 56, Youngstown St. 21

Wisconsin 24, Iowa 22

SOUTHWEST

Alabama St. 27, Texas Southern 21

Baylor 29, TCU 23, 3OT

Charlotte 28, UTEP 21

Oklahoma 42, Iowa St. 41

Prairie View 37, Ark.-Pine Bluff 20

SE Louisiana 34, Cent. Arkansas 0

SMU 59, East Carolina 51

Sam Houston St. 24, Abilene Christian 10

Stephen F. Austin 31, Incarnate Word 24

Texas 27, Kansas St. 24

Texas St. 30, South Alabama 28

W. Kentucky 45, Arkansas 19

FAR WEST

BYU 31, Liberty 24

Boise St. 20, Wyoming 17

California 33, Washington St. 20

Colorado 16, Stanford 13

E. Washington 48, Idaho St. 5

Hawaii 42, San Jose St. 40

Montana 42, Idaho 17

Montana St. 45, N. Colorado 14

Nevada 17, San Diego St. 13

Sacramento St. 38, N. Arizona 34

Southern Cal 31, Arizona St. 26

UC Davis 45, Portland St. 28

Utah St. 37, Fresno St. 35

Weber St. 30, North Dakota 27

