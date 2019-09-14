No. 7 Michigan escapes with 24-21 2OT win over Army

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) throws long during the first half of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico State, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

 Vasha Hunt

EAST

Alfred 15, George Fox 14

Alfred St. 15, Hartwick 14

American International 28, Bentley 23

Amherst 27, Bates 13

Assumption 54, St. Anselm 23

Bloomsburg 24, Edinboro 21

Bridgewater (Va.) 37, Stevenson 22

Brockport 14, Framingham St. 0

Carnegie-Mellon 31, Geneva 6

Clarion 48, Lock Haven 20

Clemson 41, Syracuse 6

Cortland St. 31, College of NJ 7

Dayton 34, Robert Morris 31

Delaware St. 58, Lincoln (Pa.) 12

East Stroudsburg 31, Seton Hill 18

Fitchburg St. 12, Castleton 10

Fordham 29, Bryant 14

Franklin & Marshall 54, Juniata 0

Franklin Pierce 29, Curry 27

Frostburg St. 52, Concord 14

Georgetown 69, Catholic 0

Grove City 26, Bethany (WV) 15

Hamilton 37, Bowdoin 24

Hampden-Sydney 27, Christopher Newport 24

Hampton 41, Howard 20

Hobart 38, Morrisville St. 24

Indiana (Pa.) 54, Millersville 0

Kutztown 35, California (Pa.) 28

Linfield 35, Rowan 14

Lycoming 43, Widener 42

Marist 26, Stetson 23

Marshall 33, Ohio 31

Mass.-Dartmouth 48, Husson 41

McDaniel 13, Moravian 10

Middlebury 17, Williams 13

Monmouth (NJ) 38, Albany (NY) 35

Montclair St. 28, Salve Regina 11

Muhlenberg 38, Dickinson 9

N. Dakota St. 47, Delaware 22

Navy 42, East Carolina 10

New England 35, Alvernia 28

New Haven 31, Stonehill 9

Norwich 30, St. Lawrence 24

Penn St. 17, Pittsburgh 10

Plymouth St. 48, Maine Maritime 6

Sacred Heart 56, Lafayette 40

Salisbury 24, Wis.-Oshkosh 19

Shepherd 22, Mercyhurst 17

Slippery Rock 54, Shippensburg 19

Springfield 21, Kean 14

St. Francis (Pa.) 42, Merrimack 14

St. John Fisher 35, Bridgewater (Mass.) 28

Stony Brook 26, Wagner 10

Susquehanna 28, Johns Hopkins 27

Temple 20, Maryland 17

Towson 45, Maine 23

Tufts 14, Trinity (Conn.) 8

Union (NY) 54, Anna Maria 7

Ursinus 48, Gettysburg 10

Utica 26, Buffalo St. 15

Villanova 45, Bucknell 10

W. Connecticut 41, Dean 16

W. Virginia St. 33, Glenville St. 30

WPI 6, RPI 3

Washington & Jefferson 59, Thiel 0

Wesley 24, Delaware Valley 18

Wesleyan (Conn.) 30, Colby 10

West Chester 48, Gannon 14

West Virginia 44, NC State 27

Westminster (Pa.) 45, Waynesburg 21

Wilkes 30, Lebanon Valley 24

SOUTH

Alabama 47, South Carolina 23

Alabama A&M 31, North Alabama 24

Auburn 55, Kent St. 16

Austin Peay 48, Mercer 34

Charlotte 52, UMass 17

Coastal Carolina 46, Norfolk St. 7

Davidson 41, WV Wesleyan 0

Duke 41, Middle Tennessee 18

Elon 42, Richmond 20

FIU 30, New Hampshire 17

Florida 29, Kentucky 21

Florida A&M 57, Fort Valley St. 20

Gardner-Webb 21, NC Central 12

Georgia 55, Arkansas St. 0

Jackson St. 49, Tennessee St. 44

Jacksonville 30, Presbyterian 20

Jacksonville St. 49, E. Washington 45

James Madison 63, Morgan St. 12

Kansas St. 31, Mississippi St. 24

Kennesaw St. 42, Alabama St. 7

LSU 65, Northwestern St. 14

Liberty 35, Buffalo 17

Louisiana-Lafayette 77, Texas Southern 6

Louisville 38, W. Kentucky 21

McNeese St. 17, Alcorn St. 14

Memphis 42, South Alabama 6

Miami 63, Bethune-Cookman 0

Mississippi 40, SE Louisiana 29

Morehead St. 73, Kentucky Christian 34

NC A&T 27, Charleston Southern 21

Samford 21, Wofford 14

South Florida 55, SC State 16

Southern Miss. 47, Troy 42

Southern U. 61, Edward Waters 0

Tennessee 45, Chattanooga 0

Tennessee Tech 31, Virginia-Wise 14

The Citadel 27, Georgia Tech 24, OT

Tulane 58, Missouri St. 6

UCF 45, Stanford 27

VMI 31, ETSU 24, OT

Virginia 31, Florida St. 24

Virginia Tech 24, Furman 17

W. Carolina 20, North Greenville 17

William & Mary 38, Colgate 10

MIDWEST

Arizona St. 10, Michigan St. 7

CCSU 42, Valparaiso 13

Cent. Michigan 45, Akron 24

Cincinnati 35, Miami (Ohio) 13

Culver-Stockton 40, Missouri Valley 28

E. Michigan 34, Illinois 31

FAU 41, Ball St. 31

Grand View 28, Cent. Methodist 7

Houston Baptist 53, South Dakota 52

Illinois St. 21, E. Illinois 3

Indiana St. 19, E. Kentucky 7

Indianapolis 48, Hillsdale 21

Iowa 18, Iowa St. 17

Lawrence 34, Wis. Lutheran 14

Louisiana Tech 35, Bowling Green 7

Mid-Am Nazarene 27, William Penn 16

Minnesota 35, Georgia Southern 32

Missouri 50, SE Missouri 0

Montana St. 23, W. Illinois 14

Nebraska 44, N. Illinois 8

North Dakota 27, Sam Houston St. 23

Northern St. (SD) 14, Minot St. 10

Northwestern 30, UNLV 14

Notre Dame 66, New Mexico 14

Ohio St. 51, Indiana 10

S. Illinois 28, UT Martin 14

Siena Heights 6, Robert Morris-Chicago 0

St. Scholastica 41, Presentation 13

TCU 34, Purdue 13

Taylor 17, Butler 14

Toledo 45, Murray St. 0

W. Michigan 57, Georgia St. 10

Wis.-Whitewater 20, Concordia (Moor.) 10

Youngstown St. 34, Duquesne 14

SOUTHWEST

Angelo St. 68, Simon Fraser 7

Ark.-Pine Bluff 53, Langston 15

Arkansas 55, Colorado St. 34

Army 31, UTSA 13

FAR WEST

Air Force 30, Colorado 23, OT

BYU 30, Southern Cal 27

California 23, North Texas 17

N. Arizona 55, W. New Mexico 21

Nevada 19, Weber St. 13

Oklahoma 48, UCLA 14

Oregon St. 45, Cal Poly 7

S. Utah 45, Stephen F. Austin 38

Sacramento St. 50, N. Colorado 0

San Diego St. 31, New Mexico St. 10

UC Davis 41, Lehigh 13

Utah 31, Idaho St. 0

Washington 52, Hawaii 20

Wyoming 21, Idaho 16

Cent. Arkansas 31, Abilene Christian 30

Hardin-Simmons 16, Trinity (Texas) 10

Harding 24, Ark.-Monticello 0

Henderson St. 34, S. Nazarene 6

Hendrix 26, Texas Lutheran 23

Howard Payne 56, McMurry 37

Lane 29, Texas College 0

Mary Hardin-Baylor 56, Albright 15

Nicholls 42, Prairie View 35

Oklahoma St. 40, Tulsa 21

Ouachita 42, Arkansas Tech 13

S. Arkansas 30, Oklahoma Baptist 28

SMU 47, Texas St. 17

SW Oklahoma 24, East Central 21

Tarleton St. 56, Doane 3

Texas 48, Rice 13

Texas A&M 62, Lamar 3

Texas-Permian Basin 40, N. Michigan 24

