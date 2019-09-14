Alfred St. 15, Hartwick 14
American International 28, Bentley 23
Assumption 54, St. Anselm 23
Bloomsburg 24, Edinboro 21
Bridgewater (Va.) 37, Stevenson 22
Brockport 14, Framingham St. 0
Carnegie-Mellon 31, Geneva 6
Clarion 48, Lock Haven 20
Cortland St. 31, College of NJ 7
Dayton 34, Robert Morris 31
Delaware St. 58, Lincoln (Pa.) 12
East Stroudsburg 31, Seton Hill 18
Fitchburg St. 12, Castleton 10
Franklin & Marshall 54, Juniata 0
Franklin Pierce 29, Curry 27
Frostburg St. 52, Concord 14
Georgetown 69, Catholic 0
Grove City 26, Bethany (WV) 15
Hampden-Sydney 27, Christopher Newport 24
Hobart 38, Morrisville St. 24
Indiana (Pa.) 54, Millersville 0
Kutztown 35, California (Pa.) 28
Mass.-Dartmouth 48, Husson 41
Middlebury 17, Williams 13
Monmouth (NJ) 38, Albany (NY) 35
Montclair St. 28, Salve Regina 11
Muhlenberg 38, Dickinson 9
N. Dakota St. 47, Delaware 22
Navy 42, East Carolina 10
New England 35, Alvernia 28
New Haven 31, Stonehill 9
Norwich 30, St. Lawrence 24
Penn St. 17, Pittsburgh 10
Plymouth St. 48, Maine Maritime 6
Sacred Heart 56, Lafayette 40
Salisbury 24, Wis.-Oshkosh 19
Shepherd 22, Mercyhurst 17
Slippery Rock 54, Shippensburg 19
St. Francis (Pa.) 42, Merrimack 14
St. John Fisher 35, Bridgewater (Mass.) 28
Stony Brook 26, Wagner 10
Susquehanna 28, Johns Hopkins 27
Tufts 14, Trinity (Conn.) 8
Union (NY) 54, Anna Maria 7
Ursinus 48, Gettysburg 10
Villanova 45, Bucknell 10
W. Connecticut 41, Dean 16
W. Virginia St. 33, Glenville St. 30
Washington & Jefferson 59, Thiel 0
Wesley 24, Delaware Valley 18
Wesleyan (Conn.) 30, Colby 10
West Chester 48, Gannon 14
West Virginia 44, NC State 27
Westminster (Pa.) 45, Waynesburg 21
Wilkes 30, Lebanon Valley 24
Alabama 47, South Carolina 23
Alabama A&M 31, North Alabama 24
Austin Peay 48, Mercer 34
Coastal Carolina 46, Norfolk St. 7
Davidson 41, WV Wesleyan 0
Duke 41, Middle Tennessee 18
Florida A&M 57, Fort Valley St. 20
Gardner-Webb 21, NC Central 12
Georgia 55, Arkansas St. 0
Jackson St. 49, Tennessee St. 44
Jacksonville 30, Presbyterian 20
Jacksonville St. 49, E. Washington 45
James Madison 63, Morgan St. 12
Kansas St. 31, Mississippi St. 24
Kennesaw St. 42, Alabama St. 7
LSU 65, Northwestern St. 14
Louisiana-Lafayette 77, Texas Southern 6
Louisville 38, W. Kentucky 21
McNeese St. 17, Alcorn St. 14
Memphis 42, South Alabama 6
Miami 63, Bethune-Cookman 0
Mississippi 40, SE Louisiana 29
Morehead St. 73, Kentucky Christian 34
NC A&T 27, Charleston Southern 21
South Florida 55, SC State 16
Southern Miss. 47, Troy 42
Southern U. 61, Edward Waters 0
Tennessee 45, Chattanooga 0
Tennessee Tech 31, Virginia-Wise 14
The Citadel 27, Georgia Tech 24, OT
Tulane 58, Missouri St. 6
Virginia 31, Florida St. 24
Virginia Tech 24, Furman 17
W. Carolina 20, North Greenville 17
William & Mary 38, Colgate 10
Arizona St. 10, Michigan St. 7
Cent. Michigan 45, Akron 24
Cincinnati 35, Miami (Ohio) 13
Culver-Stockton 40, Missouri Valley 28
E. Michigan 34, Illinois 31
Grand View 28, Cent. Methodist 7
Houston Baptist 53, South Dakota 52
Illinois St. 21, E. Illinois 3
Indiana St. 19, E. Kentucky 7
Indianapolis 48, Hillsdale 21
Lawrence 34, Wis. Lutheran 14
Louisiana Tech 35, Bowling Green 7
Mid-Am Nazarene 27, William Penn 16
Minnesota 35, Georgia Southern 32
Missouri 50, SE Missouri 0
Montana St. 23, W. Illinois 14
Nebraska 44, N. Illinois 8
North Dakota 27, Sam Houston St. 23
Northern St. (SD) 14, Minot St. 10
Notre Dame 66, New Mexico 14
S. Illinois 28, UT Martin 14
Siena Heights 6, Robert Morris-Chicago 0
St. Scholastica 41, Presentation 13
W. Michigan 57, Georgia St. 10
Wis.-Whitewater 20, Concordia (Moor.) 10
Youngstown St. 34, Duquesne 14
Angelo St. 68, Simon Fraser 7
Ark.-Pine Bluff 53, Langston 15
Arkansas 55, Colorado St. 34
Air Force 30, Colorado 23, OT
California 23, North Texas 17
N. Arizona 55, W. New Mexico 21
Oregon St. 45, Cal Poly 7
S. Utah 45, Stephen F. Austin 38
Sacramento St. 50, N. Colorado 0
San Diego St. 31, New Mexico St. 10
Cent. Arkansas 31, Abilene Christian 30
Hardin-Simmons 16, Trinity (Texas) 10
Harding 24, Ark.-Monticello 0
Henderson St. 34, S. Nazarene 6
Hendrix 26, Texas Lutheran 23
Howard Payne 56, McMurry 37
Mary Hardin-Baylor 56, Albright 15
Nicholls 42, Prairie View 35
Oklahoma St. 40, Tulsa 21
Ouachita 42, Arkansas Tech 13
S. Arkansas 30, Oklahoma Baptist 28
SW Oklahoma 24, East Central 21
Texas-Permian Basin 40, N. Michigan 24
