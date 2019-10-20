Albany (NY) 35, Rhode Island 28
Boston College 45, NC State 24
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
Delaware 16, New Hampshire 10
Duquesne 20, Sacred Heart 6
Georgetown 14, Lafayette 10
Harvard 31, Holy Cross 21
Merrimack 30, Delaware St. 21
Monmouth (NJ) 49, Gardner-Webb 28
Pittsburgh 27, Syracuse 20
Robert Morris 21, Wagner 13
Appalachian St. 52, Louisiana-Monroe 7
Bethune-Cookman 35, Norfolk St. 22
Cent. Arkansas 31, Northwestern St. 30
Charleston Southern 25, North Alabama 20
Clemson 45, Louisville 10
Davidson 49, Jacksonville 19
E. Kentucky 34, Murray St. 27
Florida 38, South Carolina 27
Georgia Southern 30, Coastal Carolina 27
Georgia Tech 28, Miami 21
James Madison 38, William & Mary 10
Kennesaw St. 55, Presbyterian 10
LSU 36, Mississippi St. 13
Louisiana Tech 45, Southern Miss 30
McNeese St. 42, Houston Baptist 27
Morehead St. 31, Butler 20
SC State 24, Morgan St. 10
SE Missouri 24, Jacksonville St. 21
Tennessee St. 26, Austin Peay 24
Texas A&M 24, Mississippi 17
The Citadel 27, Furman 10
Troy 37, South Alabama 13
Vanderbilt 21, Missouri 14
Virginia Tech 43, North Carolina 41
W. Kentucky 30, Charlotte 14
Wake Forest 22, Florida St. 20
Wofford 59, W. Carolina 7
Cent. Michigan 38, Bowling Green 20
E. Michigan 34, W. Michigan 27
Illinois 24, Wisconsin 23
Illinois St. 28, W. Illinois 14
Miami (Ohio) 27, N. Illinois 24
N. Dakota St. 22, Missouri St. 0
N. Iowa 42, South Dakota 27
Ohio St. 52, Northwestern 3
S. Illinois 35, Youngstown St. 10
South Dakota St. 42, Indiana St. 23
UT Martin 27, E. Illinois 18
Abilene Christian 31, Stephen F. Austin 24
Baylor 45, Oklahoma St. 27
Incarnate Word 35, Lamar 17
Iowa St. 34, Texas Tech 24
Louisiana-Lafayette 37, Arkansas St. 20
North Texas 33, Middle Tennessee 30
Oklahoma 52, West Virginia 14
Prairie View 51, Virginia Lynchburg 0
Sam Houston St. 17, Nicholls 0
Southern 28, Texas Southern 21
North Dakota 30, Cal Poly 26
Oregon St. 21, California 17
Portland St. 38, N. Colorado 30
Sacramento St. 49, Montana 22
San Diego 42, Valparaiso 17
San Diego St. 27, San Jose St. 17
Washington St. 41, Colorado 10
Weber St. 51, N. Arizona 28
Wyoming 23, New Mexico 10
St. Francis (PA) 30, LIU 0
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Falcons Cardinals Football
The Arizona Cardinals cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
Cowboys Jets Football
Cheerleaders perform during the second half of an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Saints Jaguars Football
The Jacksonville Jaguars cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
Falcons Cardinals Football
The Arizona Cardinals cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri
Redskins Dolphins Football
A Miami Dolphins cheerleader performs, during the first half at an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
Eagles Vikings Football
A Minnesota Vikings cheerleader performs during an NFL football game between the Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Bruce Kluckhohn
Cowboys Jets Football
Cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Falcons Cardinals Football
The Arizona Cardinals cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
Eagles Vikings Football
Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders perform during an NFL football game between the Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Bruce Kluckhohn
Giants Patriots Football
New England Patriots cheerleaders perform in the first half of an NFL football game between the Patriots and the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola
Eagles Vikings Football
A Minnesota Vikings cheerleader performs during an NFL football game between the Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Bruce Kluckhohn
Eagles Vikings Football
Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders perform during an NFL football game between the Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Bruce Kluckhohn
Bengals Ravens Football
Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders perform during the first half of a NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Eagles Vikings Football
Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders perform during an NFL football game between the Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Bruce Kluckhohn
Redskins Dolphins Football
Miami Dolphins cheerleader perform, during the first half at an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
Bengals Ravens Football
Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders perform during the first half of a NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Panthers Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleaders and staff pose for a photo after an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Alastair Grant
Saints Jaguars Football
The Jacksonville Jaguars cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
Saints Jaguars Football
The Jacksonville Jaguars cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
Cowboys Jets Football
Cheerleaders perform during the second half of an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Bengals Ravens Football
Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders perform during the first half of a NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Cowboys Jets Football
Cheerleaders perform during the second half of an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Giants Patriots Football
New England Patriots cheerleaders perform in the first half of an NFL football game between the Patriots and the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa
Bengals Ravens Football
A Baltimore Ravens cheerleader performs after a NFL football game between the Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 23-17. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Bengals Ravens Football
Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders perform during the second half of a NFL football game between the Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Eagles Vikings Football
Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders perform during an NFL football game between the Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Bruce Kluckhohn
Falcons Cardinals Football
The Arizona Cardinals cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
Falcons Cardinals Football
The Arizona Cardinals cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri
Giants Patriots Football
New England Patriots cheerleaders perform in the first half of an NFL football game between the Patriots and the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola
Falcons Cardinals Football
The Arizona Cardinals cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
Panthers Buccaneers Football
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleaders walk onto the field before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Alastair Grant
Giants Patriots Football
Wearing ribbons on their jackets as part of the Crucial Catch initiative in the fight against cancer, New England Patriots cheerleaders perform in the first half of an NFL football game between the Patriots and the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa
Falcons Cardinals Football
The Arizona Cardinals cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
Titans Broncos Football
Denver Broncos cheerleaders perform before of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Jack Dempsey
Titans Broncos Football
Denver Broncos cheerleaders perform before of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Jack Dempsey
Cowboys Jets Football
Cheerleader perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Bengals Ravens Football
Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders perform during the first half of a NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Bengals Ravens Football
Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders perform during the first half of a NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Titans Broncos Football
Denver Broncos cheerleaders perform during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
Eagles Vikings Football
Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders perform during an NFL football game between the Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Bruce Kluckhohn
Bengals Ravens Football
Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders perform during the first half of a NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Saints Jaguars Football
The Jacksonville Jaguars cheerleaders perform during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
Saints Jaguars Football
The Jacksonville Jaguars cheerleaders perform during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
Eagles Vikings Football
Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders perform during an NFL football game between the Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Bruce Kluckhohn
Cowboys Jets Football
Cheerleader perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Saints Jaguars Football
The Jacksonville Jaguars cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
Saints Jaguars Football
Jacksonville Jaguars cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
Eagles Vikings Football
A Minnesota Vikings cheerleader performs during an NFL football game between the Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Bruce Kluckhohn
Bengals Ravens Football
Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders perform during the first half of a NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Titans Broncos Football
Denver Broncos cheerleaders perform during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
Eagles Vikings Football
A Minnesota Vikings cheerleader performs during an NFL football game between the Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Bruce Kluckhohn
Panthers Buccaneers Football
the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleaders come onto the field for an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Tim Ireland
Panthers Buccaneers Football
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleaders perform during a break in play during the third quarter of an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Alastair Grant
Saints Jaguars Football
The Jacksonville Jaguars cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
Cowboys Jets Football
Cheerleaders perform during the second half of an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Titans Broncos Football
A Denver Broncos cheerleader rides a horse with a Crucial Catch sign during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Jack Dempsey
Eagles Vikings Football
A Minnesota Vikings cheerleader performs during an NFL football game between the Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Bruce Kluckhohn
Eagles Vikings Football
Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders perform during an NFL football game between the Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Bruce Kluckhohn
Cowboys Jets Football
Cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Falcons Cardinals Football
An Arizona Cardinals cheerleader performs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
Saints Jaguars Football
The Jacksonville Jaguars cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
Saints Jaguars Football
The Jacksonville Jaguars cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
Cowboys Jets Football
Cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Falcons Cardinals Football
The Arizona Cardinals cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
Saints Jaguars Football
The Jacksonville Jaguars cheerleaders perform during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
Cowboys Jets Football
Cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Saints Jaguars Football
The Jacksonville Jaguars cheerleaders perform during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
Saints Jaguars Football
The Jacksonville Jaguars cheerleaders perform during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
Falcons Cardinals Football
The Arizona Cardinals cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri
Panthers Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleaders perform on the field before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Alastair Grant
Cowboys Jets Football
Cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Eagles Vikings Football
Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders perform during an NFL football game between the Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Bruce Kluckhohn
Falcons Cardinals Football
The Arizona Cardinals cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
Saints Jaguars Football
Jacksonville Jaguars cheerleaders stand on the sideline before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
Eagles Vikings Football
A Minnesota Vikings cheerleader performs during an NFL football game between the Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Bruce Kluckhohn
Titans Broncos Football
Denver Broncos cheerleaders perform during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
Giants Patriots Football
New England Patriots cheerleaders perform in the first half of an NFL football game between the Patriots and the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola
Falcons Cardinals Football
The Arizona Cardinals cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
Falcons Cardinals Football
The Arizona Cardinals cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri
Falcons Cardinals Football
The Arizona Cardinals cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
Cowboys Jets Football
Cheerleader perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Eagles Vikings Football
A Minnesota Vikings cheerleader performs during an NFL football game between the Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Bruce Kluckhohn
Saints Jaguars Football
The Jacksonville Jaguars cheerleaders perform during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.