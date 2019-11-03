Swarming defense lifts Illinois over Rutgers 38-10

Rutgers interim head coach Nunzio Campanile looks up at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

 Charles Rex Arbogast

EAST

Boston College 58, Syracuse 27

CCSU 27, Wagner 13

Colgate 24, Georgetown 14

Dartmouth 9, Harvard 6

Duquesne 30, St. Francis (Pa.) 21

Holy Cross 24, Lehigh 17

Lafayette 38, Fordham 34

Liberty 63, UMass 21

Maine 47, Albany (NY) 31

Marist 37, Butler 27

Michigan 38, Maryland 7

NC Central 28, Howard 6

New Hampshire 28, Villanova 20

Penn 38, Brown 36

Rhode Island 42, Merrimack 14

Robert Morris 28, LIU 17

Sacred Heart 24, Bryant 17

Towson 31, Delaware 24

Yale 45, Columbia 10

SOUTH

Alabama St. 27, MVSU 0

Arkansas St. 48, Louisiana-Monroe 41

Auburn 20, Mississippi 14

Austin Peay 28, E. Kentucky 21, OT

Charleston Southern 30, Gardner-Webb 27

Charlotte 34, Middle Tennessee 20

Cincinnati 46, East Carolina 43

Clemson 59, Wofford 14

Coastal Carolina 36, Troy 35

Davidson 27, Valparaiso 21

Dayton 49, Morehead St. 35

FAU 35, W. Kentucky 24

FIU 24, Old Dominion 17

Florida A&M 52, Delaware St. 30

Furman 35, Chattanooga 20

Georgia 24, Florida 17

Grambling St. 55, Texas Southern 20

Hampton 40, Presbyterian 17

Jackson St. 21, Ark.-Pine Bluff 12

Louisiana-Lafayette 31, Texas St. 3

McNeese St. 30, Northwestern St. 20

Memphis 54, SMU 48

Mercer 36, Samford 33, 3OT

Miami 27, Florida St. 10

Monmouth (NJ) 45, Kennesaw St. 21

NC A&T 22, SC State 20

Norfolk St. 48, Morgan St. 0

North Alabama 25, Campbell 24

Pittsburgh 20, Georgia Tech 10

Richmond 30, Stony Brook 10

SE Louisiana 47, Stephen F. Austin 30

SE Missouri 32, Tennessee St. 13

South Carolina 24, Vanderbilt 7

Southern U. 35, Alabama A&M 31

Stetson 27, Jacksonville 24

Tennessee 30, UAB 7

Tennessee Tech 17, Murray St. 7

The Citadel 31, ETSU 27

Tulane 38, Tulsa 26

UCF 44, Houston 29

UT Martin 22, Jacksonville St. 17

Virginia 38, North Carolina 31

W. Carolina 43, VMI 35

Wake Forest 44, NC State 10

William & Mary 31, Elon 29, 5OT

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 35, Akron 6

Buffalo 43, E. Michigan 14

Cent. Michigan 48, N. Illinois 10

Illinois 38, Rutgers 10

Indiana 34, Northwestern 3

Kansas St. 38, Kansas 10

N. Dakota St. 56, Youngstown St. 17

N. Iowa 27, Illinois St. 10

Notre Dame 21, Virginia Tech 20

Purdue 31, Nebraska 27

S. Dakota St. 35, Missouri St. 14

S. Illinois 23, Indiana St. 14

W. Illinois 38, South Dakota 34

SOUTHWEST

Cent. Arkansas 45, Lamar 17

Marshall 20, Rice 7

Mississippi St. 54, Arkansas 24

Nicholls 27, Incarnate Word 23

North Texas 52, UTEP 26

Oklahoma St. 34, TCU 27

Texas A&M 45, UTSA 14

FAR WEST

Air Force 17, Army 13

Colorado St. 37, UNLV 17

E. Washington 66, N. Arizona 38

Idaho 21, Cal Poly 9

Montana 38, Portland St. 23

Montana St. 42, S. Utah 7

N. Colorado 26, Idaho St. 20

Oregon 56, Southern Cal 24

Oregon St. 56, Arizona 38

San Diego 49, Drake 7

UCLA 31, Colorado 14

Utah 33, Washington 28

Weber St. 36, Sacramento St. 17

