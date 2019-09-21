Dillon runs for 150 yards, 2 scores as BC runs over Rutgers

Boston College running back David Bailey (26) carries the ball into the Rutgers secondary to score a 42-yard touchdown during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Piscataway, N.J. (Chris Faytok/NJ Advance Media via AP)

 Chris Faytok

EAST

Albany (NY) 36, Lafayette 7

Army 52, Morgan St. 21

Boston College 30, Rutgers 16

Brown 35, Bryant 30

Buffalo 38, Temple 22

Coastal Carolina 62, UMass 28

Columbia 31, St. Francis (Pa.) 14

Cornell 21, Marist 7

Delaware 28, Penn 27

Howard 24, Delaware St. 9

Maine 35, Colgate 21

Merrimack 76, Mayville St. 7

New Hampshire 27, Rhode Island 24

Pittsburgh 35, UCF 34

Princeton 49, Butler 7

Sacred Heart 34, LIU 10

Stony Brook 45, Fordham 10

Syracuse 52, W. Michigan 33

Villanova 52, Towson 45

Yale 23, Holy Cross 10

SOUTH

Alabama 49, Southern Miss. 7

Alabama St. 23, Grambling St. 20

Alcorn St. 45, Prairie View 41

Appalachian St. 34, North Carolina 31

Ark.-Pine Bluff 37, Tennessee St. 31

Bethune-Cookman 22, MVSU 6

California 28, Mississippi 20

Campbell 31, Davidson 29

Clemson 52, Charlotte 10

Dartmouth 35, Jacksonville 6

E. Kentucky 35, Presbyterian 10

ETSU 20, Austin Peay 14

East Carolina 19, William & Mary 7

FAU 42, Wagner 7

Florida 34, Tennessee 3

Florida A&M 27, Southern U. 21

Florida St. 35, Louisville 24

Furman 45, Mercer 10

Georgia 23, Notre Dame 17

Jacksonville St. 30, North Alabama 12

James Madison 37, Chattanooga 14

LSU 66, Vanderbilt 38

Liberty 62, Hampton 27

Miami 17, Cent. Michigan 12

Mississippi St. 28, Kentucky 13

Murray St. 59, Morehead St. 7

NC Central 45, Elizabeth City St. 7

NC State 34, Ball St. 23

Robert Morris 31, VMI 21

SE Louisiana 45, Lamar 34

Samford 55, Alabama A&M 21

Stetson 59, W. New England 28

The Citadel 22, Charleston Southern 13

UAB 35, South Alabama 3

Virginia 28, Old Dominion 17

Wake Forest 49, Elon 7

Wofford 49, Gardner-Webb 10

MIDWEST

Duquesne 35, Dayton 31

E. Michigan 34, CCSU 29

Illinois St. 40, N. Arizona 27

Indiana 38, UConn 3

Indiana St. 16, E. Illinois 6

Iowa St. 72, Louisiana-Monroe 20

Kennesaw St. 35, Missouri St. 24

Kent St. 62, Bowling Green 20

Louisiana-Lafayette 45, Ohio 25

Michigan St. 31, Northwestern 10

Missouri 34, South Carolina 14

N. Dakota St. 27, UC Davis 16

N. Iowa 13, Idaho St. 6

Nebraska 42, Illinois 38

Ohio St. 76, Miami (Ohio) 5

S. Dakota St. 43, S. Utah 7

SE Missouri 56, W. Virginia St. 10

Tennessee Tech 38, W. Illinois 24

Troy 35, Akron 7

Truman St. 38, Valparaiso 7

West Virginia 29, Kansas 24

Wisconsin 35, Michigan 14

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 17, McNeese St. 10

Arkansas St. 41, S. Illinois 28

Auburn 28, Texas A&M 20

Baylor 21, Rice 13

Houston Baptist 48, Northwestern St. 21

Nevada 37, UTEP 21

Nicholls 48, Stephen F. Austin 30

North Texas 45, UTSA 3

SMU 41, TCU 38

Sam Houston St. 45, Incarnate Word 6

San Jose St. 31, Arkansas 24

Texas 36, Oklahoma St. 30

Texas St. 37, Georgia St. 34

Tulsa 24, Wyoming 21

FAR WEST

Colorado 34, Arizona St. 31

Fresno St. 34, Sacramento St. 20

Idaho 35, E. Washington 27

Montana 47, Monmouth (NJ) 27

Montana St. 56, Norfolk St. 21

New Mexico 55, New Mexico St. 52

Oregon 21, Stanford 6

Portland St. 59, E. Oregon 9

San Diego 31, Harvard 23

South Dakota 14, N. Colorado 6

Utah St. 23, San Diego St. 17

Washington 45, BYU 19

