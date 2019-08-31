EAST

Boston College 35, Virginia Tech 28

CCSU 26, Fordham 23

Merrimack 45, Va. Lynchburg 14

Navy 45, Holy Cross 7

Penn St. 79, Idaho 7

Temple 56, Bucknell 12

West Virginia 20, James Madison 13

SOUTH

Alabama 42, Duke 3

Appalachian St. 42, ETSU 7

Boise St. 36, Florida St. 31

Davidson 27, Georgetown 20

E. Michigan 30, Coastal Carolina 23

Furman 46, Charleston Southern 13

Georgia St. 38, Tennessee 30

Kennesaw St. 59, Point (Ga.) 0

Kentucky 38, Toledo 24

LSU 55, Georgia Southern 3

Marshall 56, VMI 17

Maryland 79, Howard 0

McNeese St. 34, Southern U. 28

Memphis 15, Mississippi 10

Mercer 49, W. Carolina 27

Mississippi St. 38, Louisiana-Lafayette 28

NC A&T 24, Elon 21

NC State 34, East Carolina 6

North Carolina 24, South Carolina 20

Old Dominion 24, Norfolk St. 21

SC State 28, Wofford 13

Southern Miss. 38, Alcorn St. 10

St. Francis (Pa.) 14, Lehigh 13

Syracuse 24, Liberty 0

Tennessee Tech 59, Samford 58, 2OT

Towson 28, The Citadel 21

Troy 17, Campbell 7

UTSA 35, Incarnate Word 7

William & Mary 30, Lafayette 17

MIDWEST

Illinois 42, Akron 3

Indiana 34, Ball St. 24

Iowa 38, Miami (Ohio) 14

Iowa St. 29, N. Iowa 26, 3OT

Kansas 24, Indiana St. 17

Kansas St. 49, Nicholls 14

Montana 31, South Dakota 17

N. Dakota St. 57, Butler 10

N. Illinois 24, Illinois St. 10

Nebraska 35, South Alabama 21

North Dakota 47, Drake 7

Ohio 41, Rhode Island 20

Ohio St. 45, FAU 21

W. Michigan 48, Monmouth (NJ) 13

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 20, Portland St. 13

Baylor 56, Stephen F. Austin 17

North Texas 51, Abilene Christian 31

Prairie View 44, Texas Southern 23

SMU 37, Arkansas St. 30

Texas Tech 45, Montana St. 10

FAR WEST

Air Force 48, Colgate 7

Cal Poly 52, San Diego 34

California 27, UC Davis 13

New Mexico 39, Sam Houston St. 31

Stanford 17, Northwestern 7

Washington 47, E. Washington 14

