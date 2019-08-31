Boston College 35, Virginia Tech 28
Merrimack 45, Va. Lynchburg 14
West Virginia 20, James Madison 13
Appalachian St. 42, ETSU 7
Boise St. 36, Florida St. 31
Davidson 27, Georgetown 20
E. Michigan 30, Coastal Carolina 23
Furman 46, Charleston Southern 13
Georgia St. 38, Tennessee 30
Kennesaw St. 59, Point (Ga.) 0
LSU 55, Georgia Southern 3
McNeese St. 34, Southern U. 28
Memphis 15, Mississippi 10
Mercer 49, W. Carolina 27
Mississippi St. 38, Louisiana-Lafayette 28
NC State 34, East Carolina 6
North Carolina 24, South Carolina 20
Old Dominion 24, Norfolk St. 21
Southern Miss. 38, Alcorn St. 10
St. Francis (Pa.) 14, Lehigh 13
Tennessee Tech 59, Samford 58, 2OT
Towson 28, The Citadel 21
UTSA 35, Incarnate Word 7
William & Mary 30, Lafayette 17
Iowa St. 29, N. Iowa 26, 3OT
Kansas 24, Indiana St. 17
Kansas St. 49, Nicholls 14
Montana 31, South Dakota 17
N. Dakota St. 57, Butler 10
N. Illinois 24, Illinois St. 10
Nebraska 35, South Alabama 21
W. Michigan 48, Monmouth (NJ) 13
Arkansas 20, Portland St. 13
Baylor 56, Stephen F. Austin 17
North Texas 51, Abilene Christian 31
Prairie View 44, Texas Southern 23
Texas Tech 45, Montana St. 10
Cal Poly 52, San Diego 34
California 27, UC Davis 13
New Mexico 39, Sam Houston St. 31
Stanford 17, Northwestern 7
Washington 47, E. Washington 14
Following are the state classifications for the 2019 season as released by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association.
A single question confronts high school football fans as the 2019 season is about to begin.
The Press Preseason Elite 11
At 5-foot-7, 170 pounds Jada Byers defies expectations on the football field.
The Absegami High School football team finished last season with a four-game winning streak.
Coach Leo Hamlett of the Atlantic City High School football team feels good about the Vikings’ future.
The Barnegat High School football team advanced to the South Jersey Group II playoffs last fall for the first time in four years.
The Bridgeton Bulldogs are very young this year, and they’re all excited to grow with one another.
Coach Jonathan Caputo of the Buena Regional High school football team hopes to see Luke Santiago and Byron Spellman on the field as much as possible this season.
Cedar Creek High School football coach Tim Watson said his team is excited about the challenge of getting back to playing championship football.
Dwayne Hendricks learned a lot about himself as a coach last season.
There are plenty of good vibes around the Egg Harbor Township High School football program this preseason.
Not many in the South Jersey high school football community knew of Jaiden Abrams before last season started.
The Holy Spirit High School football offense has plenty of choices when it comes to who gets the ball on offense.
Mike Kudlacik felt different emotions when his team started practicing earlier this month.
Lower Cape May Regional High School football coach Brian Hindle is encouraged by the present and especially the future of his program.
The Mainland Regional High School football team finished 8-3 last year for its first winning season since 2008.
The Middle Township High School football team has enough talent and depth at the skill positions to contend for a playoff berth this season.
Coach Dennis Thomas of the Millville High School football team isn’t shy when it comes to stating the Thunderbolts’ goals.
The Oakcrest High School football team has a young offense and an experienced defense.
There is a buzz surrounding the Ocean City High School football team this preseason.
Pinelands Regional High School football coach Matt Fuller is looking to build on last year’s improvement with an experienced defense and a young offense.
The Pleasantville High School football team will answer a question about itself this season.
The St. Augustine Prep football roster is filled with talented sophomores and juniors.
The St. Joseph High School football team should be exciting to watch this season.
The Southern Regional High School football team is a little smaller this year.
In 2016-17, the Vineland High School football team had back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 1990-91.
Wildwood High School football coach Ken Loomis enters this season hoping that the Warriors will make some strides toward respectability.
