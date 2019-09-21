Cedar Creek VS Absegami football

Cedar Creek High School plays Absegami, in Egg Harbor City, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

Saturday's Scores

Audubon 14, Schalick 6

Bayonne 25, Montclair 24

Blair 33, Wyoming Seminary, Pa. 27

Cedar Creek 48, Absegami 20

Choate, Conn. 38, Lawrenceville 6

Clearview Regional 44, Gloucester Catholic 0

Cranford 42, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 7

Delaware Valley Regional 49, Roselle 7

Delran 44, Holy Cross 8

Elizabeth 29, Plainfield 12

Garfield 42, Rutherford 20

Hamilton West 28, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 21

Hillside 34, Johnson 7

Hopewell Valley Central 12, Steinert 7

Keansburg 34, Keyport 21

Kingsway 42, Egg Harbor 0

Life Christian, Va. 28, Hun 14

Lodi 16, Manchester Regional 14

Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. 26, Morristown-Beard 6

Mater Dei 55, Freehold 0

Millburn 34, Chatham 21

Montclair Kimberley 18, Fieldston, N.Y. 13

Newark Academy 28, Dalton, N.Y. 19

Newark Collegiate 26, Tenafly 15

Ocean Township 41, Monmouth 6

Orange 48, Ferris 12

Pemberton 53, Princeton 0

Penns Grove 42, Paulsboro 26

Pennsauken 33, Cumberland Regional 14

Pennsville Memorial 48, Overbrook 16

Pingry 14, Rye Country Day, N.Y. 7

Salem 41, Burlington City 7

St. Augustine 28, St. Joseph-Hammonton 12

St. Joseph-Montvale 55, DePaul Catholic 14

St. Peter's Prep 33, Bergen Catholic 30

Sussex Tech 27, Hudson Catholic 18

Union 10, Westfield 7

Woodbury 54, Palmyra 0

Woodrow Wilson 48, Delbarton 38

Friday's Scores

Allentown 28, Hightstown 20

Barnegat 28, Shore Regional 22

Belvidere 42, Manville 27

Bernards 44, Spotswood 0

Bound Brook 31, South Hunterdon 14

Brearley 14, Jonathan Dayton 2

Brick Memorial 29, Freehold Township 22

Buena Regional 32, Middle Township 0

Burlington Township 50, Triton 7

Butler 60, North Arlington 14

Camden 58, Paul VI 0

Cedar Grove 35, Hanover Park 28

Cherokee 13, Winslow 3

Collingswood 41, Bordentown 7

Colonia 35, Carteret 14

Colts Neck 33, Matawan 23

Don Bosco Prep 50, West Orange 18

Donovan Catholic 31, Holmdel 0

Dumont 39, Indian Hills 0

Dunellen 42, Highland Park 0

East Brunswick 20, Monroe 14

Gateway 42, Florence 0

Glassboro 28, Bishop Eustace Prep 7

Haddon Township 35, Riverside 0

Haddonfield 28, Cinnaminson 0

Hasbrouck Heights 40, Becton 18

Hawthorne 47, Harrison 20

High Point 28, North Warren 0

Highland 43, Oakcrest 0

Hillsborough 30, Franklin 13

Holy Spirit 55, Camden Catholic 13

Jefferson 28, Mount Olive 21

Kittatinny 45, Hopatcong 6

Lacey 34, Central Regional 21

Lenape 34, Vineland 7

Lenape Valley 35, Lakeland 13

Madison 39, Hackettstown 20

Mainland Regional 30, Cherry Hill West 19

Middlesex 35, Metuchen 7

Middletown North 14, Marlboro 10

Middletown South 29, Red Bank Catholic 7

Montgomery 35, Immaculata 0

Montville 31, West Milford 0

Moorestown 32, Nottingham 6

Morris Catholic 36, Pequannock 18

Morris Hills 43, Vernon 21

Morristown 34, Mendham 29

Mountain Lakes 35, Mahwah 32

Neptune 50, Lakewood 20

New Brunswick 51, Dickinson 0

New Egypt 39, Lindenwold 28

New Milford 41, Elmwood Park 6

Newton 34, Whippany Park 7

North Brunswick 22, Sayreville 7

North Hunterdon 41, Warren Hills 21

Notre Dame 47, Lawrence 0

Ocean City 42, Bridgeton 0

Old Bridge 17, Perth Amboy 12

Old Tappan 17, Wayne Hills 7

Paramus Catholic 56, Hackensack 28

Parsippany 31, Passaic Valley 28

Pascack Hills 46, Fort Lee 8

Pascack Valley 38, Paramus 27

Passaic 36, Fair Lawn 0

Peddie 38, Archbishop Wood, Pa. 9

Pennington 28, New Hope-Solebury, Pa. 21

Phillipsburg 37, Hunterdon Central 14

Piscataway 28, Edison 7

Pleasantville 45, Lower Cape May Regional 6

Point Pleasant Beach 10, Pinelands Regional 0

Pompton Lakes 20, Secaucus 8

Pope John XXIII 41, Livingston 0

Rahway 61, Governor Livingston 7

Ramapo 33, Northern Highlands 14

Randolph 14, Morris Knolls 0

Raritan 35, Point Pleasant Boro 14

Red Bank Regional 21, Manasquan 7

Ridge 31, Bridgewater-Raritan 14

Ridgewood 20, Irvington 6

River Dell 42, Demarest 21

Robbinsville 17, Maple Shade 14

Roxbury 10, Parsippany Hills 7, OT

Rumson-Fair Haven 49, Long Branch 20

Seneca 34, Ewing 6

Shawnee 31, Hammonton 8

Somerville 47, Voorhees 0

South Brunswick 54, J.P. Stevens 16

South River 32, St. Thomas Aquinas 7

Southern 28, Howell 14

Sparta 27, West Morris 21

St. John Vianney 45, Brick Memorial 21

St. Joseph-Metuchen 42, Iselin Kennedy 25

Sterling 27, Haddon Heights 19

Summit 57, North Plainfield 36

Toms River East 28, Jackson Liberty 0

Toms River North 42, Manalapan 40

Toms River South 13, Manchester 7

Trenton Central 26, Rancocas Valley 12

Verona 50, Boonton 27

Wall 24, Jackson Memorial 0

Wallington 22, St. Mary's-Rutherford 14

Wallkill Valley 38, Kinnelon 35

Washington Twp., Ind. 8, Atlantic City 0

Watchung Hills 23, Linden 21

Wayne Valley 34, Nutley 0

West Deptford 41, Delsea 12

West Side 21, Lincoln 20

Westwood 42, Ramsey 21

Williamstown 37, Millville 0

Willingboro 57, Northern Burlington 0

Wood-Ridge 37, Bogota 6

Woodbridge 41, South Plainfield 6

Woodstown 24, Deptford 14

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

GALLERY: Lower Cape May vs Pleasantville football

1 of 55