Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Lower Cape May Regional's Connor Eckel #9 runs past Pleasantville's Jesus Ruiz #64 in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Lower Cape May Regional's Connor Eckel #9 runs past Pleasantville's Jesus Ruiz #64 in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Pleasantville’s Marlon Leslie races ahead while Lower Cape May Regional’s Ryan Jackson pusues during Friday’s game. For a photo gallery from that game and others, go to HSLive.me.
Edward Lea / staff photographer
Pleasantville’s Keon Henry runs around Lower Cape May Regional’s Rob White on the way to one of his three touchdowns in Pleasantville’s 45-6 win Friday.
Edward Lea / staff photographer
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City