BOYS BASKETBALL
Atlantic City 68, Universal Audenreid Charter (Pa.) 59
Barnegat 68, Red Bank Regional 66
Bishop Gorman, Nev. 55, Roselle Catholic 47
Bloomfield 38, Livingston 37
Boonton 60, North Warren 48
Bound Brook 50, Bernards 37
Burlington City 70, Burlington Township 67
Caldwell 59, West Caldwell Tech 44
Camden 61, Rancho Christian, Calif. 59
Cedar Grove 56, Rutherford 47
Cherry Hill East 55, Robbinsville 31
Christian Brothers 50, Mater Dei 43
Collingswood 56, Cumberland Regional 45
Colts Neck 60, Woodbridge 43
DePaul Catholic 70, Wood-Ridge 42
Delbarton 62, New Providence 30
East Orange 56, University 53
Eastern 62, Donovan Catholic 33
Freehold Township 60, Woodbridge 43
Haddon Township 53, Palmyra 39
Haddonfield 60, Millville 39
Hillsborough 78, Bayonne 68
Hillside 71, Lindenwold 59
IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 73, Patrick School 54
Jefferson 67, Morris Hills 53
Lenape 54, Medford Tech 46
Lower Cape May Regional 35, Southern 27
Manasquan 59, St. Peter's Prep 38
Manville 63, Somerset Tech 53
Montclair Kimberley 51, Science Park 39
Newark Collegiate 81, Arts 57
Newark Tech 50, Nutley 39
Newton 69, Pope John XXIII 50
North Brunswick 63, Princeton 57
North Plainfield 56, Warren Hills 52
Ocean Township 60, Pinelands Regional 31
Old Tappan 66, Fort Lee 65
Pascack Hills 63, Pascack Valley 43
Passaic 61, Ridgefield 49
Paterson Charter 64, Passaic Valley 48
Payne Tech 58, North Star Academy 42
Ramsey 48, Mountain Lakes 36
Ridgefield Park 57, Bergen Tech 44
Ridgewood 54, River Dell 46
Rumson-Fair Haven 62, Middletown North 52
Rutgers Prep 76, Salesianum, Del. 53
Shore Regional 59, Asbury Park 38
Snyder 63, Charlestown, Mass. 45
St. John Vianney 68, Sayreville 34
St. Joseph-Hammonton 55, Central Regional 39
St. Mary's-Rutherford 67, Dwight-Morrow 45
St. Thomas Aquinas 87, Perth Amboy 41
Summit 58, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 43
Toms River North 66, Wall 50
Trenton Central 72, Willingboro 69
Union City 62, Eagle Academy 54
Verona 73, Newark Academy 41
Wallkill Valley 58, Kittatinny 55
Washington Township 55, Mainland Regional 44
Weequahic 78, Cristo Rey Newark 56
West Side 56, West Orange 49
Westampton Tech 55, Paul VI 52
Wildwood Catholic 63, Marist 39
William Penn, Del. 56, Bishop Eustace Prep 41
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Asbury Park 59, Academy for Urban Leadership 39
Atlantic City 66, Caravel Academy, Del. 46
Belleville 50, Barringer 42
Bloomfield 52, Clifton 28
Brick Memorial 54, Howell 52
Bridgewater-Raritan 44, Arts 28
Cherokee 45, Montgomery 35
Clearview Regional 56, Sterling 29
Dwight-Englewood 54, Waldwick 23
Eastern 31, Haddonfield 27
Freehold Township 46, Trinity Hall 45
Glen Ridge 28, Cedar Grove 20
Gloucester Tech 65, Camden Academy Charter 37
Hightstown 54, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 46
Hillsborough 66, South Brunswick 33
Hun 50, Hopewell Valley Central 40
Immaculate Heart 58, West Orange 33
Iselin Kennedy 64, Dunellen 47
Jonathan Dayton 43, Johnson 39
Lawrenceville 37, Peddie 23
Lincoln 46, Passaic Tech 26
Matawan 53, Brick Memorial 41
Montclair Kimberley 61, West Side 23
Mother Seton 49, Woodbridge Academy 46
Neptune 63, Midwood, N.Y. 32
New Providence 41, Oak Knoll 40
Northern Highlands 46, Westwood 43
Old Tappan 56, Paramus Catholic 44
Pascack Valley 64, Wayne Valley 44
Paterson Kennedy 49, Canarsie, N.Y. 40
Pinelands Regional 36, Ocean Township 32
Plainfield 46, New Brunswick 20
Rancocas Valley 52, Timber Creek 50
Red Bank Catholic 70, St. Johns Prep, N.Y. 43
Rumson-Fair Haven 49, Middletown North 38
Scotch Plains-Fanwood 31, South Plainfield 27
Shore Regional 30, Manalapan 20
South River 47, Sayreville 40
Spotswood 44, Hamilton West 18
Stuart Country Day 68, Northfield Mt Hermon, Mass. 44
Teaneck 63, Ridgefield Park 48
Trenton Catholic 62, Louis St. Laurent, Alberta 56
Trenton Central 72, Willingboro 24
University 70, West Essex 30
Warren Hills 63, North Plainfield 33
Watchung Hills 62, Cranford 30
Woodstown 39, Millville 28
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
011820_spt_acbb 27
Atlantic City at Vineland basketball, Friday, January 17, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
011820_spt_acbb 21
Atlantic City at Vineland basketball, Friday, January 17, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
011820_spt_acbb 8
Vineland's Yamere Diggs, right, drives past Atlantic City's Nasawn Blakeley during Friday night's game at Vineland on January 17, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
011820_spt_acbb 16
Atlantic City at Vineland basketball, Friday, January 17, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
011820_spt_acbb 2
Atlantic City's Nate Daley, right, goes up for a shot as Vineland's Teriq Chapman defends during Friday night's game at Vineland on January 17, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
011820_spt_acbb 19
Atlantic City at Vineland basketball, Friday, January 17, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
011820_spt_acbb 34
Atlantic City at Vineland basketball, Friday, January 17, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
011820_spt_acbb 37
Atlantic City coach Gene Allen is pictured during Friday night’s game at Vineland on January 17, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
011820_spt_acbb 14
Atlantic City at Vineland basketball, Friday, January 17, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
011820_spt_acbb 22
Atlantic City at Vineland basketball, Friday, January 17, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
011820_spt_acbb 25
Atlantic City at Vineland basketball, Friday, January 17, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
011820_spt_acbb 28
Atlantic City at Vineland basketball, Friday, January 17, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
011820_spt_acbb 35
Atlantic City at Vineland basketball, Friday, January 17, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
011820_spt_acbb 3
Atlantic City's Kiraan Palms, right, is defended by Vineland's Syncere Gaye during Friday night's game at Vineland on January 17, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
011820_spt_acbb 15
Atlantic City at Vineland basketball, Friday, January 17, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
011820_spt_acbb 33
Atlantic City at Vineland basketball, Friday, January 17, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
011820_spt_acbb 5
Atlantic City coach Gene Allen is pictured during Friday night's game at Vineland on January 17, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
011820_spt_acbb 24
Atlantic City at Vineland basketball, Friday, January 17, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
011820_spt_acbb 20
Atlantic City at Vineland basketball, Friday, January 17, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
011820_spt_acbb 32
Atlantic City at Vineland basketball, Friday, January 17, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
011820_spt_acbb 38
Atlantic City's Chad Lewis, right, shoots over Vineland's Austin Shaw during Friday night's game at Vineland on January 17, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
011820_spt_acbb 10
Atlantic City at Vineland basketball, Friday, January 17, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
011820_spt_acbb 23
Atlantic City at Vineland basketball, Friday, January 17, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
011820_spt_acbb 39
Atlantic City's Nate Daley, right, goes up for a shot as Vineland's Teriq Chapman defends during Friday night's game at Vineland on January 17, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
011820_spt_acbb 30
Atlantic City at Vineland basketball, Friday, January 17, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
011820_spt_acbb 31
Atlantic City at Vineland basketball, Friday, January 17, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
011820_spt_acbb 29
Atlantic City at Vineland basketball, Friday, January 17, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
011820_spt_acbb 26
Atlantic City at Vineland basketball, Friday, January 17, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
011820_spt_acbb 6
Atlantic City coach Gene Allen reacts to a referee's call during Friday night's game at Vineland on January 17, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
011820_spt_acbb 13
Atlantic City at Vineland basketball, Friday, January 17, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
011820_spt_acbb 36
Atlantic City at Vineland basketball, Friday, January 17, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
011820_spt_acbb 40
Atlantic City's Kiraan Palms, right, is defended by Vineland's Syncere Gaye during Friday night's game at Vineland on January 17, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
011820_spt_acbb 7
Atlantic City coach Gene Allen directs his players during Friday night's game at Vineland on January 17, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
011820_spt_acbb 1
Atlantic City's Chad Lewis, right, shoots over Vineland's Austin Shaw during Friday night's game at Vineland on January 17, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
011820_spt_acbb 18
Atlantic City at Vineland basketball, Friday, January 17, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
011820_spt_acbb 1A
Atlantic City's Chad Lewis, right, shoots over Vineland's Austin Shaw during Friday night's game at Vineland on January 17, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
011820_spt_acbb 17
Atlantic City at Vineland basketball, Friday, January 17, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
011820_spt_acbb 12
Atlantic City at Vineland basketball, Friday, January 17, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
011820_spt_acbb 11
Atlantic City at Vineland basketball, Friday, January 17, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
011820_spt_acbb 4
Atlantic City coach Gene Allen is seen in action during Friday night's game at Vineland on January 17, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
011820_spt_acbb 9
Atlantic City at Vineland basketball, Friday, January 17, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.