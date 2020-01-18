hslivebasketballholder

BOYS BASKETBALL

Atlantic City 68, Universal Audenreid Charter (Pa.) 59

Barnegat 68, Red Bank Regional 66

Bishop Gorman, Nev. 55, Roselle Catholic 47

Bloomfield 38, Livingston 37

Boonton 60, North Warren 48

Bound Brook 50, Bernards 37

Burlington City 70, Burlington Township 67

Caldwell 59, West Caldwell Tech 44

Camden 61, Rancho Christian, Calif. 59

Carteret 64, Colonia 50

Cedar Grove 56, Rutherford 47

Cherry Hill East 55, Robbinsville 31

Christian Brothers 50, Mater Dei 43

Collingswood 56, Cumberland Regional 45

Colts Neck 60, Woodbridge 43

DePaul Catholic 70, Wood-Ridge 42

Delbarton 62, New Providence 30

Delran 63, Pemberton 28

Dover 72, Vernon 49

East Orange 56, University 53

Eastern 62, Donovan Catholic 33

Edison 43, Freehold 29

Freehold Township 60, Woodbridge 43

Haddon Township 53, Palmyra 39

Haddonfield 60, Millville 39

Hillsborough 78, Bayonne 68

Hillside 71, Lindenwold 59

IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 73, Patrick School 54

Irvington 55, Lincoln 46

Jefferson 67, Morris Hills 53

Lakeland 54, Butler 47

Lenape 54, Medford Tech 46

Lower Cape May Regional 35, Southern 27

Lyndhurst 59, Emerson 47

Mahwah 64, Paramus 43

Manasquan 59, St. Peter's Prep 38

Manville 63, Somerset Tech 53

Marlboro 79, Neptune 74

Memorial 59, Clifton 39

Monroe 72, Old Bridge 56

Montclair Kimberley 51, Science Park 39

Newark Collegiate 81, Arts 57

Newark Tech 50, Nutley 39

Newton 69, Pope John XXIII 50

North Brunswick 63, Princeton 57

North Plainfield 56, Warren Hills 52

Ocean Township 60, Pinelands Regional 31

Old Tappan 66, Fort Lee 65

Pascack Hills 63, Pascack Valley 43

Passaic 61, Ridgefield 49

Paterson Charter 64, Passaic Valley 48

Payne Tech 58, North Star Academy 42

Rahway 70, Roselle 47

Ramsey 48, Mountain Lakes 36

Ridgefield Park 57, Bergen Tech 44

Ridgewood 54, River Dell 46

Rumson-Fair Haven 62, Middletown North 52

Rutgers Prep 76, Salesianum, Del. 53

Shawnee 45, Delsea 41

Shore Regional 59, Asbury Park 38

Snyder 63, Charlestown, Mass. 45

St. John Vianney 68, Sayreville 34

St. Joseph-Hammonton 55, Central Regional 39

St. Mary's-Rutherford 67, Dwight-Morrow 45

St. Thomas Aquinas 87, Perth Amboy 41

Steinert 64, Florence 49

Summit 58, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 43

Toms River North 66, Wall 50

Trenton Central 72, Willingboro 69

Union City 62, Eagle Academy 54

Verona 73, Newark Academy 41

Wallkill Valley 58, Kittatinny 55

Washington Township 55, Mainland Regional 44

Weequahic 78, Cristo Rey Newark 56

West Essex 73, Tech 33

West Side 56, West Orange 49

Westampton Tech 55, Paul VI 52

Wildwood Catholic 63, Marist 39

William Penn, Del. 56, Bishop Eustace Prep 41

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Asbury Park 59, Academy for Urban Leadership 39

Atlantic City 66, Caravel Academy, Del. 46

Belleville 50, Barringer 42

Bloomfield 52, Clifton 28

Brick Memorial 54, Howell 52

Bridgewater-Raritan 44, Arts 28

Caldwell 31, Verona 28

Chatham 47, Mendham 37

Cherokee 45, Montgomery 35

Clearview Regional 56, Sterling 29

Delran 30, Florence 27

Dwight-Englewood 54, Waldwick 23

Eastern 31, Haddonfield 27

Freehold Township 46, Trinity Hall 45

Glen Ridge 28, Cedar Grove 20

Gloucester Tech 65, Camden Academy Charter 37

Hightstown 54, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 46

Hillsborough 66, South Brunswick 33

Hun 50, Hopewell Valley Central 40

Immaculate Heart 58, West Orange 33

Iselin Kennedy 64, Dunellen 47

Jonathan Dayton 43, Johnson 39

Kearny 74, Hoboken 39

Lawrenceville 37, Peddie 23

Lincoln 46, Passaic Tech 26

Matawan 53, Brick Memorial 41

Metuchen 53, Colonia 40

Monroe 65, Old Bridge 30

Montclair Kimberley 61, West Side 23

Mother Seton 49, Woodbridge Academy 46

Neptune 63, Midwood, N.Y. 32

New Providence 41, Oak Knoll 40

Northern Highlands 46, Westwood 43

Nutley 50, Columbia 33

Old Tappan 56, Paramus Catholic 44

Pascack Valley 64, Wayne Valley 44

Paterson Kennedy 49, Canarsie, N.Y. 40

Pinelands Regional 36, Ocean Township 32

Pingry 58, Bernards 40

Piscataway 61, Edison 42

Plainfield 46, New Brunswick 20

Rancocas Valley 52, Timber Creek 50

Red Bank Catholic 70, St. Johns Prep, N.Y. 43

Roselle 43, Rahway 33

Rumson-Fair Haven 49, Middletown North 38

Scotch Plains-Fanwood 31, South Plainfield 27

Seneca 53, Bordentown 36

Shore Regional 30, Manalapan 20

South River 47, Sayreville 40

Spotswood 44, Hamilton West 18

Stuart Country Day 68, Northfield Mt Hermon, Mass. 44

Teaneck 63, Ridgefield Park 48

Trenton Catholic 62, Louis St. Laurent, Alberta 56

Trenton Central 72, Willingboro 24

Union City 49, Snyder 21

University 70, West Essex 30

Vernon 27, Dover 17

Warren Hills 63, North Plainfield 33

Watchung Hills 62, Cranford 30

Woodstown 39, Millville 28

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

