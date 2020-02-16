hslivebasketballholder

BOYS BASKETBALL

Allentown 83, Central Regional 72

American History 81, Shabazz 67

Audubon 57, Maple Shade 40

Barnegat 81, Salem County Vo-Tech 36

Bayonne 55, Bridgewater-Raritan 48

Bergenfield 49, Paramus 41

Burlington Township 44, Montgomery 42

Butler 67, Sussex Tech 57

Camden Academy Charter 86, Vineland Prep 52

Camden Catholic 59, West Deptford 50

Cliffside Park 55, Westwood 48

Cresskill 49, Dumont 44

Delbarton 41, Mendham 29

Demarest 59, Elmwood Park 58

East Orange 62, Newark Central 58

Eastside Paterson 50, DePaul Catholic 46

Fort Lee 62, Lodi 43

Freehold Township 54, Colts Neck 28

Gloucester Catholic 66, Pennsville Memorial 39

Hackettstown 59, Delaware Valley Regional 27

Haddon Township 70, Riverside 49

Hightstown 60, Life Center Academy 59

Holmdel 79, Manalapan 59

Holy Cross 68, Highland 49

Hopewell Valley Central 54, Pemberton 42

Howell 66, Long Branch 28

Hunterdon Central 39, Voorhees 33

Immaculata 70, Notre Dame 65

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 76, Payne Tech 69

Irvington 68, Newark East Side 58

Iselin Kennedy 86, South Amboy 69

J.P. Stevens 75, Highland Park 27

Johnson 80, Union Catholic 61

Lakeland 53, Kinnelon 41

Lincoln 64, Piscataway 48

Mahwah 67, Rutherford 64

Manasquan 74, Wall 47

Manville 37, Koinonia Academy 23

McNair 66, University Charter 55

Metuchen 72, East Brunswick Tech 43

Middlesex 72, Calvary Christian 60

Middletown South 73, Middletown North 57

Morris Hills 49, Morristown 48

Newton 83, Boonton 62

Northern Highlands 47, Tenafly 38

Old Tappan 61, Waldwick 58, OT

Overbrook 80, Triton 59

Passaic 54, Wayne Valley 35

Paterson Charter 59, Manchester Regional 55

Paterson Kennedy 86, Passaic Valley 37

Paul VI 84, Washington Township 48

Pequannock 62, Morris Tech 61

Phillipsburg 62, North Hunterdon 57

Plainfield 70, Sinai Christian 50

Rahway 59, New Providence 38

Ramapo 54, Passaic Tech 44

Randolph 45, Mountain Lakes 41

Ranney 40, Bloomfield 29

Red Bank Catholic 67, Christian Brothers 54

River Dell 61, Wood-Ridge 33

Roxbury 52, Jefferson 37

Scotch Plains-Fanwood 52, Governor Livingston 49

Seton Hall Prep 67, Columbia 37

Shore Regional 43, Pinelands Regional 37

Sparta 62, Wallkill Valley 35

St. Peter's Prep 64, North Star Academy 33

Summit 66, Roselle 42

Timothy Christian 59, Piscataway Tech 50

Toms River North 82, New Brunswick 67

Union 72, Hillside 53

Wayne Hills 64, West Milford 54

West Morris 62, Hanover Park 44

Westfield 60, Jonathan Dayton 42

Woodbridge 73, Perth Amboy Tech 49

Woodstown 63, Pitman 50

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Allentown 41, Monroe 38

Audubon 55, Maple Shade 35

Belleville 41, Dover 31

Benedictine Academy 37, Academy Charter 21

Carteret 44, Wardlaw-Hartridge 26

Cedar Grove 42, Arts 32

Chatham 51, Morris Knolls 25

Cherokee 43, Wildwood Catholic 32

Cinnaminson 53, Timber Creek 49

Collingswood 33, Northern Burlington 23

Colonia 47, New Brunswick 22

Colts Neck 47, Freehold Township 41

DePaul Catholic 37, Wayne Hills 33

Dickinson 60, University Charter 35

East Orange 62, Columbia 32

Egg Harbor 36, Haddon Heights 31

Emerson 54, Dumont 31

Gloucester Tech 54, Our Lady of Mercy 43

Hillsborough 55, Piscataway 45

Hopewell Valley Central 43, North Hunterdon 37

Hunterdon Central 58, Pope John XXIII 43

Immaculate Conception-Lodi 38, Ridgefield Park 30

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 76, Caldwell 51

Jonathan Dayton 55, Linden 36

Kent Place 64, Union 41

Lakeland 55, Manchester Regional 42

Life Center Academy 91, TPLS Christian, Va. 88

Lindenwold 39, Pleasantville 10

Manasquan 68, Wall 39

Manville 53, North Plainfield 39

Marlboro 89, Donovan Catholic 45

Middle Township 54, Gloucester Catholic 24

Middlesex 49, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 31

Middletown South 63, Middletown North 40

Midland Park 28, Glen Rock 26

Montville 47, Morristown 34

Mother Seton 39, Timothy Christian 21

Mount Olive 45, Mountain Lakes 30

Mt. St. Mary 48, Old Tappan 33

New Egypt 39, Spotswood 24

Newark Tech 40, Bloomfield 36

North Warren 54, Phillipsburg 36

Overbrook 61, Triton 42

Passaic Valley 40, Mahwah 22

Paterson Kennedy 45, Eastside Paterson 43

Peddie 62, Pingry 54

Pequannock 47, West Milford 35

Perth Amboy 60, Highland Park 41

Piscataway Tech 49, Woodbridge Academy 42

Randolph 43, St. Elizabeth 37

Ridgewood 47, Holy Angels 41

River Dell 39, Rutherford 23

Robbinsville 41, Moorestown 26

Rumson-Fair Haven 76, Trinity Hall 38

Shore Regional 50, CSI HS for Intl. Studies, N.Y. 25

Somerville 46, Delaware Valley Regional 30

South Hunterdon 40, Kittatinny 29

Sparta 63, Voorhees 46

St. Dominic 59, Hasbrouck Heights 36

St. Rose 69, Franklin 60

Stuart Country Day 73, Newark Academy 39

University 76, West Essex 45

Villa Walsh 30, Jefferson 21

Wallkill Valley 67, Butler 34

Warren Hills 53, Newton 30

Wayne Valley 54, Passaic Tech 23

West Orange 43, Nutley 41

Westfield 48, New Providence 45

Woodbridge 77, South Amboy 23

Woodstown 53, Pitman 12

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

