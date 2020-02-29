BOYS BASKETBALL
Bayonne 46, Hudson Catholic 36
Dumont 61, Passaic Tech 51
Franklin 51, Hackettstown 46
Madison 87, Hanover Park 86
Manasquan 75, Toms River North 49
New Brunswick 82, Academy for Urban Leadership 46
Overbrook 66, Clearview Regional 54
Paterson Kennedy 84, Eastside Paterson 54
Patrick School 56, Roselle Catholic 42
Ridge 57, East Brunswick 50
Rutgers Prep 71, Watchung Hills 57
Seton Hall Prep 57, Columbia 40
St. Joseph-Hammonton 80, Cristo Rey, Pa. 51
Union Catholic 62, Morris Catholic 45
Wayne Valley 53, Lakeland 43
West Morris 52, Delbarton 48
Wildwood Catholic 70, St. Augustine 39
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Atlantic City 63, Mainland Regional 50
Bayonne 46, Hudson Catholic 36
Cranford 51, South Plainfield 30
Freehold Township 74, Mater Dei 46
Gloucester Catholic 72, Williamstown 64
Hillsborough 47, St. Elizabeth 41
Mt. St. Mary 64, Middlesex 47
Notre Dame 46, St. Dominic 41
Passaic Tech 46, Wood-Ridge 40
Pope John XXIII 55, Union Catholic 46
Roselle Catholic 48, Trinity Hall 43
Rutgers Prep 60, Watchung Hills 34
St. John Vianney 57, Manchester 50
University 78, North Star Academy 13
Wayne Valley 53, Lakeland 43
Westfield 64, Governor Livingston 37
_CAL4054
Cape Atlantic League Finals - Mainland Mustangs vs Atlantic City Viking - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CAL4031
Cape Atlantic League Finals - Mainland Mustangs vs Atlantic City Viking - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CAL3981
Cape Atlantic League Finals - Mainland Mustangs vs Atlantic City Viking - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CAL4015
Cape Atlantic League Finals - Mainland Mustangs vs Atlantic City Viking - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CAL4110
Cape Atlantic League Finals - Mainland Mustangs vs Atlantic City Viking - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CA12114
Cape Atlantic League Finals - Mainland Mustangs vs Atlantic City Viking - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
Jose Aponte Jr
_CAL4008
Mainland 22 Kylee Watson vs 14 Ahnjeles Maldonado for the start of the CAL Finals game. (Jose Aponte Jr/For The AC Press)
_CA12094
Cape Atlantic League Finals - Mainland Mustangs vs Atlantic City Viking - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
Jose Aponte Jr
_CAL4193
22 Kylee Watson 6-4 Sr from the Mainland Mustangs (Jose Aponte Jr./ For the AC Press)
_CAL4117
Cape Atlantic League Finals - Mainland Mustangs vs Atlantic City Viking - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CA12069
Cape Atlantic League Finals - Mainland Mustangs vs Atlantic City Viking - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
Jose Aponte Jr
_CA12031
Cape Atlantic League Finals - Mainland Mustangs vs Atlantic City Viking - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
Jose Aponte Jr
_CAL4068
Cape Atlantic League Finals - Mainland Mustangs vs Atlantic City Viking - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CA12091
Cape Atlantic League Finals - Mainland Mustangs vs Atlantic City Viking - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
Jose Aponte Jr
_CA12190
Cape Atlantic League Finals - Mainland Mustangs vs Atlantic City Viking - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
Jose Aponte Jr
_CAL4046
Cape Atlantic League Finals - Mainland Mustangs vs Atlantic City Viking - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CAL4036
Cape Atlantic League Finals - Mainland Mustangs vs Atlantic City Viking - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CAL4115
Cape Atlantic League Finals - Mainland Mustangs vs Atlantic City Viking - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CAL4388
Cape Atlantic League Finals - Mainland Mustangs vs Atlantic City Viking - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CA12062
Cape Atlantic League Finals - Mainland Mustangs vs Atlantic City Viking - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
Jose Aponte Jr
_CA12251
Cape Atlantic League Finals - Mainland Mustangs vs Atlantic City Viking - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
Jose Aponte Jr
_CA12331
Cape Atlantic League Finals - Mainland Mustangs vs Atlantic City Viking - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
Jose Aponte Jr
_CAL4112
Cape Atlantic League Finals - Mainland Mustangs vs Atlantic City Viking - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CAL4179
Cape Atlantic League Finals - Mainland Mustangs vs Atlantic City Viking - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CAL4137
Cape Atlantic League Finals - Mainland Mustangs vs Atlantic City Viking - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CAL4055
Cape Atlantic League Finals - Mainland Mustangs vs Atlantic City Viking - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CAL4246
Cape Atlantic League Finals - Mainland Mustangs vs Atlantic City Viking - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CA12354
Cape Atlantic League Finals - Mainland Mustangs vs Atlantic City Viking - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
Jose Aponte Jr
_CA12283
Cape Atlantic League Finals - Mainland Mustangs vs Atlantic City Viking - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
Jose Aponte Jr
_CAL4032
Cape Atlantic League Finals - Mainland Mustangs vs Atlantic City Viking - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CAL4009
Cape Atlantic League Finals - Mainland Mustangs vs Atlantic City Viking - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CA12287
Cape Atlantic League Finals - Mainland Mustangs vs Atlantic City Viking - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
Jose Aponte Jr
_CA12154
The celebration begins for Atlantic City in the moments after it defeated Mainland Regional for the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament championship Saturday at the Stockton Athletic Center in Galloway Township. The stands were packed for the boys/girls championship doubleheader.
Jose Aponte Jr. / for the press
_CAL4193
22 Kylee Watson 6-4 Sr from the Mainland Mustangs (Jose Aponte Jr./ For the AC Press)
_CAL4285
AC Viking 2 Naysha Suarez-Rivera 5-3 vs Mainland Mustang 13 Madi Hafetz 5-0 Sr (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The AC Press)
_CAL4008
Mainland 22 Kylee Watson vs 14 Ahnjeles Maldonado for the start of the CAL Finals game. (Jose Aponte Jr/For The AC Press)
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
_CAL4888
Cape Atlantic League Finals - St. Augustine vs Wildwood Catholic - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CAL5718
Cape Atlantic League Finals - St. Augustine vs Wildwood Catholic - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CAL5406
Cape Atlantic League Finals - St. Augustine vs Wildwood Catholic - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CAL4845
Cape Atlantic League Finals - St. Augustine vs Wildwood Catholic - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CAL5013
Cape Atlantic League Finals - St. Augustine vs Wildwood Catholic - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CAL6131
Cape Atlantic League Finals - St. Augustine vs Wildwood Catholic - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CAL5167
Cape Atlantic League Finals - St. Augustine vs Wildwood Catholic - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CAL4836
Cape Atlantic League Finals - St. Augustine vs Wildwood Catholic - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CAL4977
Cape Atlantic League Finals - St. Augustine vs Wildwood Catholic - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CAL5895
Cape Atlantic League Finals - St. Augustine vs Wildwood Catholic - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CAL4916
Cape Atlantic League Finals - St. Augustine vs Wildwood Catholic - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CAL5142
Cape Atlantic League Finals - St. Augustine vs Wildwood Catholic - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CAL5270
Cape Atlantic League Finals - St. Augustine vs Wildwood Catholic - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CAL5719
Wildwood Catholic 22 Akeel Johnson vs St. Augustine 1 Ziyon Kendrick (Jose Aponte Jr/For the AC Press
_CAL5091
Cape Atlantic League Finals - St. Augustine vs Wildwood Catholic - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CAL5112
Cape Atlantic League Finals - St. Augustine vs Wildwood Catholic - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CAL4852
Cape Atlantic League Finals - St. Augustine vs Wildwood Catholic - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CAL5249
Cape Atlantic League Finals - St. Augustine vs Wildwood Catholic - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CAL5978
2020 Cape Atlantic League Finals Champions Wildwood Catholic (Jose Aponte Jr./ For the AC Press)
_CAL5117
Cape Atlantic League Finals - St. Augustine vs Wildwood Catholic - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CAL4908
Cape Atlantic League Finals - St. Augustine vs Wildwood Catholic - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CAL5900
2020 Cape Atlantic League Finals Champions Wildwood Catholic (Jose Aponte Jr./ For the AC Press)
_CAL5420
Wildwood Catholic 21 Tom Belansen for two points. (Photo By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CAL4962
Cape Atlantic League Finals - St. Augustine vs Wildwood Catholic - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CA12448
Cape Atlantic League Finals - St. Augustine vs Wildwood Catholic - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
Jose Aponte Jr
_CAL4853
Cape Atlantic League Finals - St. Augustine vs Wildwood Catholic - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CAL5194
Wildwood Catholic 13 DaSean Lopez 6-4 Jr (Photo By Jose Aponte Jr./ For the AC Press)
_CAL5064
Cape Atlantic League Finals - St. Augustine vs Wildwood Catholic - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CAL4969
Cape Atlantic League Finals - St. Augustine vs Wildwood Catholic - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CAL4960
Cape Atlantic League Finals - St. Augustine vs Wildwood Catholic - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CAL4882
Cape Atlantic League Finals - St. Augustine vs Wildwood Catholic - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CAL5436
Wildwood Catholic 14 Jacob Hopping 6-3 Sr. (Photo By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CAL5898
Cape Atlantic League Finals - St. Augustine vs Wildwood Catholic - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CAL5448
Cape Atlantic League Finals - St. Augustine vs Wildwood Catholic - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CAL5682
Cape Atlantic League Finals - St. Augustine vs Wildwood Catholic - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CAL4858
Cape Atlantic League Finals - St. Augustine vs Wildwood Catholic - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CAL5246
Cape Atlantic League Finals - St. Augustine vs Wildwood Catholic - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CAL4818
Cape Atlantic League Finals - St. Augustine vs Wildwood Catholic - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CAL4873
Cape Atlantic League Finals - St. Augustine vs Wildwood Catholic - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CAL4982
Cape Atlantic League Finals - St. Augustine vs Wildwood Catholic - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CAL5198
Cape Atlantic League Finals - St. Augustine vs Wildwood Catholic - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CA12429
Cape Atlantic League Finals - St. Augustine vs Wildwood Catholic - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
Jose Aponte Jr
_CAL4875
Cape Atlantic League Finals - St. Augustine vs Wildwood Catholic - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CAL5805
Cape Atlantic League Finals - St. Augustine vs Wildwood Catholic - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CAL5036
Cape Atlantic League Finals - St. Augustine vs Wildwood Catholic - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CAL5376
Cape Atlantic League Finals - St. Augustine vs Wildwood Catholic - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CAL5436
Jacob Hopping soars to put a shot up for Wildwood Catholic during the CAL Tournament boys championship game. Below, finals MVP Taj Thweatt, who scored 24 points.
Jose Aponte Jr. / FOR THE PRESS
_CAL5194
Wildwood Catholic 13 DaSean Lopez 6-4 Jr (Photo By Jose Aponte Jr./ For the AC Press)
_CAL5978
2020 Cape Atlantic League Finals Champions Wildwood Catholic (Jose Aponte Jr./ For the AC Press)
_CAL5900
The Crusaders signal their third consecutive CAL Tournament title. Wildwood Catholic also became the first school to win four CAL tourney championship games.
_CAL5420
Wildwood Catholic 21 Tom Belansen for two points. (Photo By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)
_CAL5719
Wildwood Catholic’s Akeel Johnson looks to make a play while St. Augustine Prep’s Ziyon Kendrick guards him during the CAL Tournament title game Saturday in Galloway Township.
Jose Aponte Jr. / FOR THE PRESS
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.