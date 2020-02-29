BOYS BASKETBALL

Bayonne 46, Hudson Catholic 36

Dumont 61, Passaic Tech 51

Franklin 51, Hackettstown 46

Madison 87, Hanover Park 86

Manasquan 75, Toms River North 49

New Brunswick 82, Academy for Urban Leadership 46

Overbrook 66, Clearview Regional 54

Paterson Kennedy 84, Eastside Paterson 54

Patrick School 56, Roselle Catholic 42

Ridge 57, East Brunswick 50

Rutgers Prep 71, Watchung Hills 57

Seton Hall Prep 57, Columbia 40

St. Joseph-Hammonton 80, Cristo Rey, Pa. 51

Union Catholic 62, Morris Catholic 45

Wayne Valley 53, Lakeland 43

West Morris 52, Delbarton 48

Wildwood Catholic 70, St. Augustine 39

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Atlantic City 63, Mainland Regional 50

Bayonne 46, Hudson Catholic 36

Cranford 51, South Plainfield 30

Freehold Township 74, Mater Dei 46

Gloucester Catholic 72, Williamstown 64

Hillsborough 47, St. Elizabeth 41

Mt. St. Mary 64, Middlesex 47

Notre Dame 46, St. Dominic 41

Passaic Tech 46, Wood-Ridge 40

Pope John XXIII 55, Union Catholic 46

Roselle Catholic 48, Trinity Hall 43

Rutgers Prep 60, Watchung Hills 34

St. John Vianney 57, Manchester 50

University 78, North Star Academy 13

Wayne Valley 53, Lakeland 43

Westfield 64, Governor Livingston 37

