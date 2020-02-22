BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
ACIT 59, Gloucester Tech 56
Becton 78, Hanover Park 65
Bergen Catholic 57, Ramsey 39
Bound Brook 68, Pingry 53
Delsea 60, Middle Township 45
Dwight-Englewood 74, Harrison 54
Eastside Paterson 59, Paterson Charter 56
Elizabeth 80, Cranford 45
Hackettstown 64, Phillipsburg 41
Haddon Heights 45, Bordentown 43
Hudson Catholic 54, Lincoln 48
Hunterdon Central 57, Sparta 47
Immaculate Conception-Montclair 63, Seton Hall Prep 51
Kinnelon 56, North Warren 54
Manville 76, Central Jersey College Charter 29
Maple Shade 71, Camden Tech 55
Montgomery 63, Hillsborough 60
Morris Hills 51, Dover 49, OT
Morristown 55, Morris Catholic 46
New Providence 67, Governor Livingston 59
North Bergen 56, Snyder 51
North Star Academy 57, Millburn 44
Paterson Kennedy 63, Passaic 52
Patrick School 86, Plainfield 52
Paul VI 60, Moorestown 35
Penns Grove 79, Life Center Academy 69
Pope John XXIII 58, Wallkill Valley 47
Somerville 74, Bernards 31
St. Joseph-Montvale 73, Don Bosco Prep 64
St. Peter's Prep 71, Union City 44
St. Rose 72, Rumson-Fair Haven 41
Wayne Hills 67, Morristown-Beard 53
West Deptford 60, Gloucester Catholic 49
West Morris 74, Randolph 61
Westampton Tech 56, Shawnee 48
Westwood 48, River Dell 38
Woodstown 77, Pennsville Memorial 64
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ACIT 56, Gloucester Tech 41
Bayonne 64, St. Dominic 23
Bishop Eustace Prep 36, Camden Catholic 28
Bound Brook 37, Somerville 34
Franklin 59, Morristown 28
Glen Rock 35, Holy Angels 29
Haddon Heights 48, Delran 45
Haddonfield 46, Williamstown 36
Hudson Catholic 68, Union City 39
Hunterdon Central 41, North Warren 25
Lakeland 47, DePaul Catholic 34
Manchester 64, Red Bank Regional 61
Middlesex 50, Old Bridge 42
Montgomery 63, Hillsborough 54
Morris Catholic 87, Hillside 38
Mount Olive 49, Kittatinny 36
Mt. St. Mary 54, Bridgewater-Raritan 45
New Providence 41, Governor Livingston 38
Paramus Catholic 59, River Dell 56
Passaic Charter 75, Clifton 40
Pennsville Memorial 39, Woodstown 35
Red Bank Catholic 44, Manasquan 41
Roselle Park 25, Dover 24
Rutherford 36, Demarest 33
South River 52, Piscataway 40
Sparta 57, Warren Hills 48
St. John Vianney 67, Marlboro 25
St. Rose 72, Rumson-Fair Haven 41
St. Thomas Aquinas 66, East Brunswick 37
University 61, Immaculate Conception-Montclair 34
Wallkill Valley 49, Morris Tech 45
Wayne Valley 68, Paterson Kennedy 58
Atlantic City Summer Basketball
Frank Turner, left, and Tariq Pierce go after a loose ball during a championship game of a pickup summer basketball league in the Venice Park section of Atlantic City, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Summer Basketball
Frank Turner, left, and Tariq Pierce go after a loose ball during a championship game of a pickup summer basketball league in the Venice Park section of Atlantic City, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Summer Basketball
Frank Turner during a championship game of a pickup summer basketball league in the Venice Park section of Atlantic City, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Summer Basketball
Frank Turner brings up the ball during a championship game of a pickup summer basketball league in the Venice Park section of Atlantic City, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Summer Basketball
Frank Turner, left, goes after a loose ball during a championship game of a pickup summer basketball league in the Venice Park section of Atlantic City, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Summer Basketball
After the game the teams congratulate each other. 'The atmosphere here, you can't explain,' Frank Turner said. 'It's huge for the kids coming up to see that all of us are still here. The guys that are running it are a tight-knit group of guys.'
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Summer Basketball
A large crowd of spectators watches as Frank Turner goes for a basket during a championship game of a pickup summer basketball league in the Venice Park section of Atlantic City, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Summer Basketball
Frank Turner, who starred at Atlantic City High School and plays professionally in Europe, brings the ball up during an outdoors tournament in Atlantic City last year.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Summer Basketball
Frank Turner passes under pressure during a championship game of a pickup summer basketball league in the Venice Park section of Atlantic City, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
CALBBTITLE
AC 3 Frank Turner drives to basket. Sat. 2/28/04 cape-atlantic league boys basketball title game...Atlantic City vs. St. Augustine Prep at Stockton.
BEN FOGLETTO
acbb
AC 3 Frank Turner holds his MVP trophy after the game. Sun. 3/13/05 Atlantic City boys basketball team wins the Group IV State Championship over Ridgewood at Rutgers in Piscataway. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
wwxmasbb
Atlantic City's Frank Turner #3 shoots over Camden Catholic's Connor Crawford. Atlantic City vs. Camden Catholic boys basketball at the Wildwood Boardwalk Classic held in the Convention Center, Thursday Dec. 30, 2004. (Press of Atlantic City/Dale Gerhard)
Dale Gerhard
BATTLE BY THE BAY
St. Augustine's Mark Porter (30), middle battle for the ball against Atlantic City's Frank Turner (3), right and teamate Keith Mills (54) St. in the first half of boys basketball game during 10th Anniversary of Battle By The Bay at Atlantic City High School Saturday, Jan 31, 2004.
EDWARD LEA
ACBB
Atlantic City's Akeem Lloyd (4), left Jamal Edwards (31), Frank Turner (5), and Lawrence Owens (24), right react from sideline after the win over Trenton's for State Group IV boys basketball Semifinal game at Atlantic City High SChool Wednesday, March 8, 2006. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
Edward Lea
ACBB
Atlantic City's Frank Turner (3) gives Mark Crumble (23) a hug with minuets left in the game against Seton Hall Prep's for New Jersey Basketball Tournament of Champions Semifinals at Louis Brown Athletic Center, Piscataway, N.J. Saturday, Mar 19, 2005. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
Edward Lea
ACBB
Atlantic City's Frank Turner (5) react from sideline after the win over Trenton's for State Group IV boys basketball Semifinal game at Atlantic City High SChool Wednesday, March 8, 2006. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
Edward Lea
ACBB
Atlantic City's Frank Turner (5), and Darnell Davis (53), right react from sideline after the win over Trenton's for State Group IV boys basketball Semifinal game at Atlantic City High SChool Wednesday, March 8, 2006. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
Edward Lea
acbb
AC 3 Frank Turner (right) reacts to the team trophy. Sun. 3/13/05 Atlantic City boys basketball team wins the Group IV State Championship over Ridgewood at Rutgers in Piscataway. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
ACBB
Atlantic City's Frank Turner (3) drives past Seton Hall Prep's Chris Andrews (20) in second half for New Jersey Basketball Tournament of Champions Semifinals at Louis Brown Athletic Center, Piscataway, N.J. Saturday, Mar 19, 2005. Atlantic City lose to Seton Hall Prep in Semifinals game. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
Edward Lea
calboysgame
Atlantic City's Frank Turner (3) drives to the basket past St. Augustine's Damian Long (52) in the second half of 14th Annual Cape Atlantic Basketball Championship at The Sport Center Richard Stockton College Saturday, Feb 26, 2005. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
Edward Lea
Atlantic City
Umar Shannon, 23 right working out with Frank Turner 26, left both former AC basketball player at Atlantic City High School Friday, Sept 18, 2014.
Edward Lea
calboysgame
Atlantic City's Frank Turner (3) react after win over St. Augustine Prep for Cape Atlantic Basketball Championship game at The Sport Center Richard Stockton College Saturday, Feb 26, 2005. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
Edward Lea
Wildwood BB
Atlantic City's Frank Turner jump passes in the first half. Atlantic City vs. Cardinal Dougherty in the Freeholders Cup bracket championship game at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic held at the Wildwood Convention Center, Friday Dec. 30, 2005. (The Press of Atlantic City/Dale Gerhard).
Dale Gerhard
ACBB
Frank Turner, left and Mark Crumble, right Atlantic City High School basketball players Friday, Dec 10, 2004. (The Press of Atlantic City/Edward Lea )
Edward Lea
ACBB
Frank Turner, left and Mark Crumble, right Atlantic City High School basketball players Friday, Dec 10, 2004. (The Press of Atlantic City/Edward Lea )
Edward Lea
ACBB
Atlantic City's Frank Turner (3) shakes his teammate Mark Crumble (23) hand with minuets left in the game against Seton Hall Prep's for New Jersey Basketball Tournament of Champions Semifinals at Louis Brown Athletic Center, Piscataway, N.J. Saturday, Mar 19, 2005. Atlantic City lose to Seton Hall Prep in Semifinals game. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
Edward Lea
Atlantic City
Khalif Toombs, 25, left working out with Frank Turner 26, right both former AC basketball player at Atlantic City High School Friday, Sept 18, 2014.
Edward Lea
ACBB
Atlantic City's Frank Turner (3) shot over Holy Spirit Mark ? (21) in the first half of high school basketball at Atlantic City High School Jan 20, 2004.
EDWARD LEA
ACBB
Atlantic City's Frank Turner (3),left battle for the ball against Holy Spirit Dennis Horner (22),right in the first half of high school basketball at Atlantic City High School Jan 20, 2004.
EDWARD LEA
ACBB
AC 3 Frank Turner shoots during first quarter action. Sat. 1/24/04 Trenton at Atlantic City high school boys basketball.
BEN FOGLETTO
ACBB
Atlantic City's Frank Turner (3) drives past Seton Hall Prep's Chris Andrews (20) in second half for New Jersey Basketball Tournament of Champions Semifinals at Louis Brown Athletic Center, Piscataway, N.J. Saturday, Mar 19, 2005. Atlantic City lose to Seton Hall Prep in Semifinals game. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
Edward Lea
acbb
Atlantic City's Frank Turner and teammate Ed Keyes embrace after clinching the outh Jersey Group IV championship basketball game against Shawnee, Monday, Mar. 7, 2005, in Atlantic City. (Michael Ein/ The Press of Atlantic City)
Michael Ein
BB
Atlantic City's Frank Turner takes it to the net against Lenape in a South Jersey Group IV championship basketball game in Atlantic City, Monday, Mar. 8, 2004. Lenape won.
MICHAEL EIN
ACBB
Atlantic City's Frank Turner (5) attempts a shot against Trenton's Randolph Samuel (13) in the first half for State Group IV boys basketball Semifinal game at Atlantic City High SChool Wednesday, March 8, 2006. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
Edward Lea
acbb
AC 3 Frank Turner gets news he was selected MVP of the game. Sun. 3/13/05 Atlantic City boys basketball team wins the Group IV State Championship over Ridgewood at Rutgers in Piscataway. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
ACBB
Atlantic City's Frank Turner (3), right shoot over Oakcrest's Rodney Guishard (15), left in the first half of high school basketball game at Atlantic City High School Tuesday, Feb 17, 2004.
EDWARD LEA
ACBB
Atlantic City's Frank Turner (3) talks with coach Eugene Allen in the second half against Seton Hall Prep's for New Jersey Basketball Tournament of Champions Semifinals at Louis Brown Athletic Center, Piscataway, N.J. Saturday, Mar 19, 2005. Atlantic City lose to Seton Hall Prep in Semifinals game. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
Edward Lea
Atlantic City
Umar Shannon, 23 left working out with Frank Turner 26, right both former AC basketball player at Atlantic City High School Friday, Sept 18, 2014.
Edward Lea
ACBB
Atlantic City's Frank Turner (3) talks with coach Eugene Allen in the second half against Seton Hall Prep's for New Jersey Basketball Tournament of Champions Semifinals at Louis Brown Athletic Center, Piscataway, N.J. Saturday, Mar 19, 2005. Atlantic City lose to Seton Hall Prep in Semifinals game. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
Edward Lea
acbb
AC 3 Frank Turner (left0 and Ridgewood 50 Harryl Smith collide during the third period. Sun. 3/13/05 Atlantic City boys basketball team wins the Group IV State Championship over Ridgewood at Rutgers in Piscataway. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
ACBB
Atlantic City' Frank Turner (3) attempts a shot in between Science's Christopher Brown (11), left and teammate Quadir Bellamy (12), right in the second half for New Jersey Basketball Tournament of Champions at Ritacco Center, Toms River Thursday, Mar 17, 2005. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
Edward Lea
acbb
AC 3 Frank Turner fouled by Ridgewood 11 Todd Green during the third period. Sun. 3/13/05 Atlantic City boys basketball team wins the Group IV State Championship over Ridgewood at Rutgers in Piscataway. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
acbb
AC 3 Frank Turner moves through defense during first period. Sun. 3/13/05 Atlantic City boys basketball team wins the Group IV State Championship over Ridgewood at Rutgers in Piscataway. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
acbb
Atlantic City's Frank Turner (3) looks for the net amidst Shawnee's defense, Monday, Mar. 7, 2005, during a South Jersey Group IV championship basketball game in Atlantic City. (Michael Ein/ The Press of Atlantic City)
Michael Ein
Acbb
Atlantic City's Frank Turner (3) drives to the basket against Washington Township's Adrian Gailliard (40) in the first half of South Jersey Group IV Semifinal boys basketball game at Atlantic City High School Friday, Mar 4, 2005. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
Edward Lea
ACBB
Atlantic City' Frank Turner (3) drives to the basket against Science's Quadir Bellamy (12) in the second half for New Jersey Basketball Tournament of Champions at Ritacco Center, Toms River Thursday, Mar 17, 2005. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
Edward Lea
Acbb
Atlantic City's Frank Turner (3) drives to the basket against Washington Township's Adrian Gailliard (40) in the first half of South Jersey Group IV Semifinal boys basketball game at Atlantic City High School Friday, Mar 4, 2005. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
Edward Lea
