BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

ACIT 59, Gloucester Tech 56

Becton 78, Hanover Park 65

Bergen Catholic 57, Ramsey 39

Bound Brook 68, Pingry 53

Delbarton 54, Roxbury 38

Delsea 60, Middle Township 45

Dwight-Englewood 74, Harrison 54

Eastside Paterson 59, Paterson Charter 56

Elizabeth 80, Cranford 45

Hackettstown 64, Phillipsburg 41

Haddon Heights 45, Bordentown 43

Hudson Catholic 54, Lincoln 48

Hunterdon Central 57, Sparta 47

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 63, Seton Hall Prep 51

Kearny 54, Belleville 46

Kinnelon 56, North Warren 54

Linden 47, Westfield 43

Manville 76, Central Jersey College Charter 29

Maple Shade 71, Camden Tech 55

Marist 68, Memorial 29

Montgomery 63, Hillsborough 60

Morris Hills 51, Dover 49, OT

Morristown 55, Morris Catholic 46

New Providence 67, Governor Livingston 59

North Bergen 56, Snyder 51

North Star Academy 57, Millburn 44

Paterson Kennedy 63, Passaic 52

Patrick School 86, Plainfield 52

Paul VI 60, Moorestown 35

Penns Grove 79, Life Center Academy 69

Pope John XXIII 58, Wallkill Valley 47

Ridge 53, Franklin 44

Somerville 74, Bernards 31

St. Joseph-Montvale 73, Don Bosco Prep 64

St. Peter's Prep 71, Union City 44

St. Rose 72, Rumson-Fair Haven 41

Wayne Hills 67, Morristown-Beard 53

West Deptford 60, Gloucester Catholic 49

West Morris 74, Randolph 61

Westampton Tech 56, Shawnee 48

Westwood 48, River Dell 38

Wood-Ridge 72, Mahwah 70

Woodstown 77, Pennsville Memorial 64

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ACIT 56, Gloucester Tech 41

Bayonne 64, St. Dominic 23

Bishop Eustace Prep 36, Camden Catholic 28

Bound Brook 37, Somerville 34

Dumont 49, Fair Lawn 46

Emerson 61, Tenafly 49

Franklin 59, Morristown 28

Glen Rock 35, Holy Angels 29

Haddon Heights 48, Delran 45

Haddonfield 46, Williamstown 36

Hudson Catholic 68, Union City 39

Hunterdon Central 41, North Warren 25

Lakeland 47, DePaul Catholic 34

Lenape 48, Eastern 38

Lincoln 37, Kearny 35

Manchester 64, Red Bank Regional 61

Middlesex 50, Old Bridge 42

Monroe 55, Sayreville 46

Montgomery 63, Hillsborough 54

Morris Catholic 87, Hillside 38

Mount Olive 49, Kittatinny 36

Mt. St. Mary 54, Bridgewater-Raritan 45

New Providence 41, Governor Livingston 38

Paramus Catholic 59, River Dell 56

Passaic Charter 75, Clifton 40

Pennsville Memorial 39, Woodstown 35

Red Bank Catholic 44, Manasquan 41

Ridge 46, Immaculata 37

Roselle Park 25, Dover 24

Rutherford 36, Demarest 33

Secaucus 77, Marist 71

South River 52, Piscataway 40

Sparta 57, Warren Hills 48

St. John Vianney 67, Marlboro 25

St. Rose 72, Rumson-Fair Haven 41

St. Thomas Aquinas 66, East Brunswick 37

University 61, Immaculate Conception-Montclair 34

Wallkill Valley 49, Morris Tech 45

Wayne Valley 68, Paterson Kennedy 58

