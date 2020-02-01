BOYS BASKETBALL

Allentown 85, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 47

American History 54, Nutley 48

Barnegat 57, Monmouth 54

Brick Memorial 45, Pinelands Regional 32

Butler 60, Emerson 48

Caldwell 53, Eagle Academy 38

Camden 83, Holy Cross 42

Camden Academy Charter 79, Gloucester City 78

Cape May Tech 66, Buena Regional 47

Cherokee 71, Trenton Catholic 61

Cherry Hill East 86, Triton 40

Chester, Pa. 76, St. Joseph-Hammonton 53

Clifton 67, Lakeland 48

Collingswood 43, Philadelphia CAPA, Pa. 34

Colonia 57, Woodbridge 39

Council Rock North, Pa. 53, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 44

Cranford 63, Pingry 56

Cresskill 52, Mahwah 44

Delran 61, Pennsville Memorial 29

Dover 61, Pequannock 54

Dwight-Morrow 66, Leonia 57

East Brunswick 62, Monroe 43

Eastern 65, Overbrook 55

Edison 57, North Brunswick 52

Egg Harbor 62, Absegami 40

Fair Lawn 79, Midland Park 49

Florence 80, Maple Shade 49

Garfield 58, Dumont 48

Gateway 55, LEAP Academy 50

Gill St. Bernard's 83, Franklin 57

Governor Livingston 52, Koinonia Academy 28

Hanover Park 70, Kinnelon 51

Hasbrouck Heights 51, Bogota 49

Hawthorne 64, Passaic Charter 36

Hoboken 71, Dickinson 69

Holmdel 41, Matawan 35

Immaculata 69, New Brunswick 60

Irvington 70, Barringer 42

Kearny 58, Harrison 48

Kiski School, Pa. 71, St. Benedict's 70

Kittatinny 70, Belvidere 12

Lakewood 42, Neptune 41

Lawrence 60, Hillsborough 50

Linden 64, Trenton Central 38

Livingston 75, Montclair Kimberley 31

Madison 65, Morris Knolls 49

Manalapan 75, Colts Neck 39

Manasquan 72, Hillside 49

Marlboro 74, Mater Dei 57

Memorial 48, Bridgewater-Raritan 46

Middletown South 81, Rumson-Fair Haven 61

Millburn 53, Newark Academy 36

Montgomery 56, Steinert 46

Montville 56, Morris Tech 54

Moorestown 27, Haddonfield 25

Morris Hills 72, Parsippany Hills 43

Morristown-Beard 58, Parsippany 43

New Providence 70, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 59

North Star Academy 67, West Caldwell Tech 52

Nottingham 83, Cinnaminson 62

Ocean Township 72, Shore Regional 52

Pascack Hills 70, St. Mary's-Rutherford 36

Passaic Tech 49, Hawthorne Christian 48

Patrick School 43, Roselle Catholic 40

Paul VI 62, Burlington Township 51

Peddie 62, Haverford School, Pa. 57

Pennsauken 75, Hopewell Valley Central 56

Perth Amboy 84, South Brunswick 76

Phillipsburg 62, Pope John XXIII 44

Piscataway 54, J.P. Stevens 42

Point Pleasant Beach 73, Roselle Park 55

Red Bank Catholic 81, Henry Hudson 38

Rutherford 64, Saddle Brook 25

Saddle River Day 77, Dwight-Englewood 64

Sanford, Del. 64, Elizabeth 56

Sayreville 52, Metuchen 46

Seton Hall Prep 64, Wildwood Catholic 44

Shawnee 52, Pemberton 30

Shipley, Pa. 65, Princeton Day 63

Sparta 78, High Point 51

St. Joseph-Metuchen 57, Old Bridge 47

St. Rose 72, Great Oaks Charter 45

Summit 67, Union 65

Toms River North 68, Donovan Catholic 54

Union Catholic 51, West Orange 46

Union City 58, Princeton 48

Vernon 65, Sussex Tech 43

Warren Hills 67, Lenape Valley 60

Wayne Hills 60, West Milford 44

West Side 70, Newark Tech 62

Westampton Tech 50, Bishop Eustace Prep 43

Whippany Park 51, Morristown 43

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Absegami 47, Egg Harbor 36

Barnegat 55, Monmouth 37

Belvidere 55, North Warren 21

Bergenfield 43, Leonia 27

Bishop Eustace Prep 53, Wildwood 21

Blair 77, Abington Friends, Pa. 48

Cardinal O'Hara, Pa. 54, Gloucester Catholic 41

Chatham 54, Manasquan 44

Cliffside Park 52, Ridgefield 41

Colonia 44, Woodbridge 35

Colts Neck 56, Manalapan 46

Delaware Valley Regional 42, Lenape Valley 28

Delran 60, Bordentown 20

Demarest 60, Old Tappan 53

Dwight-Englewood 53, Mahwah 42

Edison 53, North Brunswick 36

Freehold Township 56, Middletown North 41

Gill St. Bernard's 51, Mt. St. Mary 41

Glen Rock 33, Ramsey 25

Gloucester Tech 69, Salem County Vo-Tech 25

Haddon Heights 49, Highland 31

Hanover Park 53, Pequannock 40

Harrison 33, Becton 20

Hawthorne 39, Clifton 22

Hillsborough 59, Allentown 43

Holmdel 62, Matawan 37

Holy Angels 56, Tenafly 54

Howell 55, Wall 43

Hudson Catholic 58, Marist 51

Hun 76, Friends Central, Pa. 45

Hunterdon Central 59, Vernon 18

Immaculate Heart 53, Fair Lawn 22

Johnson 57, Brearley 34

Jonathan Dayton 46, Union 25

Kearny 57, St. Dominic 40

Kinnelon 41, Mount Olive 18

Kittatinny 43, Hackettstown 38

LEAP Academy 31, Gateway 30

Madison 51, Parsippany Hills 23

Mendham 46, Mountain Lakes 23

Middle Township 49, Delsea 35

Millburn 54, North Star Academy 26

Millville 42, Kingsway 33

Monroe 59, East Brunswick 32

Montclair 40, Montclair Kimberley 34

Montville 59, Morristown-Beard 41

Morris Catholic 78, Roxbury 26

Morris Hills 47, Boonton 31

Morris Knolls 56, Whippany Park 29

New Egypt 39, Hamilton West 26

Newark Academy 36, Cedar Grove 34

Newark Collegiate 52, West Side 47

Oak Knoll 44, Veritas Christian Academy 32

Ocean City 46, Atlantic City 42

Old Bridge 57, Metuchen 46

Our Lady of Mercy 53, Hammonton 49

Paramus 53, Hasbrouck Heights 38

Paramus Catholic 54, Cresskill 52

Passaic 29, Passaic Valley 27

Passaic Tech 67, Passaic Charter 29

Paul VI 72, Seneca 32

Pennington 44, St. Joseph-Hammonton 16

Phillipsburg 38, High Point 27

Princeton 46, Princeton Day 27

Ramapo 53, Indian Hills 36

Randolph 61, DePaul Catholic 19

Rumson-Fair Haven 78, Middletown South 70

Saddle River Day 68, Park Ridge 33

Shawnee 48, Burlington Township 27

Shore Regional 40, Ocean Township 27

Somerville 54, Riverside 24

South Brunswick 50, Perth Amboy 25

South Hunterdon 60, Hopatcong 55

South Plainfield 43, New Brunswick 17

St. Thomas Aquinas 64, Iselin Kennedy 23

Teaneck 71, Pascack Valley 58

Trenton Central 54, Bridgewater-Raritan 48

Union City 55, Hoboken 32

University 62, St. Francis, N.Y. 56

Verona 53, Tech 13

Washington Township 45, Lenape 31

Weequahic 34, Belleville 32

West Deptford 42, Pennsville Memorial 38

West Morris 47, Morris Tech 22

Westfield 58, Union Catholic 49

Westwood 51, Northern Highlands 26

Wildwood Catholic 51, Atlantic City 46

Williamstown 45, Lenape 31

Woodstown 22, Collingswood 20

