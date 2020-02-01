BOYS BASKETBALL
Allentown 85, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 47
American History 54, Nutley 48
Barnegat 57, Monmouth 54
Brick Memorial 45, Pinelands Regional 32
Butler 60, Emerson 48
Caldwell 53, Eagle Academy 38
Camden 83, Holy Cross 42
Camden Academy Charter 79, Gloucester City 78
Cape May Tech 66, Buena Regional 47
Cherokee 71, Trenton Catholic 61
Cherry Hill East 86, Triton 40
Chester, Pa. 76, St. Joseph-Hammonton 53
Clifton 67, Lakeland 48
Collingswood 43, Philadelphia CAPA, Pa. 34
Colonia 57, Woodbridge 39
Council Rock North, Pa. 53, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 44
Cranford 63, Pingry 56
Cresskill 52, Mahwah 44
Delran 61, Pennsville Memorial 29
Dover 61, Pequannock 54
Dwight-Morrow 66, Leonia 57
East Brunswick 62, Monroe 43
Eastern 65, Overbrook 55
Edison 57, North Brunswick 52
Egg Harbor 62, Absegami 40
Fair Lawn 79, Midland Park 49
Florence 80, Maple Shade 49
Garfield 58, Dumont 48
Gateway 55, LEAP Academy 50
Gill St. Bernard's 83, Franklin 57
Governor Livingston 52, Koinonia Academy 28
Hanover Park 70, Kinnelon 51
Hasbrouck Heights 51, Bogota 49
Hawthorne 64, Passaic Charter 36
Hoboken 71, Dickinson 69
Holmdel 41, Matawan 35
Immaculata 69, New Brunswick 60
Irvington 70, Barringer 42
Kearny 58, Harrison 48
Kiski School, Pa. 71, St. Benedict's 70
Kittatinny 70, Belvidere 12
Lakewood 42, Neptune 41
Lawrence 60, Hillsborough 50
Linden 64, Trenton Central 38
Livingston 75, Montclair Kimberley 31
Madison 65, Morris Knolls 49
Manalapan 75, Colts Neck 39
Manasquan 72, Hillside 49
Marlboro 74, Mater Dei 57
Memorial 48, Bridgewater-Raritan 46
Middletown South 81, Rumson-Fair Haven 61
Millburn 53, Newark Academy 36
Montgomery 56, Steinert 46
Montville 56, Morris Tech 54
Moorestown 27, Haddonfield 25
Morris Hills 72, Parsippany Hills 43
Morristown-Beard 58, Parsippany 43
New Providence 70, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 59
North Star Academy 67, West Caldwell Tech 52
Nottingham 83, Cinnaminson 62
Ocean Township 72, Shore Regional 52
Pascack Hills 70, St. Mary's-Rutherford 36
Passaic Tech 49, Hawthorne Christian 48
Patrick School 43, Roselle Catholic 40
Paul VI 62, Burlington Township 51
Peddie 62, Haverford School, Pa. 57
Pennsauken 75, Hopewell Valley Central 56
Perth Amboy 84, South Brunswick 76
Phillipsburg 62, Pope John XXIII 44
Piscataway 54, J.P. Stevens 42
Point Pleasant Beach 73, Roselle Park 55
Red Bank Catholic 81, Henry Hudson 38
Rutherford 64, Saddle Brook 25
Saddle River Day 77, Dwight-Englewood 64
Sanford, Del. 64, Elizabeth 56
Sayreville 52, Metuchen 46
Seton Hall Prep 64, Wildwood Catholic 44
Shawnee 52, Pemberton 30
Shipley, Pa. 65, Princeton Day 63
Sparta 78, High Point 51
St. Joseph-Metuchen 57, Old Bridge 47
St. Rose 72, Great Oaks Charter 45
Summit 67, Union 65
Toms River North 68, Donovan Catholic 54
Union Catholic 51, West Orange 46
Union City 58, Princeton 48
Vernon 65, Sussex Tech 43
Warren Hills 67, Lenape Valley 60
Wayne Hills 60, West Milford 44
West Side 70, Newark Tech 62
Westampton Tech 50, Bishop Eustace Prep 43
Whippany Park 51, Morristown 43
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Absegami 47, Egg Harbor 36
Barnegat 55, Monmouth 37
Belvidere 55, North Warren 21
Bergenfield 43, Leonia 27
Bishop Eustace Prep 53, Wildwood 21
Blair 77, Abington Friends, Pa. 48
Cardinal O'Hara, Pa. 54, Gloucester Catholic 41
Chatham 54, Manasquan 44
Cliffside Park 52, Ridgefield 41
Colonia 44, Woodbridge 35
Colts Neck 56, Manalapan 46
Delaware Valley Regional 42, Lenape Valley 28
Delran 60, Bordentown 20
Demarest 60, Old Tappan 53
Dwight-Englewood 53, Mahwah 42
Edison 53, North Brunswick 36
Freehold Township 56, Middletown North 41
Gill St. Bernard's 51, Mt. St. Mary 41
Glen Rock 33, Ramsey 25
Gloucester Tech 69, Salem County Vo-Tech 25
Haddon Heights 49, Highland 31
Hanover Park 53, Pequannock 40
Harrison 33, Becton 20
Hawthorne 39, Clifton 22
Hillsborough 59, Allentown 43
Holmdel 62, Matawan 37
Holy Angels 56, Tenafly 54
Howell 55, Wall 43
Hudson Catholic 58, Marist 51
Hun 76, Friends Central, Pa. 45
Hunterdon Central 59, Vernon 18
Immaculate Heart 53, Fair Lawn 22
Johnson 57, Brearley 34
Jonathan Dayton 46, Union 25
Kearny 57, St. Dominic 40
Kinnelon 41, Mount Olive 18
Kittatinny 43, Hackettstown 38
LEAP Academy 31, Gateway 30
Madison 51, Parsippany Hills 23
Mendham 46, Mountain Lakes 23
Middle Township 49, Delsea 35
Millburn 54, North Star Academy 26
Millville 42, Kingsway 33
Monroe 59, East Brunswick 32
Montclair 40, Montclair Kimberley 34
Montville 59, Morristown-Beard 41
Morris Catholic 78, Roxbury 26
Morris Hills 47, Boonton 31
Morris Knolls 56, Whippany Park 29
New Egypt 39, Hamilton West 26
Newark Academy 36, Cedar Grove 34
Newark Collegiate 52, West Side 47
Oak Knoll 44, Veritas Christian Academy 32
Ocean City 46, Atlantic City 42
Old Bridge 57, Metuchen 46
Our Lady of Mercy 53, Hammonton 49
Paramus 53, Hasbrouck Heights 38
Paramus Catholic 54, Cresskill 52
Passaic 29, Passaic Valley 27
Passaic Tech 67, Passaic Charter 29
Paul VI 72, Seneca 32
Pennington 44, St. Joseph-Hammonton 16
Phillipsburg 38, High Point 27
Princeton 46, Princeton Day 27
Ramapo 53, Indian Hills 36
Randolph 61, DePaul Catholic 19
Rumson-Fair Haven 78, Middletown South 70
Saddle River Day 68, Park Ridge 33
Shawnee 48, Burlington Township 27
Shore Regional 40, Ocean Township 27
Somerville 54, Riverside 24
South Brunswick 50, Perth Amboy 25
South Hunterdon 60, Hopatcong 55
South Plainfield 43, New Brunswick 17
St. Thomas Aquinas 64, Iselin Kennedy 23
Teaneck 71, Pascack Valley 58
Trenton Central 54, Bridgewater-Raritan 48
Union City 55, Hoboken 32
University 62, St. Francis, N.Y. 56
Verona 53, Tech 13
Washington Township 45, Lenape 31
Weequahic 34, Belleville 32
West Deptford 42, Pennsville Memorial 38
West Morris 47, Morris Tech 22
Westfield 58, Union Catholic 49
Westwood 51, Northern Highlands 26
Wildwood Catholic 51, Atlantic City 46
Williamstown 45, Lenape 31
Woodstown 22, Collingswood 20
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
