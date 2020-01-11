hslivebasketballholder

BOYS BASKETBALL

Allentown 80, Foundation Collegiate 61

American History 51, Eagle Academy 46

Bernards 63, Warren Hills 40

Bloomfield 47, Montclair 41

Boonton 54, Morris Tech 36

Brick Memorial 52, Freehold 46

Camden 65, Camden Catholic 25

Caravel Academy, Del. 80, Morris Catholic 54

Carteret 62, Woodbridge 57

Chatham 67, Randolph 65

Cherokee 42, Cherry Hill East 33

Cliffside Park 56, North Arlington 34

Clifton 64, Union City 57

Colonia 64, North Hunterdon 56

Cresskill 55, Tenafly 43

Dickinson 60, Snyder 45

Doane Academy 86, Pennington 81

East Brunswick 68, Hanover Park 53

East Orange 72, Belleville 59

Eastern 64, Clearview Regional 61

Edison 52, Iselin Kennedy 47

Glen Ridge 64, Cedar Grove 40

Glen Rock 54, Pompton Lakes 49

Hackensack 67, Teaneck 59

Hamilton West 70, Nottingham 62

High Point 52, North Warren 46

Holmdel 69, Freehold Township 50

Hudson Catholic 76, Kearny 42

Hunterdon Central 68, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 45

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 63, Payne Tech 48

Jackson Memorial 55, Jackson Liberty 52

Johnson 51, Cranford 44

Jonathan Dayton 54, Roselle Park 38

Lakeland 67, Passaic Charter 55

Lenape 55, Washington Township 39

Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. 75, Bergen Catholic 61

Mahwah 65, Bergen Tech 38

Marist 89, Don Bosco Prep 81

Memorial 67, Hoboken 61

Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 60, Hun 49

Middletown South 58, Ranney 45

Monroe 69, Old Bridge 60

Montclair Kimberley 55, Millburn 37

Montgomery 57, Haddon Township 46

Morristown 46, Newton 38

New Milford 59, Park Ridge 49

Newark Central 53, Verona 47

North Brunswick 45, Hillsborough 25

North Plainfield 49, Delaware Valley Regional 47

North Star Academy 40, Caldwell 38

Nutley 49, Cristo Rey Newark 35

Ocean City 66, Egg Harbor 48

Orange 83, Arts 51

Overbrook 52, Gloucester Catholic 43

Paramus Catholic 84, Passaic Tech 66

Paterson Kennedy 72, Dwight-Morrow 61

Patrick School 58, St. Benedict's 48

Paul VI 47, Bishop Eustace Prep 42

Pennsbury, Pa. 66, Medford Tech 63

Pequannock 59, Kittatinny 55

Point Pleasant Boro 53, Toms River South 49

Rahway 68, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 58

Ramapo 57, Paramus 36

Ramsey 69, Fair Lawn 56

Red Bank Catholic 75, Wall 60

Ridge 56, Phillipsburg 34

Roselle Catholic 45, Manasquan 43

Seton Hall Prep 55, Union Catholic 44

Shawnee 57, Cherry Hill West 48

Sinai Christian 61, Science Park 41

Somerville 47, J.P. Stevens 42

South Brunswick 94, Lawrence 79

Spotswood 71, Manville 45

St. Joseph-Hammonton 93, Camden Tech 25

St. Joseph-Montvale 89, Pleasantville 67

St. Peter's Prep 62, Trenton Catholic 53

Summit 63, Delbarton 62

The Hill School, Pa. 74, Peddie 52

Toms River North 64, Mainland Regional 60

Voorhees 67, Bridgewater-Raritan 62

Watchung Hills 57, Hackettstown 52

Wayne Valley 62, Ridgewood 59

West Essex 71, Shabazz 58

West Orange 50, Columbia 38

West Windsor-Plainsboro South 52, Steinert 39

Westfield 77, Barringer 23

Westwood 60, Midland Park 40

Wildwood Catholic 60, Christian Brothers 39

Winslow 52, Timber Creek 50

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bound Brook 58, St. Elizabeth 39

Brick Memorial 47, Freehold 26

Camden Catholic 61, Seneca 30

Cedar Grove 53, Barringer 21

Chatham 47, Westfield 37

Cherokee 41, St. Rose 40

Columbia 58, Newark Tech 31

Cranford 37, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 29

East Brunswick 40, Princeton 20

East Orange 49, Donovan Catholic 36

Eastern 52, Williamstown 39

Edison 52, Iselin Kennedy 41

Elizabeth 64, Jonathan Dayton 26

Freehold Township 55, Southern 42

Gill St. Bernard's 73, Immaculate Conception-Lodi 24

Glen Ridge 38, Belleville 20

Glen Rock 31, Pompton Lakes 17

Gloucester Catholic 56, Jackson Memorial 51

Haddonfield 46, Delsea 17

Harrison 45, Hasbrouck Heights 39

Hillsborough 61, Somerville 56

Hillside 48, Roselle Park 39

Hun 72, Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 35

Immaculata 61, J.P. Stevens 48

Lenape Valley 62, Sussex Tech 45

Manasquan 47, Rancocas Valley 42

Marlboro 60, Neptune 51

Mater Dei 53, Wall 34

Memorial 61, Hoboken 39

Monroe 52, Old Bridge 33

Montverde Academy, Fla. 54, Rutgers Prep 52

Montville 51, Wayne Valley 44

Moorestown Friends 61, Haddon Heights 39

Morristown 43, Hunterdon Central 32

Morristown-Beard 54, North Warren 44

Mount Olive 46, Verona 35

Mt. St. Dominic 47, Shabazz 29

New Egypt 34, Dunellen 25

New Providence 64, Kent Place 24

Newark East Side 52, Benedictine Academy 18

Nutley 41, Arts 34

Oak Knoll 51, Governor Livingston 35

Ocean City 48, Egg Harbor 38

Orange 33, North Star Academy 28

Paramus 43, Kinnelon 39

Pascack Valley 54, Madison 37

Passaic Tech 51, Snyder 21

Paul VI 66, Morris Catholic 47

Penns Grove 57, Oakcrest 54

Pennsville Memorial 67, Cape May Tech 42

Pingry 51, Voorhees 48

Pope John XXIII 45, Roselle Catholic 23

Ramapo 42, Fair Lawn 27

Randolph 44, Warren Hills 41

Raritan 30, Middletown North 24

Red Bank Catholic 35, Lenape 23

Red Bank Regional 64, New Dorp, N.Y. 62

Ridge 64, Hanover Park 35

Rumson-Fair Haven 49, Bishop Eustace Prep 44

Saddle River Day 78, Mt. St. Mary 34

Sayreville 53, Colonia 35

South Plainfield 45, Woodbridge 32

South River 59, Highland Park 31

St. Dominic 56, Union City 51

St. John Vianney 57, Washington Township 34

St. Thomas Aquinas 89, New Brunswick 19

Stuart Country Day 63, Hopewell Valley Central 21

Summit 58, Bernards 29

Tenafly 64, Mahwah 46

The Hill School, Pa. 44, Peddie 31

Toms River South 50, Point Pleasant Boro 45

Trenton Catholic 69, New Hope Academy, Md. 62

Trinity Hall 64, Holmdel 51

University 74, Bayonne 68

Weequahic 42, Montclair 31

West Deptford 39, Cinnaminson 35

West Milford 46, Vernon 21

Westampton Tech 57, Shawnee 55

Westwood 45, Midland Park 37

Wildwood 56, Woodbury 51

Winslow 52, Timber Creek 50

Wood-Ridge 64, Elmwood Park 31

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

