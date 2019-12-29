BOYS BASKETBALL
Bergenfield 51, Fort Lee 34
Bishop Eustace Prep 61, Fordham Prep, N.Y. 50
Bloomfield 48, Bayonne 38
Brandywine, Del. 59, Oakcrest 57
Burlington Township 71, Ranney 56
Camden Catholic 64, Cinnaminson 38
Cedar Creek 72, Kingsway 60
Central Regional 53, Lacey 45
Chatham 64, Somerville 63
Cherry Hill East 75, Mastery Charter 42
Cherry Hill West 92, Pemberton 30
Clearview Regional 61, Egg Harbor 59
Cliffside Park 62, Ridgefield 36
Collingswood 53, New Foundations, Pa. 40
Colonia 56, Hillsborough 42
Cranford 74, Kearny 73
Cristo Rey, Pa. 60, Atlantic Tech 52
Cross Christian, Del. 82, Palmyra 63
Delran 48, Salem 27
Deptford 48, Gloucester City 44
Doane Academy 68, Atlantic Christian 47
Edison 49, Freehold 32
Elmwood Park 61, Harrison 59
Emerson 57, Saddle Brook 29
Episcopal Academy, Pa. 45, Cherokee 41
Ewing 69, Willingboro 61
Fairmont Heights, Md. 80, Christian Brothers 69
Franklin 64, Newton 63
Freehold Township 64, Manchester 43
Glenelg CS, Md. 50, Seton Hall Prep 49
Governor Livingston 54, Morristown 48
Hackettstown 46, Millburn 43
Haddon Heights 66, Pennsauken 59
Haddonfield 68, Woodrow Wilson 36
Hamilton West 66, Florence 51
Hanover Park 100, Warren Hills 65
Hightstown 68, Iselin Kennedy 47
Holmdel 65, Old Bridge 34
Holy Cross 53, Haddon Township 39
Immaculate Conception-Montclair 58, Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 54, OT
Jefferson 72, West Milford 53
Keansburg 55, Henry Hudson 43
Lakeland 63, Waldwick 55
Lawrence 59, Hopewell Valley Central 44
Life Center Academy 64, Pennsauken Tech 42
Lindenwold 83, Maple Shade 59
Madison 62, New Providence 41
Manasquan 67, Middletown South 47
Middle Township 42, Howell 41
Montclair 54, Toms River South 46
Moorestown 49, Eastern 38
Moorestown Friends 60, Audubon 44
Mt. Airy Christian, Md. 59, Baptist Regional 14
New Brunswick 51, South Brunswick 50
Newark East Side 64, Newark Central 56
North Brunswick 50, East Brunswick 40
Northern Burlington 63, Stem Civics 42
Oratory Catholic 50, Morristown-Beard 37
Parsippany 60, Butler 48
Patrick School 83, Farmville Central, N.C. 76, OT
Payne Tech 55, Absegami 48
Pen Argyl, Pa. 47, Belvidere 27
Phoenixville, Pa. 48, Ocean City 42
Plainfield 64, Brick Memorial 32
Pompton Lakes 59, Kinnelon 49
Raritan 40, New Egypt 21
Ridgefield Park 60, Paramus 32
Riverside 63, LEAP Academy 48
Roxbury 56, Sparta 52
Seneca 78, Bordentown 75
Shore Regional 59, Jonathan Dayton 58
South River 56, South Amboy 49
St. Augustine 56, Independence 54
St. John Vianney 53, St. Rose 49
St. Thomas Aquinas 77, Red Bank Regional 60
Timber Creek 77, Millville 40
University 67, Barringer 54
Verona 53, Cedar Grove 38
Watchung Hills 64, Bishop Hendricken, R.I. 59
Weehawken 55, METS Charter 34
West Windsor-Plainsboro South 74, Metuchen 41
Westtown, Pa. 48, Hudson Catholic 27
Whitehall, Pa. 61, North Hunterdon 58
Williamstown 94, Vineland 68
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Archbishop Carroll, Pa. 57, Gloucester Catholic 44
Arts 55, Barringer 23
Belvidere 57, Lenape Valley 35
Bordentown 47, Pennsauken 30
Bound Brook 46, Morris Catholic 36
Calvary Christian 46, Bernards 41
Carteret 58, Iselin Kennedy 56
Chatham 55, Oak Knoll 33
Cherokee 52, Ocean City 19
Cinnaminson 39, Audubon 27
Clayton 47, LEAP Academy 33
Cranford 45, Roxbury 29
Cresskill 53, Holy Angels 40
Deptford 41, Paulsboro 14
East Brunswick 39, North Brunswick 26
Elmwood Park 38, Becton 35
Emerson 34, Glen Rock 24
Fair Lawn 47, Lyndhurst 32
Ferris 42, Benedictine Academy 11
Florence 42, Burlington Township 40
Glassboro 77, Asbury Park 17
Glen Ridge 46, People's Prep 26
Gloucester City 26, Maple Shade 16
Hackensack 58, West Orange 51
Hasbrouck Heights 45, Waldwick 42
Henry Hudson 41, South Amboy 10
High Point 61, Brearley 39
Highland 46, Vineland 35
Hillsborough 52, Immaculata 37
Hillside 57, Paterson Kennedy 31
Hopewell Valley Central 39, Pennington 23
Jefferson 45, Clifton 21
Jonathan Dayton 54, Freehold 33
Lawrence 35, Hamilton West 31
Lincoln 52, Kent Place 21
Long Branch 45, Point Pleasant Beach 39
Madison 34, Mount Olive 28
Manville 57, New Brunswick 40
Metuchen 50, Hightstown 36
Middle Township 52, Mainland Regional 47
Monroe 71, Spotswood 29
Montville 57, Life Center Academy 48
Moore Catholic High School, N.Y. 55, Marist 50
Morris Tech 58, Warren Tech 14
Morris Tech 60, Leonia 29
Morristown 41, Newark Tech 20
Morristown-Beard 58, Linden 30
New Egypt 33, Robbinsville 31
New Providence 46, Holmdel 45
Newark Central 59, Newark East Side 25
Newton 52, Villa Walsh 32
North Hunterdon 43, Johnson 27
Northern Burlington 52, Pemberton 41
Nottingham 42, Lindenwold 15
Old Bridge 59, Woodbridge 39
Paramus Catholic 50, Ridgewood 39
Pascack Valley 55, Indian Hills 48
Passaic Valley 49, Bergenfield 35
Penns Grove 66, Triton 56
Pequannock 43, West Milford 30
Piscataway 64, Passaic Tech 44
Ramsey 31, Hawthorne 27
Rumson-Fair Haven 78, Notre Dame Academy Staten Island, N.Y. 66
Salem 54, Riverside 49
Secaucus 55, Old Tappan 52
Shawnee 55, Haddon Heights 24
South River 61, Keansburg 19
Southern 41, Egg Harbor 38
Sparta 61, Voorhees 40
St. John Vianney 52, Gill St. Bernard's 40
St. Thomas Aquinas 43, Lenape 30
Steinert 52, Perth Amboy 40
Sterling 56, Seneca 37
Stuart Country Day 71, Middletown North 20
Summit 52, J.P. Stevens 47
Teaneck 48, Canarsie, N.Y. 34
Union Catholic 54, South Brunswick 41
Union City 57, Wood-Ridge 38
Warren Hills 55, Morris Knolls 40
Washington Township 50, Moorestown Friends 28
Watchung Hills 71, Governor Livingston 40
Wayne Valley 59, Ridgefield Park 33
Weehawken 41, Memorial 40
West Essex 33, Cedar Grove 23
West Windsor-Plainsboro South 65, Bristol, Pa. 23
Whippany Park 40, Hackettstown 35
Williamstown 45, West Deptford 34
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
1. Sa’eed Nelson, St. Augustine, 2016
A two-time Press Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Sa’eed Nelson led the Hermits to the 2016 state Non-Pubic A title. He finished his career with 1,625 points, third best in school history.
2. Taj Thweatt, Wildwood Catholic, 2020
Thweatt averaged 20.2 points and 10.7 rebounds and led the Crusaders to the Cape-Atlantic League championship and the South Jersey Non-Public B final in 2018. Thweatt is committed to West Virginia.
3. Isaiah Morton, St. Augustine, 2011
Morton led the Hermits basketball team to the 2011 state Non-Public A title. He finished as the school’s career scoring leader with 2,289 points.
4. Mike Gesicki, Southern Regional, 2014
Gesicki scored a Southern record 1,866 career points. He averaged 20.3 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.4 blocks as a senior. He now plays for the Miami Dolphins.
5. Kyion Flanders, Wildwood, 2018
Flanders averaged 20.6 points, 4.3 assists and 5.6 rebounds. He finished his career with a school-record 2,137 career points.
6. Pat Holden, Lower Cape May, 2018
Holden led the Caper Tigers to the South Jersey Group II final. He averaged 22.7 points and 6.5 assists. Holden finished with 2,103 career points.
7. Jahlil White, Wildwood Catholic, 2020
In the 2018-19 season, the 6-foot-5 White averaged 18.5 points and 6.1 rebounds to help lead the Crusaders to the Cape-Atlantic League championship and the South Jersey Non-Public B final. White will play at Temple next season.
8. Justyn Mutts, St. Augustine, 2017
Mutts finished with 1,389 career points and the Hermits were 107-12 in his four seasons.
9. Osun Osunniyi, Mainland Regional, 2017
He averaged 14.4 points, 11.4 rebounds and 5.6 blocks. He now plays for Division I St. Bonaventure.
10. Ray Bethea Jr., Atlantic City, 2018
Bethea graduated with 1,651 career points – second most in A.C. history.
1. Kylee Watson, Mainland (2020)
Coming into the season Watson had 1,542 career points. She signed with the University of Oregon.
2. Lauren Holden, Lower Cape May (2015)
Holden scored 2,476 career points and led the Caper Tigers to the 2015 South Jersey Group II championship. She now plays Division I basketball for Fordham University.
3. Julia Duggan, Ocean City (2013)
Duggan was the 2013 Press Girls Basketball Player of the Year. She averaged 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Red Raiders to the 2013 state Group III final. Duggan scored more than 1,000 points and grabbed more than 1,000 rebounds in her career.
4. Kristine Miller, Cedar Creek, (2012)
Miller led the Pirates to the 2012 state Group I basketball championship. She finished her career 1,696 career points and 940 career rebounds. Miller played at Fairfield University.
5. Kennedy Johnson, Wildwood Catholic, (2014)
Johnson played her senior season at Wildwood Catholic after Sacred Heart in Vineland closes. She averaged 18 points and 13 rebounds and led the Crusaders to a 21-7 record. Johnson scored 1,400 career points.
6. Lauryn Fields, Middle Township, (2014)
Fields led the Panthers to the 2014 Cape-Atlantic League championship. Fields finished her career with 1,692 points — the most of any girl to ever play at Middle Township.
7. Grace Sacco, Ocean City, (2017)
Sacco was The Press 2017 Girls Basketball Player of the Year. A four-year starter, she led the Red Raiders to two Cape-Atlantic League titles and a state Group III final.
8. Tanasia Russell, Vineland (2014)
Russell averaged 28.5 points as a senior. She finished with 1,378 career points in just two years of varsity action. Russell played Division I basketball at Wagner College.
9. Bridget Ruskey, Middle Township, (2017)
Ruskey was the 2016 and 2017 Press Female Athlete of the Year. Ruskey led the Panthers girls basketball team to the 2016 Cape-Atlantic League championship.
10. Alexis Harrison, Millville, (2018)
Harrison averaged 13.4 points, 12.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. She helped the Thunderbolts reach the Cape-Atlantic League semifinals. Harrison plays at Goldey-Beacom College, an NCAA Division II school in Wilmington, Delaware.
