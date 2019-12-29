hslivebasketballholder

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bergenfield 51, Fort Lee 34

Bishop Eustace Prep 61, Fordham Prep, N.Y. 50

Bloomfield 48, Bayonne 38

Brandywine, Del. 59, Oakcrest 57

Burlington Township 71, Ranney 56

Camden Catholic 64, Cinnaminson 38

Cedar Creek 72, Kingsway 60

Central Regional 53, Lacey 45

Chatham 64, Somerville 63

Cherry Hill East 75, Mastery Charter 42

Cherry Hill West 92, Pemberton 30

Clearview Regional 61, Egg Harbor 59

Cliffside Park 62, Ridgefield 36

Collingswood 53, New Foundations, Pa. 40

Colonia 56, Hillsborough 42

Cranford 74, Kearny 73

Cristo Rey, Pa. 60, Atlantic Tech 52

Cross Christian, Del. 82, Palmyra 63

Delran 48, Salem 27

Deptford 48, Gloucester City 44

Doane Academy 68, Atlantic Christian 47

Edison 49, Freehold 32

Elmwood Park 61, Harrison 59

Emerson 57, Saddle Brook 29

Episcopal Academy, Pa. 45, Cherokee 41

Ewing 69, Willingboro 61

Fairmont Heights, Md. 80, Christian Brothers 69

Franklin 64, Newton 63

Freehold Township 64, Manchester 43

Glenelg CS, Md. 50, Seton Hall Prep 49

Governor Livingston 54, Morristown 48

Hackettstown 46, Millburn 43

Haddon Heights 66, Pennsauken 59

Haddonfield 68, Woodrow Wilson 36

Hamilton West 66, Florence 51

Hanover Park 100, Warren Hills 65

Hightstown 68, Iselin Kennedy 47

Holmdel 65, Old Bridge 34

Holy Cross 53, Haddon Township 39

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 58, Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 54, OT

Jefferson 72, West Milford 53

Keansburg 55, Henry Hudson 43

Lakeland 63, Waldwick 55

Lawrence 59, Hopewell Valley Central 44

Life Center Academy 64, Pennsauken Tech 42

Lindenwold 83, Maple Shade 59

Madison 62, New Providence 41

Manasquan 67, Middletown South 47

Middle Township 42, Howell 41

Montclair 54, Toms River South 46

Moorestown 49, Eastern 38

Moorestown Friends 60, Audubon 44

Mt. Airy Christian, Md. 59, Baptist Regional 14

New Brunswick 51, South Brunswick 50

Newark East Side 64, Newark Central 56

North Brunswick 50, East Brunswick 40

Northern Burlington 63, Stem Civics 42

Oratory Catholic 50, Morristown-Beard 37

Parsippany 60, Butler 48

Patrick School 83, Farmville Central, N.C. 76, OT

Payne Tech 55, Absegami 48

Pen Argyl, Pa. 47, Belvidere 27

Phoenixville, Pa. 48, Ocean City 42

Plainfield 64, Brick Memorial 32

Pompton Lakes 59, Kinnelon 49

Raritan 40, New Egypt 21

Ridgefield Park 60, Paramus 32

Riverside 63, LEAP Academy 48

Roxbury 56, Sparta 52

Seneca 78, Bordentown 75

Shore Regional 59, Jonathan Dayton 58

South River 56, South Amboy 49

St. Augustine 56, Independence 54

St. John Vianney 53, St. Rose 49

St. Thomas Aquinas 77, Red Bank Regional 60

Timber Creek 77, Millville 40

University 67, Barringer 54

Verona 53, Cedar Grove 38

Watchung Hills 64, Bishop Hendricken, R.I. 59

Weehawken 55, METS Charter 34

West Windsor-Plainsboro South 74, Metuchen 41

Westtown, Pa. 48, Hudson Catholic 27

Whitehall, Pa. 61, North Hunterdon 58

Williamstown 94, Vineland 68

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Archbishop Carroll, Pa. 57, Gloucester Catholic 44

Arts 55, Barringer 23

Belvidere 57, Lenape Valley 35

Bordentown 47, Pennsauken 30

Bound Brook 46, Morris Catholic 36

Calvary Christian 46, Bernards 41

Carteret 58, Iselin Kennedy 56

Chatham 55, Oak Knoll 33

Cherokee 52, Ocean City 19

Cinnaminson 39, Audubon 27

Clayton 47, LEAP Academy 33

Cranford 45, Roxbury 29

Cresskill 53, Holy Angels 40

Deptford 41, Paulsboro 14

East Brunswick 39, North Brunswick 26

Elmwood Park 38, Becton 35

Emerson 34, Glen Rock 24

Fair Lawn 47, Lyndhurst 32

Ferris 42, Benedictine Academy 11

Florence 42, Burlington Township 40

Glassboro 77, Asbury Park 17

Glen Ridge 46, People's Prep 26

Gloucester City 26, Maple Shade 16

Hackensack 58, West Orange 51

Hasbrouck Heights 45, Waldwick 42

Henry Hudson 41, South Amboy 10

High Point 61, Brearley 39

Highland 46, Vineland 35

Hillsborough 52, Immaculata 37

Hillside 57, Paterson Kennedy 31

Hopewell Valley Central 39, Pennington 23

Jefferson 45, Clifton 21

Jonathan Dayton 54, Freehold 33

Lawrence 35, Hamilton West 31

Lincoln 52, Kent Place 21

Long Branch 45, Point Pleasant Beach 39

Madison 34, Mount Olive 28

Manville 57, New Brunswick 40

Metuchen 50, Hightstown 36

Middle Township 52, Mainland Regional 47

Monroe 71, Spotswood 29

Montville 57, Life Center Academy 48

Moore Catholic High School, N.Y. 55, Marist 50

Morris Tech 58, Warren Tech 14

Morris Tech 60, Leonia 29

Morristown 41, Newark Tech 20

Morristown-Beard 58, Linden 30

New Egypt 33, Robbinsville 31

New Providence 46, Holmdel 45

Newark Central 59, Newark East Side 25

Newton 52, Villa Walsh 32

North Hunterdon 43, Johnson 27

Northern Burlington 52, Pemberton 41

Nottingham 42, Lindenwold 15

Old Bridge 59, Woodbridge 39

Paramus Catholic 50, Ridgewood 39

Pascack Valley 55, Indian Hills 48

Passaic Valley 49, Bergenfield 35

Penns Grove 66, Triton 56

Pequannock 43, West Milford 30

Piscataway 64, Passaic Tech 44

Ramsey 31, Hawthorne 27

Rumson-Fair Haven 78, Notre Dame Academy Staten Island, N.Y. 66

Salem 54, Riverside 49

Secaucus 55, Old Tappan 52

Shawnee 55, Haddon Heights 24

South River 61, Keansburg 19

Southern 41, Egg Harbor 38

Sparta 61, Voorhees 40

St. John Vianney 52, Gill St. Bernard's 40

St. Thomas Aquinas 43, Lenape 30

Steinert 52, Perth Amboy 40

Sterling 56, Seneca 37

Stuart Country Day 71, Middletown North 20

Summit 52, J.P. Stevens 47

Teaneck 48, Canarsie, N.Y. 34

Union Catholic 54, South Brunswick 41

Union City 57, Wood-Ridge 38

Warren Hills 55, Morris Knolls 40

Washington Township 50, Moorestown Friends 28

Watchung Hills 71, Governor Livingston 40

Wayne Valley 59, Ridgefield Park 33

Weehawken 41, Memorial 40

West Essex 33, Cedar Grove 23

West Windsor-Plainsboro South 65, Bristol, Pa. 23

Whippany Park 40, Hackettstown 35

Williamstown 45, West Deptford 34

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments