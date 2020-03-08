BOYS BASKETBALL
Central
Group 2
Semifinal
Holmdel 60, Lincoln 57
Manasquan 80, Bordentown 67
Group 4
Semifinal
Marlboro 77, New Brunswick 72
South Brunswick 66, Middletown South 55
Non-Public
North B
Semifinal
Hudson Catholic 47, Gill St. Bernard's 34
Roselle Catholic 56, Patrick School 49
South B
Semifinal
Rutgers Prep 68, Holy Cross 48
Wildwood Catholic 79, Mater Dei 52
North 1
Group 2
Semifinal
Pascack Hills 59, Jefferson 37
Ramsey 49, Mountain Lakes 42
Group 4
Semifinal
Paterson Kennedy 61, Hackensack 60
Ridgewood 61, Randolph 59, OT
North 2
Group 2
Semifinal
Hackettstown 59, Ridgefield Park 50
North Star Academy 43, Secaucus 39
Group 4
Semifinal
Elizabeth 60, Linden 49
Watchung Hills 77, Westfield 47
South
Group 2
Semifinal
Camden 102, West Deptford 62
Haddonfield 35, Haddon Heights 33
Group 4
Semifinal
Atlantic City 61, Lenape 58
Cherry Hill East 57, Egg Harbor 55
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Central
Group 2
Semifinal
Manasquan 60, Holmdel 51
Rumson-Fair Haven 70, Raritan 30
Group 4
Semifinal
Hillsborough 49, Middletown South 44
Montgomery 61, Marlboro 56
Non-Public
North B
Semifinal
Immaculate Conception-Montclair 58, Morris Catholic 48
Saddle River Day 74, Morristown-Beard 40
South B
Semifinal
Rutgers Prep 59, Gill St. Bernard's 53
Trenton Catholic 65, Moorestown Friends 56
North 1
Group 2
Semifinal
Jefferson 45, Newton 32
Westwood 48, Glen Rock 17
Group 4
Semifinal
Hackensack 52, East Orange 47
Randolph 38, Morristown 32
North 2
Group 2
Semifinal
Fort Lee 44, Newark Central 40
Lincoln 58, Rutherford 40
Group 4
Semifinal
Franklin 69, Bayonne 42
Ridge 43, Watchung Hills 36
South
Group 2
Semifinal
Manchester 48, Sterling 28
Middle Township 36, Haddonfield 26
Group 4
Semifinal
Cherokee 39, Washington Township 31
Shawnee 36, Lenape 31
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
