BOYS BASKETBALL 

Central

Group 2

Semifinal

Holmdel 60, Lincoln 57

Manasquan 80, Bordentown 67

Group 4

Semifinal

Marlboro 77, New Brunswick 72

South Brunswick 66, Middletown South 55

Non-Public

North B

Semifinal

Hudson Catholic 47, Gill St. Bernard's 34

Roselle Catholic 56, Patrick School 49

South B

Semifinal

Rutgers Prep 68, Holy Cross 48

Wildwood Catholic 79, Mater Dei 52

North 1

Group 2

Semifinal

Pascack Hills 59, Jefferson 37

Ramsey 49, Mountain Lakes 42

Group 4

Semifinal

Paterson Kennedy 61, Hackensack 60

Ridgewood 61, Randolph 59, OT

North 2

Group 2

Semifinal

Hackettstown 59, Ridgefield Park 50

North Star Academy 43, Secaucus 39

Group 4

Semifinal

Elizabeth 60, Linden 49

Watchung Hills 77, Westfield 47

South

Group 2

Semifinal

Camden 102, West Deptford 62

Haddonfield 35, Haddon Heights 33

Group 4

Semifinal

Atlantic City 61, Lenape 58

Cherry Hill East 57, Egg Harbor 55

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Central

Group 2

Semifinal

Manasquan 60, Holmdel 51

Rumson-Fair Haven 70, Raritan 30

Group 4

Semifinal

Hillsborough 49, Middletown South 44

Montgomery 61, Marlboro 56

Non-Public

North B

Semifinal

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 58, Morris Catholic 48

Saddle River Day 74, Morristown-Beard 40

South B

Semifinal

Rutgers Prep 59, Gill St. Bernard's 53

Trenton Catholic 65, Moorestown Friends 56

North 1

Group 2

Semifinal

Jefferson 45, Newton 32

Westwood 48, Glen Rock 17

Group 4

Semifinal

Hackensack 52, East Orange 47

Randolph 38, Morristown 32

North 2

Group 2

Semifinal

Fort Lee 44, Newark Central 40

Lincoln 58, Rutherford 40

Group 4

Semifinal

Franklin 69, Bayonne 42

Ridge 43, Watchung Hills 36

South

Group 2

Semifinal

Manchester 48, Sterling 28

Middle Township 36, Haddonfield 26

Group 4 

Semifinal 

Cherokee 39, Washington Township 31

Shawnee 36, Lenape 31

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

