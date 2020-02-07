BOYS BASKETBALL
Abundant Life 63, Coventry Christian, Pa. 31
Barringer 62, Sinai Christian 58
Bergen Catholic 83, Hasbrouck Heights 46
Bishop Eustace Prep 74, Bordentown 58
Brick Memorial 54, Point Pleasant Boro 53
Butler 59, Hopatcong 49
Caldwell 65, Arts 38
Camden 67, Gill St. Bernard's 63
Central Regional 68, Absegami 37
Cliffside Park 55, Old Tappan 45
Collingswood 62, Maple Shade 41
Colonia 63, New Brunswick 56
Columbia 76, West Side 66
Delaware Valley Regional 59, Kittatinny 48
Delbarton 79, Whippany Park 59
Demarest 79, Paramus 45
Don Bosco Prep 66, Garfield 38
Dumont 56, Leonia 45
East Brunswick 65, Bridgewater-Raritan 48
Eastside Paterson 63, Hawthorne 60
Edison 71, Spotswood 38
Elizabeth 43, Marist 41
Elmwood Park 48, Bergenfield 45
Florence 41, New Egypt 35
Gloucester City 64, Salem County Vo-Tech 36
Governor Livingston 68, Koinonia Academy 49
Hackensack 82, Ridgefield Park 71
Haddon Heights 63, Gloucester Catholic 36
Haddonfield 53, Rancocas Valley 35
Hanover Park 63, Chatham 59
Haverford School, Pa. 45, Camden Catholic 43
Howell 45, Jackson Memorial 43
Hudson Catholic 68, Kearny 42
Hunterdon Central 70, Vernon 36
Huntington Prep, W.Va. 83, Rutgers Prep 62
Immaculata 68, Morris Catholic 56
Immaculate Conception-Montclair 93, North Star Academy 78
Jefferson 63, Morristown-Beard 38
Johnson 80, Roselle Park 58
Lakeland 62, New Milford 41
Lenape 66, Delsea 33
Linden 59, Plainfield 51
Lodi 74, Eastern Christian 47
Lower Cape May Regional 67, Hammonton 55
Mainland Regional 61, Passaic Tech 49
Manchester Regional 61, Passaic Tech 49
Manville 57, Calvary Christian 44
Memorial 69, Ferris 36
Mendham 52, Madison 29
Middletown South 58, Mater Dei 42
Midland Park 73, North Arlington 41
Mountain Lakes 46, Montville 45
Newark Central 83, Belleville 53
Newark East Side 66, Newark Tech 51
North Brunswick 66, Bayonne 58
North Hunterdon 74, Warren Hills 53
Northern Highlands 44, Glen Rock 28
Notre Dame 52, Council Rock North, Pa. 44
Oratory Catholic 56, Glen Ridge 43
Paramus Catholic 89, Dwight-Morrow 60
Pascack Hills 62, Ramapo 51
Pascack Valley 71, Wood-Ridge 47
Passaic 74, Clifton 59
Passaic Valley 65, Wayne Hills 50
Patrick School 55, Wildwood Catholic 48
Payne Tech 77, University 63
Phillipsburg 51, Newton 41
Princeton Day 86, Newark Academy 47
Ramsey 90, Saddle River Day 72
Randolph 66, Dover 53
Ridge 48, J.P. Stevens 31
Ridgewood 88, Fair Lawn 74
Roselle Catholic 81, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 44
Roxbury 51, Morris Hills 43
Rutherford 82, Ridgefield Park 71
Sayreville 53, Woodbridge 42
Seton Hall Prep 80, Montclair 50
Somerville 68, Hillsborough 51
South Brunswick 82, St. Joseph-Metuchen 67
Southern 62, Manalapan 51
St. Benedict's 66, Perkiomen School, Pa. 53
St. John Vianney 64, Old Bridge 40
St. Joseph-Hammonton 86, Woodbury 46
St. Joseph-Montvale 48, Cresskill 39
St. Rose 62, Asbury Park 34
St. Thomas Aquinas 74, Rumson-Fair Haven 47
Teaneck 52, River Dell 47
Tenafly 57, Park Ridge 33
Toms River East 68, Freehold 56
Verona 53, Morris Knolls 35
Voorhees 43, High Point 42
Wallkill Valley 55, South Hunterdon 50
Washington Township 70, Kingsway 54
Weehawken 67, McNair 29
West Morris 77, Boonton 36
West Windsor-Plainsboro South 62, Hamilton West 36
Westwood 66, Waldwick 49
Woodstown 52, Holy Cross 51
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bayonne 56, St. Dominic 22
Bishop Eustace Prep 47, Westampton Tech 35
Brick Memorial 62, Point Pleasant Boro 43
Caldwell 56, Newark Central 45
Calvary Christian 51, Manville 36
Central Regional 52, Jackson Liberty 47
Chatham 53, Hanover Park 28
Cherokee 36, Shawnee 27
Cherry Hill East 30, Moorestown 29
Cinnaminson 50, Woodbury 37
Clearview Regional 65, Rancocas Valley 48
Cliffside Park 54, North Arlington 46
Colonia 59, New Brunswick 35
Columbia 45, Payne Tech 44
Cranford 61, Carteret 35
DePaul Catholic 56, Clifton 31
Delsea 45, Northern Burlington 28
Dumont 69, Dwight-Englewood 56
East Orange 66, Verona 36
Eastside Paterson 56, Hawthorne 42
Fair Lawn 59, Demarest 47
Franklin 91, Shabazz 6
Gloucester Christian 41, Abundant Life 16
Governor Livingston 49, Union 19
Hackettstown 34, Morris Tech 31
Haddon Township 40, Holy Cross 30
Hammonton 56, Riverside 28
Hillside 62, West Side 24
Hopatcong 51, Butler 47
Hunterdon Central 35, North Hunterdon 30
Immaculate Conception-Lodi 56, Dwight-Morrow 23
Immaculate Conception-Montclair 79, Mt. St. Dominic 48
Immaculate Heart 58, Westwood 19
J.P. Stevens 46, Spotswood 27
Jackson Memorial 89, Howell 70
Jefferson 40, Madison 32
Johnson 50, Roselle Catholic 43
Kearny 56, St. Mary's-Rutherford 18
Lawrenceville 68, Hun 53
Manchester 43, Mainland Regional 37
Manchester Regional 62, Passaic 24
Middle Township 47, Manasquan 44
Middlesex 53, Union Catholic 49
Midland Park 54, Lyndhurst 39
Monroe 56, Burlington Township 28
Montclair 40, Irvington 30
Montgomery 46, Camden Catholic 35
Montville 44, Mendham 34
Morris Knolls 56, Morristown-Beard 49
Morristown 55, Morris Catholic 41
Mount Olive 44, Pequannock 29
National Christian Academy, Md. 65, St. Rose 52
Newton 63, South Hunterdon 31
North Warren 40, Delaware Valley Regional 25
Nutley 39, Arts 36
Ocean City 37, Raritan 20
Passaic Tech 67, West Milford 60, OT
Paterson Kennedy 44, East Brunswick 37
Peddie 48, Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 32
Pemberton 39, Collingswood 38
Phillipsburg 70, Wallkill Valley 50
Piscataway 44, Bridgewater-Raritan 35
Pope John XXIII 63, Elizabeth 57
Ramapo 67, Paramus Catholic 49
Randolph 45, West Morris 33
Red Bank Catholic 73, Marlboro 36
Red Bank Regional 49, Absegami 29
Ridgewood 43, Pascack Hills 34
Rutgers Prep 65, Sierra Canyon, Calif. 44
Saddle River Day 66, Hackensack 45
Sayreville 53, Woodbridge 41
Scotch Plains-Fanwood 35, Jonathan Dayton 29
Shore Regional 65, Asbury Park 24
South Plainfield 49, Iselin Kennedy 36
South River 51, Old Bridge 49
Southern 47, Williamstown 42
St. Elizabeth 55, Morris Hills 30
St. Thomas Aquinas 75, North Brunswick 37
Teaneck 59, Demarest 47
Toms River East 51, Atlantic Tech 36
Toms River North 58, Atlantic City 55
Toms River South 47, Cedar Creek 33
Villa Walsh 37, Kinnelon 31
Voorhees 67, Belvidere 35
Warren Hills 57, Kittatinny 34
Washington Township 38, Kingsway 24
Watchung Hills 72, Edison 29
Wayne Hills 45, Pompton Lakes 31
Wayne Valley 45, Rutherford 37
West Essex 50, Livingston 49
Westfield 40, Princeton 21
Wood-Ridge 61, Harrison 39
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
