BOYS BASKETBALL

Abundant Life 63, Coventry Christian, Pa. 31

Barringer 62, Sinai Christian 58

Bergen Catholic 83, Hasbrouck Heights 46

Bishop Eustace Prep 74, Bordentown 58

Brick Memorial 54, Point Pleasant Boro 53

Butler 59, Hopatcong 49

Caldwell 65, Arts 38

Camden 67, Gill St. Bernard's 63

Central Regional 68, Absegami 37

Cliffside Park 55, Old Tappan 45

Collingswood 62, Maple Shade 41

Colonia 63, New Brunswick 56

Columbia 76, West Side 66

Delaware Valley Regional 59, Kittatinny 48

Delbarton 79, Whippany Park 59

Demarest 79, Paramus 45

Don Bosco Prep 66, Garfield 38

Dumont 56, Leonia 45

East Brunswick 65, Bridgewater-Raritan 48

Eastside Paterson 63, Hawthorne 60

Edison 71, Spotswood 38

Elizabeth 43, Marist 41

Elmwood Park 48, Bergenfield 45

Florence 41, New Egypt 35

Gloucester City 64, Salem County Vo-Tech 36

Governor Livingston 68, Koinonia Academy 49

Hackensack 82, Ridgefield Park 71

Haddon Heights 63, Gloucester Catholic 36

Haddonfield 53, Rancocas Valley 35

Hanover Park 63, Chatham 59

Haverford School, Pa. 45, Camden Catholic 43

Howell 45, Jackson Memorial 43

Hudson Catholic 68, Kearny 42

Hunterdon Central 70, Vernon 36

Huntington Prep, W.Va. 83, Rutgers Prep 62

Immaculata 68, Morris Catholic 56

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 93, North Star Academy 78

Jefferson 63, Morristown-Beard 38

Johnson 80, Roselle Park 58

Lakeland 62, New Milford 41

Lenape 66, Delsea 33

Linden 59, Plainfield 51

Lodi 74, Eastern Christian 47

Lower Cape May Regional 67, Hammonton 55

Mainland Regional 61, Passaic Tech 49

Manchester Regional 61, Passaic Tech 49

Manville 57, Calvary Christian 44

Memorial 69, Ferris 36

Mendham 52, Madison 29

Middletown South 58, Mater Dei 42

Midland Park 73, North Arlington 41

Mountain Lakes 46, Montville 45

Newark Central 83, Belleville 53

Newark East Side 66, Newark Tech 51

North Brunswick 66, Bayonne 58

North Hunterdon 74, Warren Hills 53

Northern Highlands 44, Glen Rock 28

Notre Dame 52, Council Rock North, Pa. 44

Oratory Catholic 56, Glen Ridge 43

Paramus Catholic 89, Dwight-Morrow 60

Pascack Hills 62, Ramapo 51

Pascack Valley 71, Wood-Ridge 47

Passaic 74, Clifton 59

Passaic Valley 65, Wayne Hills 50

Patrick School 55, Wildwood Catholic 48

Payne Tech 77, University 63

Phillipsburg 51, Newton 41

Princeton Day 86, Newark Academy 47

Ramsey 90, Saddle River Day 72

Randolph 66, Dover 53

Ridge 48, J.P. Stevens 31

Ridgewood 88, Fair Lawn 74

Roselle Catholic 81, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 44

Roxbury 51, Morris Hills 43

Rutherford 82, Ridgefield Park 71

Sayreville 53, Woodbridge 42

Seton Hall Prep 80, Montclair 50

Somerville 68, Hillsborough 51

South Brunswick 82, St. Joseph-Metuchen 67

Southern 62, Manalapan 51

St. Benedict's 66, Perkiomen School, Pa. 53

St. John Vianney 64, Old Bridge 40

St. Joseph-Hammonton 86, Woodbury 46

St. Joseph-Montvale 48, Cresskill 39

St. Rose 62, Asbury Park 34

St. Thomas Aquinas 74, Rumson-Fair Haven 47

Teaneck 52, River Dell 47

Tenafly 57, Park Ridge 33

Toms River East 68, Freehold 56

Verona 53, Morris Knolls 35

Voorhees 43, High Point 42

Wallkill Valley 55, South Hunterdon 50

Washington Township 70, Kingsway 54

Weehawken 67, McNair 29

West Morris 77, Boonton 36

West Windsor-Plainsboro South 62, Hamilton West 36

Westwood 66, Waldwick 49

Woodstown 52, Holy Cross 51

GIRLS BASKETBALL 

Bayonne 56, St. Dominic 22

Bishop Eustace Prep 47, Westampton Tech 35

Brick Memorial 62, Point Pleasant Boro 43

Caldwell 56, Newark Central 45

Calvary Christian 51, Manville 36

Central Regional 52, Jackson Liberty 47

Chatham 53, Hanover Park 28

Cherokee 36, Shawnee 27

Cherry Hill East 30, Moorestown 29

Cinnaminson 50, Woodbury 37

Clearview Regional 65, Rancocas Valley 48

Cliffside Park 54, North Arlington 46

Colonia 59, New Brunswick 35

Columbia 45, Payne Tech 44

Cranford 61, Carteret 35

DePaul Catholic 56, Clifton 31

Delsea 45, Northern Burlington 28

Dumont 69, Dwight-Englewood 56

East Orange 66, Verona 36

Eastside Paterson 56, Hawthorne 42

Fair Lawn 59, Demarest 47

Franklin 91, Shabazz 6

Gloucester Christian 41, Abundant Life 16

Governor Livingston 49, Union 19

Hackettstown 34, Morris Tech 31

Haddon Township 40, Holy Cross 30

Hammonton 56, Riverside 28

Hillside 62, West Side 24

Hopatcong 51, Butler 47

Hunterdon Central 35, North Hunterdon 30

Immaculate Conception-Lodi 56, Dwight-Morrow 23

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 79, Mt. St. Dominic 48

Immaculate Heart 58, Westwood 19

J.P. Stevens 46, Spotswood 27

Jackson Memorial 89, Howell 70

Jefferson 40, Madison 32

Johnson 50, Roselle Catholic 43

Kearny 56, St. Mary's-Rutherford 18

Lawrenceville 68, Hun 53

Manchester 43, Mainland Regional 37

Manchester Regional 62, Passaic 24

Middle Township 47, Manasquan 44

Middlesex 53, Union Catholic 49

Midland Park 54, Lyndhurst 39

Monroe 56, Burlington Township 28

Montclair 40, Irvington 30

Montgomery 46, Camden Catholic 35

Montville 44, Mendham 34

Morris Knolls 56, Morristown-Beard 49

Morristown 55, Morris Catholic 41

Mount Olive 44, Pequannock 29

National Christian Academy, Md. 65, St. Rose 52

Newton 63, South Hunterdon 31

North Warren 40, Delaware Valley Regional 25

Nutley 39, Arts 36

Ocean City 37, Raritan 20

Passaic Tech 67, West Milford 60, OT

Paterson Kennedy 44, East Brunswick 37

Peddie 48, Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 32

Pemberton 39, Collingswood 38

Phillipsburg 70, Wallkill Valley 50

Piscataway 44, Bridgewater-Raritan 35

Pope John XXIII 63, Elizabeth 57

Ramapo 67, Paramus Catholic 49

Randolph 45, West Morris 33

Red Bank Catholic 73, Marlboro 36

Red Bank Regional 49, Absegami 29

Ridgewood 43, Pascack Hills 34

Rutgers Prep 65, Sierra Canyon, Calif. 44

Saddle River Day 66, Hackensack 45

Sayreville 53, Woodbridge 41

Scotch Plains-Fanwood 35, Jonathan Dayton 29

Shore Regional 65, Asbury Park 24

South Plainfield 49, Iselin Kennedy 36

South River 51, Old Bridge 49

Southern 47, Williamstown 42

St. Elizabeth 55, Morris Hills 30

St. Thomas Aquinas 75, North Brunswick 37

Teaneck 59, Demarest 47

Toms River East 51, Atlantic Tech 36

Toms River North 58, Atlantic City 55

Toms River South 47, Cedar Creek 33

Villa Walsh 37, Kinnelon 31

Voorhees 67, Belvidere 35

Warren Hills 57, Kittatinny 34

Washington Township 38, Kingsway 24

Watchung Hills 72, Edison 29

Wayne Hills 45, Pompton Lakes 31

Wayne Valley 45, Rutherford 37

West Essex 50, Livingston 49

Westfield 40, Princeton 21

Wood-Ridge 61, Harrison 39

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

