Holy Spirit's Elijah Gray walks into the end zone for a touchdown against St. Joseph during Saturday's game on November 2, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

 Charles J. Olson

Audubon 44, Lindenwold 0

Colonia 35, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 6

Colts Neck 13, Jackson Liberty 10

Cranford 35, Summit 20

DePaul Catholic 31, Bergen Catholic 28

Delaware Valley Regional 35, Governor Livingston 0

Delran 63, Princeton 7

Donovan Catholic 48, Lakewood 0

Ferris 15, Marist 12

Hackettstown 48, Warren Hills 21

Hoboken 46, Newark Collegiate 13

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 28, Newark Central 14

Keansburg 21, Keyport 14

Kittatinny 34, Morris Catholic 20

Lincoln 42, Snyder 6

Manchester Regional 34, Elmwood Park 6

Maple Shade 37, Wildwood 8

Mater Dei 17, Manalapan 0

Montclair 24, Irvington 21

New Milford 34, Lodi 14

Newton 35, Madison 28

North Brunswick 38, Westfield 21

Notre Dame 48, Trenton Central 7

Peddie 41, Blair 7

Pemberton 41, Ewing 12

Penns Grove 27, Salem 21

Red Bank Regional 42, Monmouth 14

Robbinsville 8, Haddon Township 2

Roselle 53, Highland Park 0

Seton Hall Prep 28, Pope John XXIII 10

South River 43, Metuchen 6

St. Joseph-Hammonton 22, Holy Spirit 19

St. Joseph-Metuchen 9, Rahway 7

St. Joseph-Montvale 24, St. Peter's Prep 6

St. Mary's-Rutherford 26, Saddle Brook 21

Sussex Tech 41, North Warren 0

The Hill School, Pa. 49, Lawrenceville 19

Verona 52, Glen Ridge 17

Wallkill Valley 27, Hopatcong 7

Wayne Valley 49, Fair Lawn 14

West Deptford 63, Overbrook 0

Woodbury 35, Haddon Heights 14

