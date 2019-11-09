Academy of the New Church, Pa. 37, Pingry 0
Brick Memorial 48, Steinert 13
Colts Neck 28, Central Regional 21
Gloucester Catholic 35, Lindenwold 14
Keyport 14, South Hunterdon 7
Roselle 13, Newark Collegiate 12
South River 33, Harrison 14
Cedar Creek 49, Point Pleasant Boro 14
Notre Dame 34, Delbarton 31
Paramus Catholic 42, St. Joseph-Metuchen 7
Irvington 22, Cranford 21
East Orange 15, Montclair 14
Westfield 27, Bridgewater-Raritan 23
Paulsboro 20, Glassboro 14
Penns Grove 57, Keansburg 0
Hillside 36, Cinnaminson 2
Woodrow Wilson 49, Hopewell Valley Central 7
Ocean City 21, Mainland Regional 14
Mainland quarterback Zack Graziotto runs for a touchdown against Ocean City during the 1st round in the South Jersey group 4 playoffs. Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Mainland hosted Ocean City in the 1st round of the South Jersey group 4 playoffs. Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City). Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Mainland hosted Ocean City in the 1st round of the South Jersey group 4 playoffs. Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City). Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Ocean City quarterback Joe Repetti looks to pass against against Mainland during the 1st round in the South Jersey group 4 playoffs. Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Mainland hosted Ocean City in the 1st round of the South Jersey group 4 playoffs. Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City). Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Mainland hosted Ocean City in the 1st round of the South Jersey group 4 playoffs. Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City). Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Mainland quarterback Zack Graziotto passes the ball against Ocean City during the 1st round in the South Jersey group 4 playoffs. Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
spt_mainland
Mainland hosted Ocean City in the 1st round of the South Jersey group 4 playoffs. Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City). Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Mainland hosted Ocean City in the 1st round of the South Jersey group 4 playoffs. Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City). Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Mainland hosted Ocean City in the 1st round of the South Jersey group 4 playoffs. Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City). Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Mainland hosted Ocean City in the 1st round of the South Jersey group 4 playoffs. Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City). Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Ocean City wide receiver Brian Beckmann makes a tough catch against Mainland during the 1st round in the South Jersey group 4 playoffs. Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Mainland hosted Ocean City in the 1st round of the South Jersey group 4 playoffs. Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City). Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Ocean City quarterback Joe Repetti runs up the middle for a touchdown against Mainland during the 1st round in the South Jersey group 4 playoffs. Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Mainland hosted Ocean City in the 1st round of the South Jersey group 4 playoffs. Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City). Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Mainland defensive back Amir Vick grabs a interception against Ocean City during the 1st round in the South Jersey group 4 playoffs. Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Ocean City players celebrate after beating Mainland during the 1st round in the South Jersey group 4 playoffs. Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Ocean City quarterback Joe Repetti runs up the middle for a touchdown against Mainland during the 1st round in the South Jersey group 4 playoffs. Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Ocean City's Jake Schneider catches a hard fought ball against Mainland during the 1st round in the South Jersey group 4 playoffs. Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Ocean City's Jake Schneider scores a touchdown against Mainland during the 1st round in the South Jersey group 4 playoffs. Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Mainland hosted Ocean City in the 1st round of the South Jersey group 4 playoffs. Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City). Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Mainland running back Mike Ordille runs for a big gain against Ocean City during the 1st round in the South Jersey group 4 playoffs. Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Mainland hosted Ocean City in the 1st round of the South Jersey group 4 playoffs. Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City). Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Mainland running back Ja'Briel Mace runs for a big gain against Ocean City during the 1st round in the South Jersey group 4 playoffs. Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Mainland hosted Ocean City in the 1st round of the South Jersey group 4 playoffs. Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City). Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Mainland hosted Ocean City in the 1st round of the South Jersey group 4 playoffs. Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City). Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Mainland hosted Ocean City in the 1st round of the South Jersey group 4 playoffs. Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City). Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Mainland hosted Ocean City in the 1st round of the South Jersey group 4 playoffs. Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City). Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Mainland hosted Ocean City in the 1st round of the South Jersey group 4 playoffs. Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City). Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Mainland hosted Ocean City in the 1st round of the South Jersey group 4 playoffs. Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City). Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Mainland hosted Ocean City in the 1st round of the South Jersey group 4 playoffs. Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City). Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Mainland hosted Ocean City in the 1st round of the South Jersey group 4 playoffs. Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City). Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Mainland hosted Ocean City in the 1st round of the South Jersey group 4 playoffs. Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City). Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Mainland hosted Ocean City in the 1st round of the South Jersey group 4 playoffs. Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City). Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
