On November 9th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Point Boro Panthers in the first round of the Central CJ Group 2 playoffs.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

Academy of the New Church, Pa. 37, Pingry 0

Barringer 7, Winslow 6

Brick Memorial 48, Steinert 13

Colts Neck 28, Central Regional 21

Gloucester Catholic 35, Lindenwold 14

Johnson 48, Spotswood 25

Keyport 14, South Hunterdon 7

Roselle 13, Newark Collegiate 12

South River 33, Harrison 14

State Playoffs

First Round

Central, Group 1

Salem 47, Middlesex 7

Central, Group 2

Camden 45, Lincoln 20

Cedar Creek 49, Point Pleasant Boro 14

Non-Public, Group 4

Notre Dame 34, Delbarton 31

Paramus Catholic 42, St. Joseph-Metuchen 7

North 1, Group 3

West Side 42, Summit 6

North 1, Group 4

Irvington 22, Cranford 21

North 1, Group 5

East Orange 15, Montclair 14

Westfield 27, Bridgewater-Raritan 23

South, Group 1

Paulsboro 20, Glassboro 14

Penns Grove 57, Keansburg 0

South, Group 2

Delran 29, Manasquan 14

Hillside 36, Cinnaminson 2

South, Group 3

Woodrow Wilson 49, Hopewell Valley Central 7

South, Group 4

Ocean City 21, Mainland Regional 14

