Lower Cape May Wildwood Football

Lower Cape May vs Wildwood football held a Steiger Stadium at Lower Cape May Regional High School, Saturday Oct. 19, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press

 Dale Gerhard

Academy of the New Church, Pa. 42, Pennington 14

Barnegat 48, Monmouth 7

Bergen Catholic 35, Pope John XXIII 14

Blair 21, The Hill School, Pa. 13

Burlington Township 36, Allentown 25

Colts Neck 48, Pinelands Regional 0

Don Bosco Prep 35, St. Joseph-Montvale 14

East Orange 35, Livingston 7

Eastern 16, Trenton Central 6

Egg Harbor Township 31, Cherry Hill East 0

Franklin 35, Plainfield 0

Hamilton West 21, Nottingham 12

Hun 54, Lawrenceville 7

Immaculata 35, Monroe 10

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 40, Glen Ridge 23

Irvington 54, Ferris 0

Jackson Memorial 35, Freehold 28

Lower Cape May Regional 42, Wildwood 0

Lyndhurst 49, Elmwood Park 0

Mahwah 28, Westwood 20

Manasquan 16, Holmdel 6

Manchester Regional 50, Palisades Park 0

Maple Shade 34, Palmyra 21

Marlboro 24, Brick Memorial 13

Morris Catholic 32, Marist 14

Morris Hills 37, Mendham 21

Morris Knolls 30, Roxbury 14

Morristown-Beard 42, Montclair Kimberley 7

Newark Academy 28, Dalton, N.Y. 19

Northern Highlands 44, Teaneck 7

Nutley 27, Lincoln 7

Parsippany Hills 31, Chatham 0

Passaic Valley 42, Indian Hills 7

Peddie 48, Capital Preparatory Harbor, Conn. 8

Penns Grove 36, Schalick 8

Point Pleasant Beach 17, Keansburg 15

Poly Prep, N.Y. 34, Pingry 6

Pompton Lakes 35, Harrison 0

Rutherford 27, Lodi 14

Salem 40, Audubon 0

Seton Hall Prep 16, Delbarton 14

Southern 14, Freehold Township 7

St. Mary's-Rutherford 44, Bogota 14

St. Thomas Aquinas 38, Metuchen 14

St. Thomas More, Conn. 37, Mater Dei 14

Sussex Tech 41, Bergen Tech 6

Toms River North 43, Long Branch 39

Wallington 16, Wood-Ridge 14

West Milford 42, Fair Lawn 13

West Morris 48, Morristown 13

West Side 22, Newark Central 0

Woodstown 27, Gloucester Catholic 6

