Academy of the New Church, Pa. 42, Pennington 14
Bergen Catholic 35, Pope John XXIII 14
Blair 21, The Hill School, Pa. 13
Burlington Township 36, Allentown 25
Colts Neck 48, Pinelands Regional 0
Don Bosco Prep 35, St. Joseph-Montvale 14
East Orange 35, Livingston 7
Eastern 16, Trenton Central 6
Egg Harbor Township 31, Cherry Hill East 0
Franklin 35, Plainfield 0
Hamilton West 21, Nottingham 12
Immaculate Conception-Montclair 40, Glen Ridge 23
Jackson Memorial 35, Freehold 28
Lower Cape May Regional 42, Wildwood 0
Lyndhurst 49, Elmwood Park 0
Manchester Regional 50, Palisades Park 0
Maple Shade 34, Palmyra 21
Marlboro 24, Brick Memorial 13
Morris Catholic 32, Marist 14
Morris Hills 37, Mendham 21
Morris Knolls 30, Roxbury 14
Morristown-Beard 42, Montclair Kimberley 7
Newark Academy 28, Dalton, N.Y. 19
Northern Highlands 44, Teaneck 7
Parsippany Hills 31, Chatham 0
Passaic Valley 42, Indian Hills 7
Peddie 48, Capital Preparatory Harbor, Conn. 8
Penns Grove 36, Schalick 8
Point Pleasant Beach 17, Keansburg 15
Poly Prep, N.Y. 34, Pingry 6
Pompton Lakes 35, Harrison 0
Seton Hall Prep 16, Delbarton 14
Southern 14, Freehold Township 7
St. Mary's-Rutherford 44, Bogota 14
St. Thomas Aquinas 38, Metuchen 14
St. Thomas More, Conn. 37, Mater Dei 14
Sussex Tech 41, Bergen Tech 6
Toms River North 43, Long Branch 39
Wallington 16, Wood-Ridge 14
West Milford 42, Fair Lawn 13
West Morris 48, Morristown 13
West Side 22, Newark Central 0
Woodstown 27, Gloucester Catholic 6
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match. PHS #17 Yancely Hernandez returns a volley.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match. CCHS #23 Ella Crawford.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Cedar Creek’s Amanda Purdy (25) and Angelina Cox (34) rise up to defend a strike from Pleasantville’s Shania Watkins during the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament championship match Saturday at Stockton University in Galloway Township. A photo gallery from the match is attached to this story at
HSLive.me.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Cedar Creek junior libero Kylie Ackerman holds the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament championship trophy
Saturday after the Pirates beat Pleasantville 2-0 in the final at Stockton University in Galloway Township.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Cedar Creek junior girls volleyball player Kylie Ackerman hits the ball toward Pleasantville during Saturday's Cape-Atlantic League Tournament final at Stockton University in Galloway Township.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match. PHS #3 Rosa Gil-Hernandez returns a volley.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match. Cedar Creek #1 Kylie Ackerman with a serve.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match. PHS #3 Rosa Gil-Hernandez sets up a volley.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match. (l-r) PHS #17 Yancely Hernandez defends against CCHS #25 Amanda Purdy.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match. PHS #13 Shania Watkins eyeing up a strike.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match. PHS #17 Yancely Hernandez druring a rally in the last minutes of the game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match. PHS #13 Shania Watkins.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Lower Cape May vs Wildwood football held a Steiger Stadium at Lower Cape May Regional High School, Saturday Oct. 19, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Lower Cape May vs Wildwood football held a Steiger Stadium at Lower Cape May Regional High School, Saturday Oct. 19, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Lower Cape May vs Wildwood football held a Steiger Stadium at Lower Cape May Regional High School, Saturday Oct. 19, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Wildwood quarterback Ernie Troiano hands off during Saturday’s game against Wildwood. Lower Cape May vs Wildwood football held a Steiger Stadium at Lower Cape May Regional High School, Saturday Oct. 19, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard / for the press
Lower Cape May Regional’s Marcus Hebron hauls in a pass near Wildwood’s Greg Mitchell during Saturday’s game at Steiger Stadium in Lower Township. The Caper Tigers won to improve to 2-4.
Dale Gerhard / for the press
Joelle Klein (70) is a female center for Lower Township. Lower Cape May vs Wildwood football held a Steiger Stadium at Lower Cape May Regional High School, Saturday Oct. 19, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Lower Cape May vs Wildwood football held a Steiger Stadium at Lower Cape May Regional High School, Saturday Oct. 19, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Lower quarterback Connor Eckel looks to pass. Lower Cape May vs Wildwood football held a Steiger Stadium at Lower Cape May Regional High School, Saturday Oct. 19, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Lower Cape May vs Wildwood football held a Steiger Stadium at Lower Cape May Regional High School, Saturday Oct. 19, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Lower Cape May vs Wildwood football held a Steiger Stadium at Lower Cape May Regional High School, Saturday Oct. 19, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Lower Cape May vs Wildwood football held a Steiger Stadium at Lower Cape May Regional High School, Saturday Oct. 19, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Lower Cape May vs Wildwood football held a Steiger Stadium at Lower Cape May Regional High School, Saturday Oct. 19, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Lower Cape May vs Wildwood football held a Steiger Stadium at Lower Cape May Regional High School, Saturday Oct. 19, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Lower’s Damyon Bencievengo (6) pulls in a pass over Wildwood’s Jaden Young (34). Lower Cape May vs Wildwood football held a Steiger Stadium at Lower Cape May Regional High School, Saturday Oct. 19, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Wildwood’s Jonny Nolan (84) looks for running room as Lower’s Dylan Hickey moves in . Lower Cape May vs Wildwood football held a Steiger Stadium at Lower Cape May Regional High School, Saturday Oct. 19, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Lower Cape May vs Wildwood football held a Steiger Stadium at Lower Cape May Regional High School, Saturday Oct. 19, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Joelle Klein (70) is a female center for Lower Township. Lower Cape May vs Wildwood football held a Steiger Stadium at Lower Cape May Regional High School, Saturday Oct. 19, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Lower’s Jonas Lumbruno (30) breaks a tackle to score a touchdown. Lower Cape May vs Wildwood football held a Steiger Stadium at Lower Cape May Regional High School, Saturday Oct. 19, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Lower Cape May vs Wildwood football held a Steiger Stadium at Lower Cape May Regional High School, Saturday Oct. 19, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Lower Cape May vs Wildwood football held a Steiger Stadium at Lower Cape May Regional High School, Saturday Oct. 19, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Lower Cape May vs Wildwood football held a Steiger Stadium at Lower Cape May Regional High School, Saturday Oct. 19, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Lower Cape May vs Wildwood football held a Steiger Stadium at Lower Cape May Regional High School, Saturday Oct. 19, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Lower Cape May vs Wildwood football held a Steiger Stadium at Lower Cape May Regional High School, Saturday Oct. 19, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Lower Cape May vs Wildwood football held a Steiger Stadium at Lower Cape May Regional High School, Saturday Oct. 19, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Lower Cape May vs Wildwood football held a Steiger Stadium at Lower Cape May Regional High School, Saturday Oct. 19, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Wildwood quarterback Ernie Troiano (3) thows a pass as Lower’s Jared Knights (15) moves in . Lower Cape May vs Wildwood football held a Steiger Stadium at Lower Cape May Regional High School, Saturday Oct. 19, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Lower Cape May vs Wildwood football held a Steiger Stadium at Lower Cape May Regional High School, Saturday Oct. 19, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Joelle Klein (70) is a female center for Lower Township. Lower Cape May vs Wildwood football held a Steiger Stadium at Lower Cape May Regional High School, Saturday Oct. 19, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Joelle Klein (70) is a female center for Lower Township. Lower Cape May vs Wildwood football held a Steiger Stadium at Lower Cape May Regional High School, Saturday Oct. 19, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Lower Cape May vs Wildwood football held a Steiger Stadium at Lower Cape May Regional High School, Saturday Oct. 19, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Lower’s Jonas Lumbruno (30) sprints for a big gain. Lower Cape May vs Wildwood football held a Steiger Stadium at Lower Cape May Regional High School, Saturday Oct. 19, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Wildwood’s Jaden Young misses an interception. Lower Cape May vs Wildwood football held a Steiger Stadium at Lower Cape May Regional High School, Saturday Oct. 19, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Lower’s Marcus Hebron (5) hauls in a pass in front of Wildwood’s Greg Mitchell (1). Lower Cape May vs Wildwood football held a Steiger Stadium at Lower Cape May Regional High School, Saturday Oct. 19, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Wildwood’s Miguel Claudion (2) looks for running room. Lower Cape May vs Wildwood football held a Steiger Stadium at Lower Cape May Regional High School, Saturday Oct. 19, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Lower Cape May vs Wildwood football held a Steiger Stadium at Lower Cape May Regional High School, Saturday Oct. 19, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Lower Cape May vs Wildwood football held a Steiger Stadium at Lower Cape May Regional High School, Saturday Oct. 19, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Lower Cape May vs Wildwood football held a Steiger Stadium at Lower Cape May Regional High School, Saturday Oct. 19, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Lower’s Ryan Jackson (54) pounces on a fumble from Wildwood’s Jaden Young (34). Lower Cape May vs Wildwood football held a Steiger Stadium at Lower Cape May Regional High School, Saturday Oct. 19, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Lower Cape May vs Wildwood football held a Steiger Stadium at Lower Cape May Regional High School, Saturday Oct. 19, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
