Oakcrest VS Ocean City

The Oakcrest High School football team plays Ocean City, in Mays Landing, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

Bergenfield 41, Dwight-Morrow 14

Bogota 32, North Arlington 22

Cedar Creek 47, Delsea 12

Central Regional 34, Marlboro 21, OT

Cliffside Park 54, Dover 12

Delbarton 38, Morristown 0

Demarest 40, Ridgefield Park 0

Gateway 6, Haddon Heights 0

Hamilton West 51, Hightstown 14

Hanover Park 27, Madison 21

Hillside 53, Bound Brook 0

Hopewell Valley Central 50, Princeton 6

Horace Mann, N.Y. 34, Newark Academy 33

Hudson Catholic 42, Morris Catholic 14

Irvington 42, Barringer 0

Jonathan Dayton 47, Highland Park 12

Keansburg 14, Monmouth 0

Lenape 35, Rancocas Valley 14

Lincoln 42, Newark Central 14

Lower Cape May Regional 27, Gloucester Catholic 20

Manasquan 10, Pinelands Regional 8

Manville 28, Metuchen 14

Millburn 47, Ferris 0

Moorestown 51, Paul VI 21

Neptune 21, Colts Neck 17

Newton 26, Kittatinny 0

Nutley 36, Snyder 8

Ocean City 34, Oakcrest 7

Old Tappan 59, Teaneck 19

Parsippany Hills 35, West Essex 7

Peddie 35, Hun 32

Penns Grove 40, Glassboro 0

Pompton Lakes 36, Garfield 6

Randolph 50, Morris Hills 14

Roselle 36, Spotswood 27

Salem 21, Pennsville Memorial 14

Scotch Plains-Fanwood 21, Plainfield 20

Seton Hall Prep 28, St. Joseph-Montvale 27

South River 42, Roselle Park 27

Springfield Montco, Pa. 35, Pennington 20

St. Joseph-Hammonton 41, Timber Creek 16

St. Joseph-Metuchen 21, Linden 14

St. Mary's-Rutherford 32, Becton 26, OT

St. Peter's Prep 41, Pope John XXIII 0

Sussex Tech 28, Immaculate Conception-Montclair 13

Trenton Central 22, Steinert 12

Vineland 14, Washington Township 13

West Morris 35, Morris Knolls 14

