Bergenfield 41, Dwight-Morrow 14
Bogota 32, North Arlington 22
Cedar Creek 47, Delsea 12
Central Regional 34, Marlboro 21, OT
Cliffside Park 54, Dover 12
Delbarton 38, Morristown 0
Demarest 40, Ridgefield Park 0
Gateway 6, Haddon Heights 0
Hamilton West 51, Hightstown 14
Hanover Park 27, Madison 21
Hillside 53, Bound Brook 0
Hopewell Valley Central 50, Princeton 6
Horace Mann, N.Y. 34, Newark Academy 33
Hudson Catholic 42, Morris Catholic 14
Irvington 42, Barringer 0
Jonathan Dayton 47, Highland Park 12
Keansburg 14, Monmouth 0
Lenape 35, Rancocas Valley 14
Lincoln 42, Newark Central 14
Lower Cape May Regional 27, Gloucester Catholic 20
Manasquan 10, Pinelands Regional 8
Manville 28, Metuchen 14
Millburn 47, Ferris 0
Moorestown 51, Paul VI 21
Neptune 21, Colts Neck 17
Newton 26, Kittatinny 0
Nutley 36, Snyder 8
Ocean City 34, Oakcrest 7
Old Tappan 59, Teaneck 19
Parsippany Hills 35, West Essex 7
Peddie 35, Hun 32
Penns Grove 40, Glassboro 0
Pompton Lakes 36, Garfield 6
Randolph 50, Morris Hills 14
Roselle 36, Spotswood 27
Salem 21, Pennsville Memorial 14
Scotch Plains-Fanwood 21, Plainfield 20
Seton Hall Prep 28, St. Joseph-Montvale 27
South River 42, Roselle Park 27
Springfield Montco, Pa. 35, Pennington 20
St. Joseph-Hammonton 41, Timber Creek 16
St. Joseph-Metuchen 21, Linden 14
St. Mary's-Rutherford 32, Becton 26, OT
St. Peter's Prep 41, Pope John XXIII 0
Sussex Tech 28, Immaculate Conception-Montclair 13
Trenton Central 22, Steinert 12
Vineland 14, Washington Township 13
West Morris 35, Morris Knolls 14
