The Rowan University women’s basketball team won its first conference championship in more than two decades.
The Profs beat Montclair State 64-54 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament final Saturday, winning their first championship since 1998-99 and their seventh overall. They earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament.
In the win over Montclair, Savanna Holt (Ocean City H.S.) scored eight points. In the NJAC semifinals, an 82-62 win over The College of New Jersey, Holt had 12 points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals, and Jazlyn Duverglas (Cedar Creek) added three rebounds and three assists.
The Profs improved to 24-3 (16-2). As of last week, they were unranked in d3hoops.com’s ranking that’s voted on by a panel of 25 coaches, sports information directors and media members around the country.
Holt, a freshman, has played in all 27 games, averaging 18.2 minutes, 9.6 points and 3.3 rebounds. Duverglas, a sophomore, has also played in all 27 games, averaging 3.1 points and 2.4 rebounds in 9.5 minutes per game.
Albright’s Gabby Boggs (Mainland Regional) was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Defensive Player of the Year. She was also named to the conference second team. She had 19 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks in an 81-73 win over Widener. She had 13 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and three steals in a 78-69 loss to Messiah.
In Bloomfield’s 68-62 win over Nyack, Kayla Sykes (ACIT) had six points, three rebounds and two assists, and Tanazha Ford (Millville) had three points and four assists. In a 72-64 win over Caldwell, Sykes had six points and six rebounds.
Alexis Harrison (Millville) had 16 goals and nine rebounds in Goldey-Beacom’s 79-52 loss to Jefferson. She had 13 points and 11 rebounds in a 73-70 win over Wilmington.
Ayoola Oguntuase (Atlantic Christian) had six rebounds and four points in Jefferson’s 72-59 win over Holy Family.
Cassidy Gallagher (Holy Spirit) grabbed 10 rebounds and had four assists in Cabrini’s 93-87 win over Gwynned Mercy. She had four points and two rebounds in a 67-49 loss to Marymount.
Megan Stafford (Mainland) had 10 points, two assists, two blocks and two steals in Catholic’s 77-65 win over Elizabethtown.
Kamryn Englert (Holy Spirit) had two points and four rebounds in Neumann’s 97-81 loss to Gwynned Mercy.
Men’s basketball
Leon Daniels (Atlantic City) had six points, three rebounds and two assists in Alabama State’s 65-58 loss to Prairie View A&M.
Sa’eed Nelson (St. Augustine Prep) had 30 points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists in American’s 79-59 win over Lafayette. He had nine points, eight assists, three rebounds and three steals in a 90-47 win over Holy Cross.
Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) had 13 points, five rebounds and three steals in Bowling Green’s 78-60 win over Akron.
Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine) had 18 points, 11 rebounds and two assists in Delaware’s 80-71 loss to College of Charleston. He had 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals in an 82-65 win over UNC Wilmington.
Ray Bethea Jr. (Atlantic City) scored six in Howard’s 80-65 loss to North Carolina Central.
Osun Osunniyi (Mainland) had 23 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks in St. Bonaventure’s 81-77 loss to Duquesne. He had 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and two blocks in a 73-65 loss to La Salle.
Nazim Derry (Atlantic City) had 14 points, three rebounds and two steals in Goldey-Beacom’s 90-68 loss to Jefferson. He had 12 points, five rebounds, four steals and two assists in a 73-67 win over Wilmington.
Peyton Wejnert (Southern Regional) had 28 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in Pace’s 85-73 win over Le Moyne. He had 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists in a 90-75 win over Southern New Hampshire. He had 29 points and 11 rebounds in an 82-77 loss to Saint Anselm.
DJ Smith (Wildwood Catholic) scored 13 in Cabrini’s 91-86 loss to Immaculata.
Drew Gallagher (Holy Spirit) had six points, three assists and two rebounds in Drew’s 93-81 loss to Scranton.
Andrew Schulz (Pinelands Regional) had 11 points and six rebounds in FDU-Florham’s 72-53 loss to Stevens Institute of Technology.
C.J. Barnes (Holy Spirit) had 11 points and eight rebounds in Moravian’s 76-43 loss to Susquehanna.
Jordyn Kendrick (St. Augustine Prep) had six points, three assists and two rebounds in Nuemann’s 91-79 loss to Marywood.
In Widener’s 90-77 loss to Lycoming, Connor Laverty (Ocean City) had 16 points, six rebounds and three assists, and Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) had 10 points, four assists and three rebounds.
On Friday, Laverty was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Player of the Year and a first-team all-star. Widener coach Chris Carideo, a 1991 St. Augustine grad, was named the Coach of the Year.
Sam’i Roe (Oakcrest) had seven points, five rebounds and five assists in Independence C.C.’s 86-74 win over Seward County C.C. He had 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a 99-93 loss to Colby C.C.
Men’s swimming
Joseph Ianelli (Atlantic City) was third in the 3-meter dive (225.30 points and fourth in the 1-meter dive (220.65) for Seton Hall during a Big East tri-meet with Georgetown (196-155 loss) and Providence (277-64 win) held Jan. 31-Feb. 1.
Women’s swimming
Klaudia Rzotkiewicz (Egg Harbor Township) was 27th in the 1-meter dive (303.5) for Rowan at the NCAA Northeast/South Regional Championships in Ithaca, New York. She was 24th in hte 3-meter dive (340.85).
Wrestling
Thomas Poklikuha (Pinelands Regional) advanced to the NCAA Division III championships after helping Stevens Institute of Technology win the team scoring at the Division III Southeast Regional.
Poklikuha placed second. He opened with an 18-2 technical fall and then won a 5-4 decision. He propelled himself to the final with a 15-1 major decision but dropped a 10-2 major in the last bout.
Isaiah Ocasio (Vineland) placed seventh in 141 pounds for Rochester Institute of Technology at the Mideast Regional in Ithaca, New York. Ocasio won his opening bout with an 18-5 decision.
After dropping a 6-2 decision, he won a 16-0 tech fall and lost an 11-2 major decision. That dropped him to the seventh-place bout, which he won 8-6.
Women’s bowling
Sarah Florence (Cedar Creek) placed sixth overall for Youngstown State at the Big Red Invite in Lincoln, Nebraska.
She bowled a five-game series of 1,074 that included high games of 243 and 236. Youngstown State finished second out of eight teams.
Men’s volleyball
In Belmont Abbey’s 3-1 loss to Mount Olive, Brennan Davis (Southern) had 50 assists and 11 digs. Liam Maxwell (Southern) had 22 kills and four digs, and Matthew Maxwell (Southern), Liam’s younger cousin, added two digs.
Women’s indoor track
Ayana Culhane (Absegami) was second in the weight throw (58 feet, 1.25 inches) for Hampton at the Big South Conference Championships in Blacksburg, Virginia. Hampton finished second overall.
Caitlin Hambor (Southern) ran on NJIT’s fifth-place 4x400 relay (4 minutes, 7.43 seconds) at the Atlantic Sun Conference Championships in Lynchburg, Virginia.
Asia Young (Holy Spirit) was fifth in the long jump (5.88 meters) for Purdue at the Big Ten Championships in Geneva, Ohio.
Claudine Smith (Atlantic City) was sixth in the triple jump (12.17) for Rutgers at the Big Ten Championships.
Men’s indoor track
Robert Dessoye (Egg Harbor Township) was second in the 800 (1:56.44) for Bucknell, which finished third overall at the Patriot League Championships. His twin, Alex Dessoye (EHT), ran on the third-place 4x400 relay (3:21.80).
Sincere Rhea (St. Augustine) placed third in the 60 hurdles (7.82) for Penn State at the Big Ten Championships.
Dylan Breen (Lacey Township) was fourth in the long jump (6.88) for Georgian Court at the Armory Leap Year Invitational in New York City.
Trey Henry (EHT) was seventh in the 60 dash (7.02) for Kutztown at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championships.
Women’s gymnastics
Erin Howell (EHT) led Brown with a personal-best 9.850 on the bars for fourth place, helping her team place third out of five teams at Southern Connecticut State.
Women’s acrobatics and tumbling
Ashley Jamison (Ocean City) was on Oregon’s five-element acro group that scored a 9.80 for Oregon in a 281.30-277.39 win over Azusa Pacific.
Women's Basketball
Mainland's Kylee Watson signs with Oregon
💚💛💚💛 #ScoDucks pic.twitter.com/90O7V1LI43— Cedar Creek Football (@CedarCreekFB) November 13, 2019
Men's Basketball
Wildwood Catholic's Jahlil White signs with Temple
Wildwood Catholic's Taj Thweatt signs with West Virginia
“We are really excited to have Taj join the West Virginia family,” West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Huggins said. “He brings much-needed athleticism and has the ability to play multiple positions on the front line.
"Taj is capable of being a 3-man who can play both offensively and defensively on the perimeter while equally playing and guarding in the post position. Taj has been very well coached in high school.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.