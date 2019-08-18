PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper finished a scary afternoon with a headache Sunday.
The Phillies right fielder left a 3-2 loss to the San Diego Padres after five innings with dehydration.
Harper experienced blurred vision in the top of the fifth.
"It's weird," Harper said to reporters after the game. "An hour ago, I couldn't see in front of me. Now I feel fine. Just a little headache”
Harper walked in the first inning. He threw a Padres runner out at second base in the fourth. In the bottom of the fourth, he singled up the middle but was forced out at second base.
Harper started to see spots while warming up in the outfield in the top of the fifth.
"Any time something like that happens," he said of the blurred vision, "you're not excited about that."
Harper left the game and received an IV. The treatment worked. Adam Haseley replaced Harper and went 0 for 1 with a run scored.
Harper will have extra time to recover. The Phillies are off Monday before beginning a road trip in Boston against the Red Sox on Tuesday night.
In the first season of a 13-year contract with the Phillies, Harper is hitting .254 with 26 home runs and 90 RBIs.
