The Schalick High School boys swimming team beat host Cape May Tech 92-78 on Tuesday in a South Jersey Public C first-round meet at Cape May County Special Services pool.
The Cougars took first place in the first seven races to go up 64-46.
Tech’s Jerry D’Antonio, Justin Lee, Anthony Paluch and Tyler Flynn won the 200-yard freestyle relay, and D’Antonio and Lee finished first and second, respectively, in the 100 breaststroke.
Sixth-seeded Cape May Tech ended the dual-meet season at 8-2.
Schalick (7-3), the No. 7 seed, advanced to meet third-seeded Woodstown in a Public C quarterfinal meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at Gloucester County Institute of Technology.
The meet will be a double-dual with the Cape May Tech-Woodstown girls meet.
Schalick’s Ben Smith, Sean Simms and Sam Pennock had two individual wins apiece.
At Cape May Tech (Cape May County Special Services Pool), yards
200 Medley Relay—S (Sean Simms, Ben Konyak, Ben Smith, David Mercoli) 1:54.55; 200 Freestyle—Sam Pennock S 2:07.59; 200 IM—Simms S 2:12.22; 50 Freestyle—Smith S 23.09; 100 Butterfly—Steven Hubbard S 1:01.12; 100 Freestyle—Smith S 50.91; 500 Freestyle—Simms S 5:06.81; 200 Freestyle Relay—CMT (Jerry D’Antonio, Justin Lee, Anthony Paluch, Tyler Flynn) 1:42.30; 100 Backstroke—Pennock S 1:02.04; 100 Breaststroke—D’Antonio CMT 1:15.01; 400 Freestyle Relay—S (Smith, Hubbard, Pennock, Simms) 3:38.72.
Records—S 7-3; CMT 8-2.
South Jersey Public A first round
(7) Washington Twp. 87,
(6) Southern Reg. 83
At St. Francis Aquatic Center, yards
200 Medley Relay—W (Nico Scavetta, Alex Chiu, Patrick Rauch, Trey Jackson) 1:49.37; 200 Freestyle—Eddie Tobler W 1:59.76; 200 IM—Aidan McInerney S 2:15.13; 50 Freestyle—Jackson Hughes S 22.73; 100 Butterfly—Kyle Snyder W 59.05; 100 Freestyle—Chiu W 50.96; 500 Freestyle—Kristian Werner S 5:24.61; 200 Freestyle Relay—W (James Donnelly, Kyle Snyder, Nico Scavetta, Jackson) 1:38.16; 100 Backstroke—Chiu W 54.87; 100 Breaststroke—McInerney S 1:07.83; 400 Freestyle Relay—W (Tobler, Cory Snyuder, Chiu, K. Snyder) 3:32.30.
Records—Washington 1-8, Southern 5-4.
Girls swimming
South Jersey Public A first round
(5) Southern Reg. 102,
(8) Lenape 68
The fifth-seeded Rams advance to quarterfinals Friday at fourth-seeded Toms River North.
At St. Francis Aquatic Center, yards
200 Medley Relay—S ( Jacquelyn Kilcommons, Mia Amirr, Kaylyn Iusan, H. Skimmons) 1:58.60; 200 Freestyle—Phoebe Sprague S 2:05.89; 200 IM—Brianna Shaw L 2:18.96; 50 Freestyle—Abigail Malandro S 26.13; 100 Butterfly—Shaw L 1:02.25; 100 Freestyle—Zora Vujovic L 57.50; 400 Freestyle—Sprague S 5:34.50; 200 Freestyle Relay—S (H. Skimmons, Summer Davis Olivia Auge, Abigail Malandro) 1:47.42; 100 Backstroke—Vujovic L 1:03.87; 100 Breaststroke—Mia Amirr S 1:15.51; 400 Freestyle Relay—L (Brianna Shaw, Claire Ostaszewski, Annamarie Rodier, Vujovic) 4:06.12. Records— SR 8-2.
