PHILADELPHIA - Phillies outfielder Nick Williams never found his niche this season.
The Phillies decided Sunday morning to give him a chance to regain it but in triple-A.
Philadelphia optioned Williams to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and activated Scott Kingery from the injured list. Kingery was scheduled to start in center field and bat seventh against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday afternoon.
Williams, 25, did not get a chance to play much because of the off-season additions of Andrew McCutchen and Bryce Harper.
Williams was batting .180 (11 for 61) with a home run and four RBIs.
"The important thing for him is to get a lot of reps," Phillies assistant general manager Ned Rice said. "It just hasn't happened for him. We still have a lot of confidence in his talent, but it's hard to get out of a slump when you're getting one at-bat a night."
The Williams move leaves the Phillies without a traditional backup outfielder. Kingery played shortstop and is thought of as a middle infielder, but the Phillies believe he can play anywhere. In addition to Kingery, the Phillies also have Sean Rodriguez, Phil Gosselin and catcher Andrew Knapp on the bench.
"It's a bit of an odd bench right now," Rice said. "But we feel all three of those guys (Kingery, Rodriguez and Gosselin) are pretty versatile. We feel comfortable with them playing anywhere. I think we're covered everywhere, and we'll see how it goes.
