MARQUEE MATCHUPS
A preview of this weekend’s can’t miss high school sports events.
Basketball
The Seagull Classic
Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Holy Spirit
Tickets: $10 per day. Senior citizens and children 10 and under cost $5. Children under 5 are admitted free.
This showcase event returns for the third time since The South Jersey Basketball Summit Organization revitalized the event in 2018. The Organization is a group of basketball officials dedicated to improving the game. The organization runs the annual CO Basketball Summit, a gathering of coaches and officials involved in the South Jersey basketball scene.
Five teams ranked in The Press girls basketball Elite 11 – No. 3 Cherokee; No. 5 Middle Township; No. 8 Lenape; No. 9 Mainland Regional; and No. 11 Atlantic City – will participate. The Seagull will also feature three teams in the boys Elite 11 in No. 2 Wildwood Catholic; No. 7 St. Augustine and No. 9 Timber Creek.
The Seagull’s two marquee games will be Wildwood Catholic vs. state Group IV contender Elizabeth on Saturday at 8 p.m. and The Patrick School vs. St. Augustine Prep on Sunday at 6 p.m.
The Seagull gives South Jersey fans a chance to see Jonathan Kuminga of The Patrick School, who is the nation’s No. 1 class of 2021 prospect. The 6-foot-8 Kuminga is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2022 NBA Draft.
The schedule (all games are boys contests unless otherwise noted):
Friday
5 p.m. – Atlantic City vs. Cherry Hill West
6:30 p.m. – Atlantic City girls vs. Middle Township girls
8 p.m. – Middle Township vs. Mater Dei
Saturday
9:30 a.m. – Wildwood girls vs. Holy Spirit
11 a.m. – Gloucester Catholic girls vs. Rancocas Valley
12:30 p.m. – Mainland Regional girls vs. Cherokee
2 p.m. – Cherokee vs. Glassboro
3:30 p.m. – St. Joseph vs. Southern Regional
5 p.m. – Camden Catholic vs. Linden
6:30 p.m. – Rancocas Valley vs. West Deptford
8 p.m. – Wildwood Catholic vs. Elizabeth
Sunday
Noon – Ocean City girls vs. Lenape
1:30 p.m. – Ocean City vs. Haddonfield
3 p.m. – Penns Grove vs. Paulsboro
4:30 p.m. – Timber Creek vs. Burlington Township
6 p.m. – St. Augustine vs. The Patrick School
7:30 p.m. – Holy Spirit vs. Pleasantville
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.