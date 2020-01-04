The Seagull Classic continues Saturday and concludes Sunday at Holy Spirit.
The showcase features some of the state's top high school basketball teams.
Tickets cost $10 per day. Senior citizens and children 10 and under cost $5. Children under 5 are admitted free.
Here is this weekend's schedule:
Saturday
9:30 a.m. – Wildwood girls vs. Holy Spirit
11 a.m. – Gloucester Catholic girls vs. Rancocas Valley
12:30 p.m. – Mainland Regional girls vs. Cherokee
2 p.m. – Cherokee vs. Glassboro
3:30 p.m. – St. Joseph vs. Southern Regional
5 p.m. – Camden Catholic vs. Linden
6:30 p.m. – Rancocas Valley vs. West Deptford
8 p.m. – Wildwood Catholic vs. Elizabeth
Sunday
Noon – Ocean City girls vs. Lenape
1:30 p.m. – Ocean City vs. Haddonfield
3 p.m. – Penns Grove vs. Paulsboro
4:30 p.m. – Timber Creek vs. Burlington Township
6 p.m. – St. Augustine vs. The Patrick School
7:30 p.m. – Holy Spirit vs. Pleasantville
