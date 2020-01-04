The Seagull Classic continues Saturday and concludes Sunday at Holy Spirit.

The showcase features some of the state's top high school basketball teams.

Tickets cost $10 per day. Senior citizens and children 10 and under cost $5. Children under 5 are admitted free.

Here is this weekend's schedule:

 

Saturday

9:30 a.m. – Wildwood girls vs. Holy Spirit

11 a.m. – Gloucester Catholic girls vs. Rancocas Valley

12:30 p.m. – Mainland Regional girls vs. Cherokee

2 p.m. – Cherokee vs. Glassboro

3:30 p.m. – St. Joseph vs. Southern Regional

5 p.m. – Camden Catholic vs. Linden

6:30 p.m. – Rancocas Valley vs. West Deptford

8 p.m. – Wildwood Catholic vs. Elizabeth

Sunday

Noon – Ocean City girls vs. Lenape

1:30 p.m. – Ocean City vs. Haddonfield

3 p.m. – Penns Grove vs. Paulsboro

4:30 p.m. – Timber Creek vs. Burlington Township

6 p.m. – St. Augustine vs. The Patrick School

7:30 p.m. – Holy Spirit vs. Pleasantville

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

