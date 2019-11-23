Records: Seahawks 8-2; Eagles 5-5
Line: Eagles by 1 points
Over/under: 48
TV announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Charles Davis, Pam Oliver (Fox)
Forecast (National Weather Service): Chance of rain before noon; high of 47.
My pick (season record: 6-4): Eagles drop below .500. Seahawks 28, Eagles 24
Last time met: The Eagles saw their nine-game winning streak end with a 24-10 loss in Seattle on Dec. 3, 2017. The Eagles’ only touchdown was a 27-yard pass from Carson Wentz to wide receiver Nelson Agholor. Wentz threw for 348 yards and was intercepted by former Eagles cornerback Byron Maxwell. The Seahawks’ Russell Wilson threw three TD passes.
Eagles’ best-case scenario: The Seahawks oversleep because of the time change. Rookie running back Miles Sanders rushes for 100 yards. Wentz throws two TD passes to Agholor. The Eagles’ defense contains Wilson.
Eagles’ worst-case scenario: They lose, and Dallas beats the Patriots, dropping the Eagles two games behind the Cowboys in the NFC East. Wilson continues his MVP-caliber season with three TD passes. Chris Carson rushes for 100 yards. Former Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks gets two sacks.
Keep an eye on: Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (No. 90). The 6-foot-5, 255-pounder has three sacks and an interception this season after spending the past five seasons with Houston. When he’s focused, he’s among the league’s best pass rushers.
Notable numbers
Seahawks lead series 9-7 and have won four straight. ... Seahawks are visiting Philadelphia for first time since 2014. ... Seahawks are 5-0 in road games this season. ... Eagles are 3-2 at home this season ... Eagles are 4-2 vs. NFC West under Doug Pederson. Both losses were to Seattle. ... Wilson has 23 TD passes and just two interceptions this season.
Assessing the offenses
Eagles: Injuries could affect them again. Leading rusher Jordan Howard (shoulder), wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (ankle) and tackles Lane Johnson (concussion) and Jason Peters (knee) have been hurting. Wentz has been inconsistent this season, partly due to his supporting cast. Rookie Andre Dillard will start in place of Johnson at right tackle.
Seahawks: Wilson is having an outstanding season. Carson is eighth in the league in rushing with 853 yards. Wide receiver Tyler Lockett is tied for third in the NFC with 62 receptions. Rookie receiver D.K. Metcalf and veteran Josh Gordon are both dangerous. Their offensive line has been hampered by injuries.
EDGE TO SEAHAWKS
Assessing the defenses
Eagles: They are coming off a terrific effort against the Patriots. Cornerback Jalen Mills has strengthened the secondary. Ronald Darby is also playing well. Linebacker Nigel Bradham is expected to play after missing four games with an ankle injury. Linebackers Kamu Grugier-Hill and Nathan Gerry are also playing well.
Seahawks: They have allowed 20 or more points in nine of 10 games. Clowney is extremely talented. Veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner leads the team with 50 tackles. Kendricks and Clowney have three sacks apiece.
EDGE TO EAGLES
Assessing the coaches
Eagles: Pederson abandoned the run too early last week.
Seahawks: Pete Carroll always finds a way.
EDGE TO SEAHAWKS
Intangibles
Eagles: They need to bounce back on offense.
Seahawks: They are rested and refreshed after an open week.
EDGE TO SEAHAWKS
Other views
Adam Jude, Seattle Times
“Seahawks star Russell Wilson says he’s trying to block out the outside debate about a tight race for the NFL MVP award between him and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson. But he did intimate that a goal of his is to be the MVP one day.”
Key matchup
Eagles tackle Andre Dillard (77) vs. Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90). Dillard will start at right tackle, a position he’s never played. He’s going to have a major challenge in Clowney.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.