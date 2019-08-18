Fielding

Fielding Pagel gets checked by medical personnel after winning the 14-foot SUP Division of Sunday’s Cape to Cape Paddleboard Race.

CAPE MAY — Former Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol member Sean Brennan won the Cape to Cape race for the second time in three years Sunday.

Brennan, 45, made the sixth annual 17-mile crossing from Cape Henlopen, Delaware, to Cape May in a surf ski in 2 hours, 5 minutes, 57 seconds. Jackson Township resident Robert Jehn, also on a surf ski, was second among 47 finishers in 2:12:58.

Fielding Pagel, of Annapolis, Maryland, won the 14-foot SUP (standup) division for the third straight year in 3:01:43, good for eighth place overall.

Other winners included Jason Phipps of Annapolis, Maryland, (OC-1); Bobby Frey, of Fenwick Island, Delaware, (Prone Unlimited); Andrea Kahikina of Point Pleasant (Women’s OC-1); Kate McBride of Beachwood (Women’s 14-foot SUP); and Sara Werner of Cape May (Women’s Prone Stock).

Full results of all divisions can be found on motion.dotvision.com.

