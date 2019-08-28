PHILADELPHIA - Sean Rodriguez wants Phillies fans to know he's just like them.
Fans have booed the Phillies utility player with a vengance the past two games.
On Monday after hitting a walk-off home run in Philadelphia's 6-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, Rodriguez called the fans "entitled" and criticized some of them for booing him and other Phillies. Rodriguez apologized Wednesday for using the word entitled.
"I wasn't trying to insult anybody with what I said," Rodriguez said after striking out as a pinch hitter in the Phillies 12-3 win over the Pirates. "I'm very similar to the Philly fan base. I'm a very passionate person. I'm a passionate player. I show up every day and I don't leave anything in the tank."
Rodriguez's role on the team has come under the microscope this month. He's batting .221 with a .327 on-base percentage and a .407 slugging percentage.
But despite Monday's home run, he's struggled in August with a .125 (3 for 24) average.
Fans and media have questioned why he is on the roster and third baseman Maikel Franco was sent to triple-A.
Rodriguez said he was just trying to "promote love over hate" in his Monday conversation with reporters.
I'm not the biggest guy," he said. "I'm not the strongest guy and I'm not going to win every fight. I understand that. But I don't mind standing toe to toe with anyone and everyone and I know Philly fans can relate to that as well."
It was Rodriguez's usee of the word entitled that rankled many fans.
"Could I probably have used different words? Yeah, absolutely," he said. "I could've said 'love over hate.' I do agree that the fans obviously pay to come watch a game and they feel entitled to want to say something. And again, like I said, I thought I was pretty clear: the boos aren't anything I'm actually opposed to. When they're properly directed, that's fine. It's some of the other stuff that was being said underneath that."
A small minority of fans applauded Rodriguez when he came to the plate Tuesday and Wednesday. Rodriguez said he noticed and appreciated them.
"I'm not opposed to the passion," he said. "If we don't hustle, absolutely get on us. So, was 'entitled' something that no doubt offended a lot of people? Yeah. For that I'm sorry. The offense isn't something I was trying to do. But to stand on what I was trying to put out, love over hate, that I can't back down from."
