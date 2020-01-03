Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The Seattle Seahawks would prefer to have a playoff game at home, in the comfort of CenturyLink Field.
However, an argument could be made the Seahawks might be more comfortable playing on the road.
The Seahawks saw their opportunity to play a home playoff game disappear after their 26-21 loss to the San Francisco in their final regular season game. They will be on the road when they face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in a wild-card playoff game. Playing on the road may not be such a bad thing for the Seahawks.
The Seahawks posted a franchise-best 7-1 record on the road compared to a very mediocre 4-4 at home during the season. The Seahawks have produced some of their best performances on the road this season.
“We just know it’s us against them. It’s everybody on this sideline against this whole stadium,” safety Bradley McDougald told reporters Thursday. “We like the threat. We like being the underdog and being counted out. We thrive in those opportunities."
There was a time, not too long ago, when the Seahawks were near-dominant at home. The Seahawks posted an incredible record of 34-6 (.850) in regular- season home games between 2012 and 2016, and they are 57-23 (.712) in home games during the Pete Carroll era (since 2010).
The days of the Seahawks’ dominance at home are in the distant past. They have a record of 14-10 (.583) at home in the past three seasons, and their 4-4 record marks just the third time they have finished with a .500 home record since Carroll became coach.
The Seahawks not only finished with their best road record in franchise history, but they were unbeaten in five games in the Eastern Time Zone, winning at Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Carolina. Their 17-9 win at Philadelphia in Week 12 was arguably their best defensive performance of the season.
The Eagles’ point total was a season-low for the Seattle defense. The Seahawks intercepted Carson Wentz twice and recovered two Wentz fumbles — they recovered three fumbles overall — in the game.
“We were just making plays. We were able to create a lot of turnovers that day,” middle linebacker Bobby Wagner told reporters Wednesday. “We’re going to see if we can make that happen again.”
The Seahawks’ gaudy road record occurred in part because of their ability to create plenty of turnovers.
The Seahawks posted 22 takeaways (13 INTs, 9 fumble recoveries) in those eight games on the road. They turned the ball over just 11 times in those games.
“We’ve just been able to come together on the road,” Wagner said. “When you’re able to quiet 70,000 people, or however many people, that’s a pretty fun experience.”
