UNION TOWNSHIP — Lucas Ross saw the soccer ball floating in the sky Sunday evening.
The Seton Hall Prep junior jumped at the goal line and got his head on the ball seconds before the St. Augustine Prep goalie grabbed it.
The result was joy for Seton Hall and heartbreak for the Hermits.
Ross’ header goal in the second overtime gave the Pirates a 1-0 win over St. Augustine in the state Non-Public A state title game.
“I just had to anticipate it and get it in,” Ross said. “It was the best moment ever. I couldn’t even believe what happened.”
The winning goal came with 9 minutes, 26 seconds left in the game's second 10-minute overtime period. The teams already had played 80 minutes of regulation and the first 10-minute overtime with no goals.
The goal seemed to stun most fans and players. Many in the crowd were already anticipating the matchup being decided by penalty kicks.
The winning sequence began when Seton Hall’s Salvatore Vito served a ball high into the air from the far sideline.
Ross and the St. Augustine goalie Anthony Libero jumped at the same time near the left post. They appeared to make contact with each other.
The next thing many fans were asking: “How did the ball end up in the net?”
“It’s a game of inches,” St. Augustine coach Steve Rolando said. “It’s not going to help much now, but I’d love to go back and actually watch the goal. It’s not going to make me feel any better. I had a nice conversation with the referee, who said he had an angle and that it was a 50/50 challenge. What do you tell 12 seniors? They don’t really want to hear that.”
Fans of both schools nearly filled the home bleachers at Kean University for Sunday’s game. Seton Hall (22-1-1) sought its third state title. St. Augustine (19-5) was chasing its sixth. The Hermits were making their first state final appearance since 2010.
As expected, the contest was a defensive struggle with few scoring chances.
“It was just a disruptive game,” Rolando said.
St. Augustine 6-foot-6 senior defender Owen Kitch was one of the best players on the field. Ross finished the state tournament with seven goals, but Kitch frustrated him for nearly the entire game. Kitch knocked the ball away from Ross in several one-on-on situations.
“Owen just continues to impress me,” Rolando said. “I know it’s the end of his senior season, but he is certainly in the elite of South Jersey defensively. I think he showed it today. He’s so smooth on the ball. He’s going to be a guy we’re not going to be able to replace. We’re in search of another 6-6 guy.”
St. Augustine got the better of the play at the start of the second half. Hermits senior Michael Dacosta blasted a shot from 35 yards out that flew just over the crossbar during that stretch.
“The kids gave everything they had,” Rolando said. “I have no regrets walking off this field.”
After Ross’ goal, the Pirates ran to celebrate with their student section. A few moments later, Seton Hall players lined up on the track and sang the school’s alma mater.
Meanwhile, across the way, the Hermits started the process of coming to grips with what had just happened. Rolando hugged each Hermit. He gave Libero an extra-long embrace.
“It’s tough to find words as a coach,” Rolando said. “I’m proud of my group. I can tell you that. They had a nice group. We had a nice season. Sometimes, life’s not fair.”
Seton Hall Prep 0 0 0 1- 1
St. Augustine 0 0 0 0 – 0
Goals: SH. Ross
Goalies: SH. Hut (seven saves); SA. Libero (six saves)
