ATLANTIC CITY – The Wildwood Catholic High School boys basketball team began the season with expectations of being the state’s top team.
Those expectations can still be fulfilled.
But after Saturday night, the Crusaders need to reassess things.
Seton Hall Prep beat Wildwood Catholic 64-44 in a Battle by the Bay game at Atlantic City.
“It wasn’t our night,” Wildwood Catholic coach Dave DeWeese said. “There’s no excuses for playing the way we played.”
The Pirates played with more energy than Wildwood Catholic and controlled the game from the opening tip. Seton Hall Prep led by nine in the first quarter. That advantage stretched to 23 in the fourth quarter.
Seton Hall Prep shot 24 of 45 from the field and had assists on 75 percent off their baskets.
Wildwood Catholic shot 17 for 52. Taj Thweatt led the Crusaders with 17 points and 12 rebounds.
“We were looking to come out strong and come out fast,” said Seton hall Prep senior guard Gary Hinds, who sank 7 of 9 shots and scored a team-high 16. “I think they came out flat, thinking they were going to beat us by 20.”
The Battle by the Bay is always one of the season’s highlights. The showcase event annually features some of the state’s top teams. Seton Hall Prep is a perennial state Non-Public A power. After a slow start, the Pirates (11-5) have won nine straight. Wildwood Catholic (13-3) is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11.
Wildwood Catholic played listless on defense in the first eight minutes, allowing 21 points in the opening quarter.
Meanwhile, on offense Wildwood Catholic struggled for shots against Seton Hall Prep’s defense. The Crusaders often settled for long-range 3-pointers that clanged off the rim. Wildwood Catholic was 4 of 21 from beyond the arc.
“We were lethargic,” DeWeese said. “We just didn’t have it. We missed a lot of easy shots in the first half, and I think we panicked on offense in the second half and took a ton of bad shots.”
The Crusaders did briefly challenge the Pirates in the third quarter. Wildwood Catholic began the second half with three consecutive baskets off offensive rebounds. The Crusaders cut the lead to one once and to two three times.
But the Pirates took a complete control with a 20-0 run that turned a two-point lead with 3 minutes, 55 seconds left in the third quarter into a 54-32 advantage with 4:56 left in the game.
“We knew they were going to make a run,” Seton Hall guard Giye Jenkins said. “They’re a top-10 team in the state. We just had to take that punch, counter that an come back with energy on defense.”
Wildwood Catholic had six days off before Saturday.
“I gave them a few days off,” DeWeese said. “We had guys out sick. We had guys out hurt. We weren’t ready for this game.”
Saturday’s performance combined with early-season losses to Archbishop Wood of PA and Elizabeth creates some doubts about the Crusaders.
“You get to a point sometimes in a season where you feel like things are going well,” DeWeese said. “Maybe you’re not pushing them as hard you should. I think maybe I got to that point. I felt like we were clicking on all cylinders and playing really well. Maybe I took my foot off the gas. My foot is going back on the gas tomorrow.”
Seton Hall Prep 21 6 18 19 - 64
Wildwood Catholic 12 8 12 12 – 44
SHP – Curran 8, Morial 13, Hinds 16, Jenkins 11, Zebrowski 13, Flowers 1, McGonigal 2
WC – White 8, Anguelov 8, Lopez 6, Hopping 0, Thweatt 17, Grimes 3, Zarfati 2.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.