MEDFORD TOWNSHIP — Solomon DeShields made some big plays Friday night.
But the senior wide receiver and his Millville High School football teammates were disappointed after a 27-18 loss to top-seeded Shawnee in the South Jersey Group IV semifinals.
The game was a rematch of last year’s sectional semifinal, which Shawneewon 28-26. The Renegades (8-2) will host seventh-seeded Ocean City next Friday.
The Red Raiders beat sixth-seeded Long Branch 21-20 in the other semifinal Friday. Ocean City had earned its first playoff win in 18 years when it defeated rival Mainland Regional in the first round of playoffs last week.
Millville (5-5) was the fifth seed in the sectional bracket.
DeShields, a University of Pittsburgh commit, caught two touchdown passes, including a 53-yard catch-and-run early in the third quarter that cut Shawnee’s lead to 20-12.
“They all know I’m the one than can make the big plays,” said DeShields, 17, of Millville. “I just tried to come out on top and execute.”
DeShields also hauled in a 22-yard touchdown pass from sophomore Nathan Robbins on the first play of the second quarter.
That touchdown catch came on third-and-4. After a failed two-point attempt, Shawnee’s lead was 7-6 lead.
Earlier in that drive, DeShields executed a fake-punt attempt, running 4 yards for the first down to keep the possession alive. Vonzell Rivera caught a 25-yard pass three plays later to put Millville in Shawnee territory.
“It was great,” DeShields said about his high school career. "We just have to get better next year. I just have to focus on college now. We have to get better for the future.”
But the Thunderbolts made some mistakes in the second quarter that proved to be especially costly.
The Thunderbolts fumbled on back-to-back possessions — the second turnover resulting in a game-changing score for Shawnee, a 26-yard touchdown catch by Nate Sumerville.
The Renegades’ Dom Frigiola had a 62-yard touchdown catch with less than two minutes in the first half to give his team a 20-6 lead.
Millville played strong defense in the second half, not allowing the Renegades to score again until late in the fourth quarter — a Jake Barnett 14-yard run that capped the scoring.
“We could’ve won this game, but they made more plays than us,” Millville coach Dennis Thomas said. “That was the difference. We turned the ball over three times deep in our territory, and they capitalized.”
The Renegades’ Dom Frigiola had a 62-yard touchdown catch on with less than two minutes in the first half to give his team a 20-6 lead at halftime.
“You have to beat a good team, “Thomas said. “You can’t have a lot of mistakes and expect to win a game against a good team like that.”
Millville played strong defense in the second half, not allowing the Renegades to score until late in the fourth quarter— a Jake Barnett 14-yard run that capped the scoring.
But the Thunderbolts mistakes were too hard to overcome.
“Too many turnovers and too many costly penalties,” DeShields said.
Thunderbolts sophomore running back LeQuint Allen rushed for a 10-yard touchdown with 10 minutes, 23 seconds left in regulation.
Millville, which started 0-3, ended its regular season on a 4-1 run to capture a playoff berth. The Thunderbolts then defeated fourth-seeded Clearview Regional in the quarterfinals last Friday.
The Thunderbolts have a bright future with a talented core of sophomores, including Robbins and Allen.
“Yeah, the future looks bright,” Thomas said. “But we have to get better in the weight room and in the offseason. But the reality is we’ve got a Thanksgiving game (against Vineland) to play. We have to get ready and clear up our mistakes to get ready for that game.”
Millville 0 6 6 6— 18
Shawnee 7 13 0 7— 27
FIRST QUARTER
S— Barnett 4 run (Stren)
SECOND QUARTER
M— DeShields 22 pass from Robbins (two-point failed).
S— Summerville 26 (kick failed)
S— Frigiola 62 pass Welsey (Stern kick)
THIRD QUARTER
M— DeShields 53 pass from Robbins (two-point failed).
FOURTH QUARTER
S— Barnett 14 run (Stern)
Records: Shawnee 8-2; Millville 5-5
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.