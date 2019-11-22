MEDFORD TOWNSHIP — It is never easy to endure defeat and watch the opposition celebrate, especially in a sectional title game.
The seventh-seeded Ocean City High School football team suffered a 28-0 loss to top-seeded Shawnee in the South Jersey Group IV championship Friday night.
The Renegades, ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11, captured their third straight sectional title. Shawnee (9-2) has won nine S.J. championships in program history.
But the Red Raiders accomplished a lot this season — competing in the program’s first sectional final since 2000.
“I’m extremely proud of our kids,” Ocean City coach Kevin Smith said. “Obviously, we are disappointed with the result, but the effort and their attitude all year long stands out. I couldn’t be more proud.”
On Nov. 9, Ocean City (8-3) earned its first playoff victory in 18 years, 21-14 over rival Mainland Regional in the first round. The seventh-seeded Red Raiders defeated sixth-seeded Long Branch 21-20 in the second round Nov. 15.
The senior class, which includes wide receiver and captain Brian Beckmann, finished 1-7 as freshmen in 2015.
“For us to go 1-7 and come all the way to the (S.J.) Group IV championship, it means a lot to me,” Beckmann said. “I can’t wait to see what the future holds for the team. The season, this year has been a ride, and it’s not over yet. We still one more game (against Pleasantville on Thanksgiving).”
Ocean City fought hard Friday.
The Red Raiders' defense, which recorded four shutouts and only allowed more than seven points in four games this season, played well for most of the game.
Ocean City blocked a field-goal attempt late in the second quarter and made some big stops that gave the offense opportunities.
But the Shawnee defense was solid, including a goal-line stop late in the third quarter when the Red Raiders started with a first-and-goal from the Renegades’ 3 while trailing 14-0.
Shawnee then scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns.
“Just physically, they kind of wore us down,” Smith said. “When they stopped us, they took the momentum and kind of hammered us.”
Ocean City seemed to have offensive momentum when it received the opening kickoff and drove downfield.
But Shawnee forced a turnover that resulted in Tom Rebstock's 8-yard run. The junior running back also had a 6-yard score in the fourth quarter.
In the second quarter, Beckmann caught a 17-yard pass on fourth-and-13 that put his team in Shawnee territory.
“Sometimes it's not your game,” Beckmann said. “You can’t really do anything about it. But we've got the Thanksgiving game to get ready for.
“We didn’t play to our full potential (Friday), but I just want to move on from this one. It always hurts to lose in the championship, but this is good for our program.
Junior quarterback Joe Repetti rushed for a couple of first downs in the game. Senior linebacker Jake Inserra made several tackles for loss. Sophomore running back Jacob Wilson had a few big carries. Junior wideout Jake Schneider also was very involved in the offense.
Smith said 15 of the 22 starters will return next season.
“The team should be encouraged by that,” Smith said. “But I don’t want to think about next year yet. I want to finish the season right. We’ve got one more game.”
Ocean City 0 0 0 0 — 0
Shawnee 7 0 7 14 — 28
FIRST QUARTER
S — Rebstock 8 run (Stern kick)
THIRD QUARTER
S — Frigiola 17 pass from Welsey (Stern kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
S— Short 67 run (Stern kick)
S— Rebstock 6 run (Stern kick)
Records — Shawnee 9-2; Ocean City 8-3
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.