GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP - Muni He liked the Bay Course at Seaview Resort the first time she saw it.
After Friday, she probably loves it.
The 6,197-yard, par-71 layout was ripe for birdies and He and the rest of an eclectic leaderboard at the $1.75 million ShopRite LPGA Classic took advantage.
Pornanong Phatlum shot an 8-under 63 to take the first round lead of the 54-home tournament. He, Lexi Thompson and Kristen Gillman were a shot back. Defending champion Annie Park shot a 2-under 69.
There was plenty of golf still left to be played Friday afternoon. Check back for more updates.
