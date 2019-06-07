060619_gal_lpgapromam

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP - Muni He liked the Bay Course at Seaview Resort the first time she saw it.

After Friday, she probably loves it.

The 6,197-yard, par-71 layout was ripe for birdies and He and the rest of an eclectic leaderboard at the $1.75 million ShopRite LPGA Classic took advantage.

Pornanong Phatlum shot an 8-under 63 to take the first round lead of the 54-home tournament. He, Lexi Thompson and Kristen Gillman were a shot back. Defending champion Annie Park shot a 2-under 69.

There was plenty of golf still left to be played Friday afternoon. Check back for more updates.

