The ShopRite LPGA Classic has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 540-hole, $1.75 million tournament, originally scheduled to be played May 29-31, will now be played July 31-Aug. 2 on the Bay Course at Seaview Golf Resort in Galloway Township.
The Classic began in 1986 and has been held every year except for a three-year gap from 2007-09 because of a dispute over tournament dates with the LPGA.
Few local events in sports or entertainment bring more publicity to the greater Atlantic City area. Shots of the Atlantic City Boardwalk and beaches are often featured on the Golf Channel’s national television coverage.
The Classic’s two-day pro-am is the largest of any LPGA, PGA or Champions tour event, with 1,000 golfers playing on four courses — the Bay and Pines at Seaview, Galloway National and Atlantic City Country Club in Northfield.
The Classic remains and has become an integral part of the South Jersey sports scene. The event has raised more than $35 million to charity since ShopRite became the presenting sponsor in 1992.
The tournament was one of five events rescheduled by the LPGA on Friday.
“We are so thankful to all our partners for their flexibility and willingness to work with us during this very difficult time,” LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan said in a prepared statement. “This has been a truly collective effort to reschedule tournament dates and work together to provide LPGA players with as many playing opportunities as possible once it is safe for us to resume competing again. As we watch the world come together in this battle against this virus, we are so thankful for all of the support from our valued partners and we continue to wish for the health and safety of all the extended members of our global LPGA family.”
Jeongeun Lee6 hits off the fairway on the 14th hole on the final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Anna Nordqvist tees off on the 15th with the skyline of Atlantic City in the background on the final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Lexi Thompson tees off on the 15th hole with the skyline of Atlantic City in the background on the final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Jeongeun Lee6 tees off on the 15th hole with the Atlantic city skyline behind her on the final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Jeongeun Lee6 putts on the 15th hole with the Atlantic city skyline behind her on the final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
PHOTOS from final round of 2019 ShopRite LPGA Classic
