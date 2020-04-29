The ShopRite LPGA Classic, if played, will feature a record purse this summer.
The LPGA announced Wednesday the Classic’s purse will be raised from $1.75 million to $2 million.
The tournament is scheduled to be held July 31-Aug. 2 on the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club in Galloway Township.
The Classic was originally scheduled to be played May 29-31 but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In today’s uncertain world, there is no guarantee the Classic will be played on its new dates. A final decision on the tournament’s fate will made by June 1, according to Tim Erensen, managing partner of Eiger Marketing Group, which owns and operates the Classic.
The LPGA announced a boost in purse for the Classic and several other tournaments as part of an update on the tour schedule Wednesday.
The first LPGA event scheduled to be played now will be the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in Midland, Michigan, on July 15-18. The Marathon LPGA Classic in Sylvania, Ohio, follows July 23-26 and then comes the Classic.
“While July seems like a long way away,” LPGA commissioner Mike Whan said in a prepared statement Wednesday, “we are certainly aware that restarting our season in Michigan, Ohio and New Jersey will require a continued improvement in the situation in each of those states.”
Whan said sponsors of LPGA events that were canceled by the pandemic have offered some of their prize funds to boost purses for remaining events.
“In what has been a very challenging year for everyone,” Whan said, “we are so thankful to our partners for their creativity, collaboration and dedication to helping our athletes get the most out of the playing opportunities they will have in this unprecedented season.”
The Classic is an integral part of the South Jersey sports scene, having raised more than $35 million for charity since ShopRite became the presenting sponsor in 1992.
It began in 1986 and has been held every year except for a three-year gap from 2007-09 because of a dispute over tournament dates with the LPGA.
Few local events in sports or entertainment bring more publicity to the greater Atlantic City area. Shots of the Atlantic City Boardwalk and beaches are often featured on the Golf Channel’s national television coverage.

