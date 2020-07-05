The 2020 edition of the Atlantic County Baseball League begins at 7 p.m. Monday with regular-season games at three locations.
Ocean City will head to Northfield, Egg Harbor City will host Hammonton, and the Margate Green Wave will act as the home team when it plays the Margate Hurricanes at Jerome Ave. Park.
There are eight teams in the league, including Absecon and Ventnor.
The season usually begins in May and has 24 regular-season games, but the COVID-19 pandemic cut the season in half. Each team will play 12 regular-season games, followed by a playoff which will take approximately two weeks starting in early August.
"We're all set. Everybody's champing at the bit to have baseball," said Yogi Hiltner, the president of the ACBL and the coach of the defending champion Hurricanes. "Things may be a bit sloppy at first. Some of the teams have had a scrimmage or two. We had one against Ocean City High School."
Hiltner said that most of the team lineups are similar to last year, but that there will be more local college players because many summer college leagues have been canceled.
Hiltner emphasized that having a regular season cut in half makes each game more important.
"When we had 24 games, you could slip up a little and still be OK, but with 12 games if you lose a few you'll lose the top seed," Hiltner said. "Sam Rodio (the coach of Hammonton) came up with a format for the playoffs with two divisions with seedings. It's like pool play."
The Margate Hurricanes won the final three games to beat Northfield last year in a best-of-five league championship series. The Hurricanes topped the Green Wave in a semifinal series. The Green Wave was making its first semifinal appearance. Northfield, the 2018 champion, beat Hammonton in the other semifinal series.
The fans will be expected to distance at the games, though Hiltner said that the league is not responsible for that. "We don't charge admission to get in, and hopefully the fans will know what to do," he said. "We have our own little team rules (regarding keeping safe)."
