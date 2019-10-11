Philadelphia Eagles running back Corey Clement will not play for the rest of the season.
The Glassboro native was placed on injured reserve Friday with a shoulder injury, marking the second straight year his season has ended early.
The team promoted running back Boston Scott from the practice squad Friday. Scott will likely be the Eagles' punt returner for Sunday's game at Minnesota.
Clement, 24, originally hurt his shoulder while returning a kickoff during the Eagles' 24-20 loss at Atlanta on Sept. 15. He tried to play through the injury but was never able to fully recover.
His last play for the Eagles this season was a turnover. He tried to field a punt last Sunday against the New York Jets after he thought it had hit a teammate, but the ball bounced off his hands and was recovered by the Jets.
That was part of a frustrating season for Clement, a former standout at Glassboro High School and the University of Wisconsin.
The 5-foot-10, 220-pounder reported to training camp in excellent shape after missing the final seven regular-season and playoff games of 2018 with a knee injury, but was never able to work his way up the depth chart at running back.
Jordan Howard, rookie Miles Sanders and Darren Sproles emerged as the top members of the rotation. Clement had no carries or catches in the first five games. His only offensive playing time was three snaps in the season-opener against Washington.
"There no sense in me getting frustrated about it because it's out of my control," Clement said last month. "I'm just going to continue to prepare as if I'm playing and make sure I'm ready when I get an opportunity."
That approach wasn't lost on the Eagles' coaches.
Head coach Doug Pedeson and offensive coordinator Mike Groh praised Clement in recent weeks for his unselfish attitude.
"I love Corey," Pederson said last week. "He understands his role, where he is in kind of the order of the running backs and what we've done there. Listen, he's a breath of fresh air. I mean, he's a guy that comes to work every day, prepares as if he's the starter on offense. He's always got energy. Always has juice each and every day, and that's what I love about Corey."
Clement made the Eagles as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2017 and wound up playing a key role in the Eagles' run to the Super Bowl.
He rushed for 343 yards and four touchdowns on 74 carries (4.3 yards per carry) and caught 10 passes for 123 yards and two TDs during the regular season.
He really stepped up his game in Super Bowl LII. Clement had 100 receiving yards, including a 22-yard TD pass from quarterback Nick Foles and a 55-yard gain that set up the "Philly Special" in the Eagles' 41-33 victory over New England.
"Some people may be looking for me to (complain), but I'm still humble," Clement told NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com last week. "I didn’t have to have those two catches in the Super Bowl. I didn’t have to be in the Super Bowl, at that. And they didn’t have to put me in the Super Bowl as a rookie. It's all about working for your team and having fun doing it."
Note: Cornerback Ronald Darby (hamstring), wide receiver DeSean Jackson (abdomen), defensive tackle Tim Jernigan (foot), cornerback Avonte Maddox (concussion/neck) and running back Darren Sproles (quadriceps) will not play against the Vikings Sunday.
