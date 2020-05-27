Six Stockton University men's lacrosse players were named to the Colonial States Athletic Conference All-Sportsmanship team Wednesday for the spring season.
The conference, which the Ospreys participate in for men's lacrosse, honored seniors Justin Ruiz, Joey Tiernan, Myles Ackerson, Eric Ellis, Max Pukenas and Erik Anderson. A total of 176 seniors from nine spring sports were honored.
All six all were members of the Stockton team that won the 2019 CSAC championship, the program’s first conference title. The Ospreys were picked to repeat in this preseason's coaches poll, and they had a 5-1 record when the remainder of the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
— John Russo
